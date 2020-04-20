Voice of the People

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal

April 21 is the 78th death anniversary of great poet and philosopher who dreamt of a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent that culminated into the beautiful country of Pakistan. The gist of his whole poetry written for awakening of Muslims is the message that Muslims should realize their self-hood and by doing so they can get prepared for facing and overpowering all odds of life all the time. He propagated these thoughts in his famous Masnavi (poem) titled, The Secrets of the Self, Asrar-i-Khudi — a Philosophical Poem, translated into English by: Reynold A. Nicholson available on internet book archive.

The message of Iqbal is more relevant in present Coronavirus pandemic because whole nation is bewildered and astounded over havoc and disaster caused by the pandemic. Strong faith and determination is required to handle and withstand current situation where COVID-19 cases are increasing exponentially. We are still unaware of the fact that how grave the situation can be if we do not exercise due vigilance and apply all preventive protocols and procedures. To avoid the rapid spread of pandemic we must stay at home for our safety and may also read good books. It is our individual as well as collective responsibility to act wisely and thoroughly follow instructions of the government.

To conclude about Iqbal, he preached unity of approach and action among Muslims of world for their respect and supremacy. Nature has given us an opportunity to sit at home and ponder over the message of Dr. Iqbal. A bright chance to redefine and reshape our lives. Aaeen-e-Jawanmardan, Haq Goyi-o-Bebaki Allah Ke Sheron Ko Ati Nahin Roobahi Men bold and firm uphold the truth and let no fears assail their hearts: No doubt, the mighty Lions of God know no tricks and know no arts.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Finally something to appreciate

The private educational institutions are being backlashed by public on the demand of fee during the lockdown. Students use social media to campaign against this decision of universities. Of course, it is their right to raise their voice in order to gain attention of government on this issue. In the meantime students are facilitated through online lectures and digital classes, which are troublesome for majority of the students and even for the teachers, who are not familiar with online teaching.

We can see a huge debate going on this topic nowadays. But today I want to highlight a positive aspect that has surprised me a lot. The private universities that are famous for sucking blood of poor students through their huge expenses have somehow started playing a constructive role in the form of free online training sessions and workshops. They are offering a number of courses related to different fields of study letting behind the perspective of business in it. Students are just required to get online registration for a course which is absolutely free and it’s done. They contact students through their management teams and encourage them to get enrolled in the area of their interest.

Sessions for delivering the teachings of Quran to girls are also been observed. Most of these universities are joining their hands with well-known motivational and public speakers to arrange online meetings for the students via Facebook live and Microsoft Teams. I think this is an initiative which should be highly appreciated without a second thought. Students who are able to manage their work load despite of online classes can go for something formative and beneficial for their character building. It’s a ray of hope that shows that with a few exceptions, we are the nation which can utilize this challenging time as a productive period.

SHAHBAZ HAYAT

Rawalpindi

Jhoota kahi ka

PM Narendra Modi had promised free food grains to the people of India for three months during the lockdown period. But like the Rs 15 lakh which he had promised us before winning the election in 2014, he has not fulfilled his promise for this one too. Shame on him! It’s time he kept his promise and made every citizen of India happy. Even the lockdown has brought more harm to the people of India than good. Modi should think twice to what he says.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

CIE private students

Every year countless students sit in CIE British Council exams. But this year the situation is quite different due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The British Council has announced that they will grade students according to their previous records sent by schools and academies.

Mostly private candidates are confused whether or not to send entries. As academy teachers are misguiding students by asking not to do so rather rejoin the Academy in September 2020 and appear in November/October session.

Academies are promoting this idea just so that they do not come across any economic loss. Instead of appearing in November/October session; why not appear in May/June and start next year within the year. I believe this misleading act of academies can waste time of many students hence let students and their families decide what to do.

MAHNOOR KAMAL

Rawalpindi

Frustration in quarantine

As to prevent yourself from the Corona virus, putting yourself in quarantine is very important and necessary but it has also some negative aspects. This anti-social practice has made people very touchy and frustrated. Aristotle said “Human is a social animal” and going against the nature will always bring bad.

I am not suggesting to get out of quarantine and risk your and others’ lives but find productive and useful activities in your home to do, such as creating art, reading books and spending time worshipping God. It might help you in overcoming the frustration and touchy behaviour everyone is adopting.

M ASIM KHAN

Islamabad

It’s not end

We all are much familiar with the concept of marriage but, we also have our own perception and logic about it. Many of us think that things would be difficult after marriage, we’ll be bound, no freedom and burdened by a lot of responsibilities. Well; Yes! It is a big responsibility of guarding and managing a very beautiful relationship. We have heard many stories of failed marriages, taking them very seriously and thinking this would happen to me. What about the good ones?

Wedlock is not the thing bounding you; it’s all about your circumstances. We all have sacrificed many things before getting married, a private university admission in our favourite subject or the expensive dress we wanted or may be a trip you couldn’t go to because of your financial crisis or classes or your parents said “no”. So, why is it so hard to compromise over anything after marriage?

Being married is a wonderful experience. Having a lifetime partner, far more than a friend standing beside you in each and every situation. Another family not related to you by blood but by hearts they respect you and love you. Above all you would be able to feel the world’s purest relation of parenthood. You will raise and take care of your child, a shadow of you and a sign of your love. Don’t be afraid of the happiness waiting for you, Go and get it!

MUQADDAS AMIN

Rawalpindi