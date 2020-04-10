Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening

Lack of discipline

During lockdown we are witnessing scenes of flouting law and ignoring government directives to such a high extent that it is regretfully said that we are a morally degraded society. Pakistanis have many praiseworthy aspects such as they are generous and hospitable, butthere are people who are bringing defame to the Pakistani nation bytheir obstinacy. Forinstance,the whole country is under lockdown and we are seeing some people who are not taking it serious and are shamelessly violating Section144 atthetime of deadly outbreak. This is surely sending a message to the rest of the world that we do not adhere to our laws, something that is going to make a mockery of the whole system. It is painful to see several clips on social media wherein people are flatlytakinglawintheir own hands in spite of clear legal restrictions related to lockdown. Making fun of the government’s decisions and the pandemic itself shows that we lack discipline and the signs of a civilized nation. As long as such attitude exists, dealing with crisis will always remain an arduous challengeto our nation. Given the enormity of circumstances,itis badly neededthat we have to change ourselves and abandon such ignorant attitude so that we may stand firm in these testing times to defeat the biggest health crisis of known history. Without high spirit and uprightness the nightmarish situation will be extremely difficult to tackle. Government alone cannot fight; we all have to join hands with authorities. And the greatest support we can extend to govt in these turbulent moments is to follow orders. M SHAHRAM BHUTTO Hyderabad Sindh

Blessings in disguise

Coronavirus pandemic hasaffected our lives at a very large scale. The suffering of mankind is at its best, but still there are a few aspects that can be highlighted as a change due to this deadly Coronavirus outbreak.When humanity was enjoying the fruits of technological progress and no one was having time for each other, this troublesome situation has forced all of us to stayaway fromthe outsideworld andto keep ourselves safeindoors. This is providing us enough timetolook after our old aged parents andto spend qualitytime with our family. Another aspect is the change occurring in our environment; previouslywe human beings with our advancements were becoming athreattothe nature. Now with suspension of the flight operations across the world and less traffic on the roads, one can easily feel the freshness in air.And if we keep on noticing things, we cannot neglect shift of peopletowards religious obligations and virtuous deeds just because of this havoc. We all hope that every cloud has a silver lining and this shall pass too, but with it, let us not forget that these good habits that we are inculcating in ourselves in this challenging time, should remain intact with us after our rise from this rough patch. SYED TOUSEEF SABIR Islamabad

Protesting doctors beaten

The most terrifying challenge we are facingtodayis both unexpected and devastatingi.e. atiny virusthat is spreading rapidly around the world. Thousands of people have died from this deadly disease and many more are infected from this disease globally. In Pakistan, most of us don’t take it seriously.While other countries are fighting with this disease unitedly, in Pakistan doctors, who are protesting for Coronavirus medical gear, are being arrested. Police in Quetta have arrested at least 50 doctors on this account. Doctors put their lives at risk just for curingthe patients, andthey are justified in all respects to ask for medical equipment for their protection, instead police beat them and thereafter lock them up. What Kind Of Law IsThis? So far, at least 18 doctors have been infected with the Coronavirus in Balochistan because of lack of medical equipment. If one doctor is treating 100 patients a day and if that doctor dies due to this diseasethen probablythelives ofthat 100 patients will be at risk. Government should take care of the medical staff because hundreds of lives are now dependent upon doctors andmedical staff.Government should haveto providemedical kits to the doctors. We can win this battle if we work unitedly. Stay home, stay safe; if not for yourself but for your family. ASHWA EMAN Islamabad

Dying reading habits

Richard Steele said, ‘Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body.’ Books play a vital role in the character building of an individual and nation. Books are a great source of knowledge that help in sharpening our verbal abilities, expanding our horizon of thinking and reducing stress. Unfortunately,in Pakistan, 75% of the Pakistani students do not read any books other than their textbooks. Only 9% are avid readers. During the 90s,there were many public libraries and books hops in major cities of the country. Now, as people resort to social or electronic media, hardly any bookshops survive. The habit of book reading is declining with an incredible speed in this modern age.The root of the problem turning ours into a non-reading society lies in our flawed education system that doesn’t encourage students to read book so ther than their text books. The popularity of digital devices and internet has also brought a decline in book reading habits. Parents also do not encourage their children to read. In addition, there aren’t enough libraries in the country. To revive the diminishing reading culture what we immediately need is to inculcate the love for books in our children. Besides, an extended network of public libraries and readers clubs can rejuvenate this habit. Moreover, a media campaign can also play a vital role in rescuing this shredding culture. MOONA KHAN Via email

About Coronavirus myths

I am going to write a few lines about Corona virus myths.Now a days CV is one of the major issues around the world.Most of the countries are fighting against this virus.There are many myths on social media such as how to fight against this virus. It is suggested that by eating Allium you will cure from Corona virus”, or it is prescribed that this virus doesn’t attack in hot atmosphere”, or this virus attacks only to children who are less than 5 years of age and a person aged more than 50 years, or one can boost one’s immune system and lower one’s risk of getting COVID by eating sweet potatoes and taking certain vitamins and supplements, or taking colloidal silver, or you can avoid the virus by drinking warm water every 15 minutes.These myths are creating a big problem for illiterate people. The issue is that people start treating themselves by following these wrong prescriptions and as a result they end up facing a lot of problems.We, as a nation,must not spread such type of myths, because this creates problems for people who follow these prescriptions.The government should take stern measures against those who spread such myths. As the government has announced formation of a Tiger Force for delivery of help of the poor at their doorsteps, I would suggest that this Task Force should also be tasked to foster awareness among the people to avoid such kinds of prescription and treatment. HAMZA EHSAN Rawalpindi

Donate for change

Ramazan is a month of blessings. During this month, it is obligatory for the Muslims who have resources to contribute to charity and donate for the less fortunate. Almighty Allah showers His blessings upon those who spend their money to help the needy. However, most of the people give their funds to NGOs and others organizations, which is not bad, but sometimes,those who are more penurious are deprived of it. Professional begging is another leading issue in our society. The ultimate aim of such beggarsisto collect funds in the name of religion. It is important that those involved should not lose focus of the main goal at hand when it comes to charity. The primary purpose is to ensure that the money reaches the needy.We must make sure that our charity brings positive change in the life of the poor. People need to be made aware in this regard in order to utilise these donations in the best possible way. AYESHAAHMAD Islamabad