Voice of the people

An earnest appeal to media

Corona Virus is fast spreading in more and more countries of the world. Pakistan has also become victim though some belatedly. Prime Minister Imran Khan and other concerned authorities at the federal and provincial levels while keeping the people update about virus figures are also insistently and repeatedly asking the people not to panic and adopt preventive measures being told by the authorities concerned. It is also a fact that while about two lakh people have been hit by this virus, large number of its victims has also recovered after proper treatment and preventive measures.

This is to request the electronic and print media people to ensure that while giving latest Corona Virus victims and casualties at the national and international levels, they should also give the figures about those who have recovered from virus attack in different countries around the world. It is good to keep the people update about Corona Virus.

But merely giving casulty figures creates negative impact on the viewers and readers whereas the figures those who have recovered from this menace virus will have positive impact on the people. May Allah Almighty be merciful and keep the people of Pakistan as well as of other countries safe of this virus and keep on showing His blessings on all of us here and everywhere else, please. Thanks.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Understanding children

Parents are the closest relations children have. They lovingly bring up their children; share their thoughts, problems, joys and grievances with them. Children turn to their parents for solution to all of their problems. They imitate their parent’s behavior and attitude both consciously and unconsciously or one can say directly or indirectly. This puts greater responsibility on parents for their children’s life.

We commonly see parents focusing on the negative things in society and worry that the same could happen to their children when they step out from the comforting and protective environment of their homes. Hence, they are often very suspicious regarding the idea of allowing their children; especially their daughters to drive, pursue co-education, work outside home and interact with strangers, particularly men.

I accept the fact that parents should be careful but also think before pulling their children away and preventing them from exploring the world due to the fear of them being impacted by negativity in society. Parents must instill confidence and strength in their children and train them on how to react to and tackle difficult situations. I request all parents to communicate with their children to understand and encourage them, even though they may attempt to provide a protective and comfortable environment at home.

FATIMA EJAZ

Rawalpindi

Private schools, a virtual mafia

Imparting education is a sacred profession. In all the civilised societies of the world, the educational affairs are run both by the government and the private sector organisations keeping in view the betterment and welfare of a learner. In other words, various educational institutions over there work with the sole motive of service and delivery. They give education and not sell education. But, unfortunately, here in Pakistan, imparting education has become a business. Private education has become very expensive and beyond the reach of a middle class family. Private schools charge heavy tuition and other fees without really caring whether the parents/guardians of a child can afford the same or not.

The administration of the private schools doesn’t allow those children to sit in the class-rooms whose parents/guardians fail to deposit the demanded tuition fees. Thus, in Pakistan, private schools have become a virtual mafia. The respective federal and the provincial governments need to establish their writ and do everything possible to save the parents/guardians from the increasing tentacles of the private schools’ mafia.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO

Karachi

Begging: A social evel

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities that the number of beggars has increased in Rawalpindi city. They are found on traffic signals, in hospitals, markets, and even on small streets. They are doing criminal activities like forcing children to beg and child kidnapping etc.

The begging has become an easy way for them to earn money. The concerned authorities should check this mafia and get into the bottom to know who is running this big social evil.

Fatima Ejaz

Rawalpindi

Professional beggars

Karachi is the biggest Pakistani city and also one of the most thickly populated in the world. Its population has increased rapidly and accordingly has given rise to many social problems. One of those major problems are professional beggars, walking on streets of Karachi. It has become their regular practice to crowd public spots and cheat people. Many engaged in begging as a professional and earning handsome amount through this methodology. Begging has even been cursed by Islam. Because of these beggars it is becoming hard for us to differentiate between the needy people and otherwise. These beggars interrupt us when we are on roads, Shopping malls, Signals and so on. Even they are perfectly able to work and earn money for them selves, But we can still find beggars of all ages and genders. I feel sympathy for those child beggars who are trained to beg rather then being in schools.

We shouldn’t give them money because it might shape their mentality restrict them to begging bowl. Instead we should give them advice to go and find some other way of earning which is worth both appreciations and is essential to lead a comfortable and defined life.

JAVERIYA KHAN

Karachi

Child marriage

Child marriage basically refers to an unlawful and illegal practice in which boys and girls are married off before they reach a minimum age of adulthood. Internationally, underage marriage is considered as a criminal practice as well as a human rights violation. In Pakistan, there is also a Federal Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929 and Punjab Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Act 2015 which fix marriageable age for girls at 16 and boys at 18. These both laws declare underage marriage a punishable offence. Regrettably, these existing laws haven’t brought any considerable decline in early marriage cases.

Child marriage is highly prevalent in Pakistan, particularly in rural and disadvantaged areas that is adversely impacting the sexual, reproductive, physical and physiological wellbeing of young women of the country. Almost one-third of girls in Pakistan marry before they approach 18 years of age. Our country has one of the highest number of child marriages in the world. According to a WHO report, 21% girls under the age of 18 and 3% under 15 get married in Pakistan.

The rate of forced child marriages in Pakistan is growing. There is no denying the fact that child marriage deprives women of their fundamental right to childhood, education, health and opportunity. Apart from the denial of basic human rights, it also leaves them the most vulnerable to physical, mental and physiological abuse. When girls are married at an early age, they are more likely to face domestic violence, early pregnancy and malnutrition issues. Child marriage is one of the leading causes of death among girls aged between 15 to 19 during pregnancy and child birth. It is high time that all of us come up with a productive strategy to protect girls and young women from being subject to early marriage. Eradication of child marriage calls for long-term polices concerning women empowerment, awareness programmes and effective law enforcement and implementation.

NIDA KAINAT

Wah Cant