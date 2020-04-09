Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening

all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Only 100

As per news reports, government hasincreased PTV fee from Rs.35 to Rs.100. Resultantly, the revenue of PTV will be increased from Rs.7.5 billion to Rs.21 billion. The fee is collected through electricity bills from consumers, irrespective of the fact that they watch PTV or not. What a travesty of justice. In fact, it is an infringement of basic rights of all Pakistanis, as those who do not have a television will also have to pay the fee. Honestly speaking, the content shown on national television network does not deserve any fee to be paid for.Atleast written willingness of viewers must be obtained before chargingthe fee.The enhancement of PTV fee from 35 to 100 needs to be reviewed and be brought back to Rs.35/- If PTV needs financial assistance it must not resuscitate onthe blood of poor common man. Instead, the organization should focus on the quality of product they produce to become rich and wealthylike private media houses. IFTIKHAR MIRZA Islamabad

Covid-19 and water loss

According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Report 2019, Pakistan is among the three most water-stressed countries in the world. Moreover, it is among the ten countries with the lowest access to clean water. Therefore, we should be careful before wasting water. Although, WHO has recommended for washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as the most important measure to prevent Covid-19 infection which is highly encouraged to be exercised. But unfortunately, it is observed that while rinsing hands with soap, tap is left open for all 20 seconds which is great loss to the country’s water resources. So, Corona virus is leading us towards a new crisis. If your tap is kept on running for 20 seconds for hand wash, it will take away 1.5 20 litres of fresh water. Similarly, you will lose 15-20 litres of water per capita per day which is quite alarming. According to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad estimation, 216 million gallons of water can be saved if we turned to be responsible citizens – turn off the water taps for causeless interval during 20 seconds hand wash. Therefore, I request everyone do not waste water as every drop counts.Water is life, treat it right. SOHAIL AHMED SOOMRO Sukkur

Corona and criminals

We live in the age of corona and crime. Both corona virus and criminals are enemies of humanity. Societies suffer because of them. Like Corona, these corrupts and criminals are merciless.These corrupts and criminals have no fear of law which is why they commit crime(s) and destroy my state, society and country. Like many other humble students of law and political science, I have learned that evil men or women whether in jail or out of jail, they do not understand justice and mercy. We have the courts. We the criminal justice system to bring justice to the fatherless who became fatherless because of these criminals and plead the widow’s cause who be came widows because of these law-breakers. Our courts must render true judgement. These corrupts and criminals, come what may, should not escape liability/ penalty for violating that law of the land merely because we are livingin coronatimes. Blessed are those who observe justice in all situations and circumstances, who do righteousness at all times. Let’s eradicate both corona and criminals so as to restore life, law and order in the country. Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream even in catastrophic corona times. HASHIM ABRO Islamabad

Book the guilty

Police brutality on hapless citizens coming out of their homes to buy essential commodities is highly condemnable. Who gave the cops such harsh orders? The guilty policemen should be brought to book. JUBEL D’CRUZ Mumbai, India

COVID-19

Doctors are valiantly combating with corona virus, but they lack equipments that must be given to them in order to fight against this highly infectious disease. Otherwise, it will have horrendous repercussions for doctors and paramedics, serving as our first line of defence against the fatal virus. Personal protective equipment is indispensable and such equipment is imperative for their protection; otherwise, it would be tantamount to endangering their precious lives. War against COVID-19 cannot be won without doctors, hence government must take concrete measures for their protection. Several doctors in Pakistan have already been infected with corona virus owing to lack of safety kits. It is unfortunate to see pictures of healthcare personnel wearing plastic shoppers to protect themselves, depicting a manifestly criminal negligence of those at helm of affairs. Recently, a young doctor from Gilgit Baltistan, Usama Riaz lost his life while treating COVID-19 patients.Where death of a young doctor demonstrates fearlessness that doctors are showing in discharge of their duties, it also reminds us the unavoidable need for ramping up their protection. M SHAHRAM BHUTTO Hyderabad