Voice of the People

Turkish dramas in Pakistan

Nowadays it is a favourite topic by so-called liberals to criticize airing Turkish dramas in Pakistan. However, some arguments by these liberals are very flawed. Where Pakistan is trying to revive glory of Islamic heroes in the world with the help of Turkish brothers, these people have come forward with baseless accusations regarding Turkisation of Pakistan.

They start complaining about connection of history and identity. They also tend to propagate themes as if our youth might be soon riding horse at the music of Erturgal in Islamabad. Ironically, such people never tried to raise the issue of Indian dramas and Western films influencing young minds. Clearly Pakistani culture and history are very different from that of India.

It is important to mention that in September last year, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia agreed to jointly fight the rising global trend of Islamophobia, mainly in the West. The three countries also decided to launch a TV channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and to produce films on Muslim heroes. Prime Minister Khan praised the Turkish historical series and ordered that all five seasons be dubbed in Urdu to make it easy for the general public to watch and understand.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

Overcharging Covid-19 patients

When the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that all Coronavirus patients will be treated free of cost in the state of Maharashtra in both government and private hospitals, most private hospitals in the state keep overcharging patients.

One man who had admitted his dad for Coronavirus at the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai got a bill of Rs 16 lakh. The man’s dad was in the hospital for only five days and died because proper treatment was not given to him. Shame on our doctors who keep looting people.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

COVID-19

and oil sector

Recent key developments in Pakistan’s oil sector underscore that there is a need for the country to maintain its strategic oil reserves at all times. Shortage of the commodity became evident when Covid-19 started spreading around the world. At the point, when world oil prices had fallen drastically, there were reports that the Pakistan government was considering the import of oil at those prices. However, later when the oil prices decreased, there was no extra oil storage capacity in the country. Had such capacity existed, the government could have stored cheap oil in bulk and sold the oil strategically when the lockdown eased and demand rose again.

Though the Covid-19 pandemic has affected everything around the world curtailing economic activity, there is hope that consumption of various oil products will rise again as the Prime Minister of Pakistan has announced easing the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions across Pakistan gradually. Considering what the future will hold for the oil industry, a lot will depend on how crude oil prices perform in the midst of lockdown dynamics – the new norm that the world will now have to live with. Major oil and gas service companies in Pakistan have reduced their costs using different strategies and measures are taken to provide relief to the local oil and gas industry from the adverse effects of COVID-19.

SYED OVAIS AKHTAR

Karachi

Water far and wide but not a drop to drink

Pakistan, today has, the fourth largest consumption rate of water, whereas the intensity of an impending water crisis in Pakistan is highest. The fact can be ascertained by the alarming statistics; now the per capita availability of water per annum is about 1017 cubic meters perilously close to 1000 cubic meters scarcity threshold, making Pakistan a water deficient country. Back in 2009 the availability was 1500 cubic meters.

In 1947, the available per capita water was 500 cubic meters per day – which means that Pakistan was a water independent country. A report in May 2018, also states that Mangla and Tarbela have reached their “DEAD” levels – an all-time low. So the question arises: what should be done? Firstly, the government should initiate a major paradigm shift that would promote the judicious consumption of available water.

As suggested by WAPDA, Pakistan needs three Mangla sized dams to conserve water we lose to the sea every year, and for the implementation of this program, all stakeholders should take ownership of the challenge and support each other in achieving this vital goal. Another thing that can be done is the judicious use of water for irrigation which should be practised because according to Lt General (R) Muzammil Hussain, Chairman, WAPDA, an estimated amount of 25 billion rupees worth of water is lost every year in irrigation process.

SEHRISH KHAN

Islamabad

Improving Pakistan economy

Stable and sound economy works like a powerful engine for the overall development of a country. In other words, stable economy is the life-line of all our individual and collective activities. Without sound economy, it is quite difficult for a country to achieve its desired national objectives in the fields of education, health, employment, infrastructure, etc. Unfortunately, for quite some decades, our economy has been experiencing a tremendous pressure, where it has become very difficult for the successive governments to seek the solution of all our problems from the country’s generated revenues both at the national (through taxes) and the international levels (through exports).

We must take some bold and radical measures to get ourselves out of the present economic predicament. Pakistan economy can be improved by expanding tax net across the country, concentrating on the maximum production of the agriculture and the industrial sectors, establishing cottage industries, improving law and order situation, attracting maximum local and foreign private investment, searching new markets for Pakistani exports, improving energy sector, maximizing supply of electricity and gas to local industry, offering small loans to the deserving families on soft conditionalities, maximizing exports, importing only unavoidable items, giving boost to construction industry, being vigilant over smuggling of goods, introducing technical training to youth on a massive level, etc.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO

Karachi