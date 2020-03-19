Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Pakistan Railways

More attention needs to be paid to the state of the Pakistan Railways and the problems faced by people when they use the Railways’ services to travel. Most trains seem unable to leave the station on time. This is why whenever the Pakistan Railways are discussed; it is always in a negative light. The organization regularly incurs annual losses running into billions of rupees. There is dissatisfaction across the board among the organisation’s stakeholders regarding its operational efficiency and alleged corruption. This is highly unfortunate.

Railway ticketing officers often issue the same berth and seat number to two persons and this goes on to cause disputes. The cargo services are also hopeless. But all is not lost yet. Despite its bad shape and the decades of under-investment and mismanagement that have turned it into what it is today, the Pakistan Railways can still turn itself around, though this will require sizeable capital investment and a check on corruption as well as a modernization of operations. First however, the relevant authorities will have to take notice of the problems plaguing the Railways. If its problems are addressed and passengers’ concerns removed, the Pakistan Railways can become a lucrative corporation

NIDA SHAHID

Karachi

Become a freelance nation

I have recently heard a lot of buzz around the world ‘freelancing’, especially among the youth. Graduates no longer squander time over full-time jobs but instead earn a decent living through freelancing. The current government of Pakistan is too encouraging people to explore the online world of earning, as it would not only benefit the individual but also enhance the foreign exchange reserves of the country.

A study shows that Pakistan is ranked fifth in the world in terms of growth in earnings by freelancers. Every year hundreds of thousands of people graduate and enter the job market searching franticly for jobs; jobs that are just not there, but now with online freelancing a whole new avenue of unexplored jobs has been opened.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi

Women’s rights

Women are a mandatory part of our society. They should have rights to spend life according to their own will. These rights include the right to live free from violence, slavery and discrimination; to be educated; to own property; to vote; and to earn a fair and equal wage. As the now-famous saying goes, “women’s rights are human rights”. That is to say, women are entitled to all of these rights. Yet almost everywhere around the world, women and girls are still denied these rights, often simply because of their gender. We should take steps forward for women’s equality in society; we should stand for a woman’s right to decide if and when she has children, and to have high-quality healthcare that means she won’t die in pregnancy or during childbirth.

Women are facing violence issue in parts of the world, mostly in rural areas. More than a century ago, it was considered more of a normal thing to beat a woman. In many countries it’s still common. We should not eliminate their basic rights as it is very important for women to grow with the modern world. Governments must take initiative to serve the needs of poor and excluded women and to protect and advance their rights.

FATIMAH ASHFAQ

Wah Cant

Baba Vanga, Simpson and Corona Virus

The blind mystic Baba Vanga, Bulgarian, before her death at the age of 84 in 1996, predicted the outbreak of Corona Virus in 1996, pandemic, which began last November in China and she warned the world of Corona Virus disease “will be all over us”.

Baba Vanga’s followers believe the woman was a powerful psychic who could communicate with the dead and had vision of the future. Baba Vanga supposedly predicted the election of Barack Obama to the White House in 2009, Brexit and the 9/11 terror attack. Similarly, fans of The Simpsons, an American animated sitcom, believe that the cartoon predicted the ongoing Corona Virus outbreak back in 1993 and some fans on social media have suggested that the Simpsons creator Matt Groening predicted this all the way back in the 1990s.

Whereas, the seminal animation has previously “predicted” many other events and in the episode, a news report announces fears of the “Osaka Flu”. Another scene shows a visibly infected Japanese factory worker coughing into a package, which is then sent to the United States. However, it is worth noting that the Corona Virus originated in Wuhan, China – more than 2000km away from the Japanese city of Osaka. With this in mind, it would be fair to chalk this up as one of The Simpsons’ less accurate predictions, but the people have been making this observation online, with one meme account editing over the words “Osaka flu” with “Corona Virus”.

However, Corona Virus is a reality now and The Simpsons’ calculations and many predictions of Baba Vanga have come true; about those it is difficult to say that it was pre-planned by the most powerful sect of the world or happened as a natural disaster. Now the big question is: How long will the outbreak last—and how bad will it get? It is still unclear; but we must follow basic protective measures against the new Corona Virus.

RANA TAHIR SHAHBAZ

Islamabad

Memorial: Major Khalil ur Rehman

In April 1949 Royal Pakistan engineers were converting foot track to Kotli for the movement of vehicles and troops in the sector. Mines floating down the river were to be removed and hillside was being blasted to make track for the vehicles. Major Khalil was the Company Commander with Lt Farooki (later E-in-C) and a Subedar. They were inspecting the site. Due to blasting, suddenly the hillside started collapsing and a land slide got triggered. Lt Farooki and the Subedar (name not remembered but his son rose to become Brigadier) ran to save themselves. Major Khalil assessed the slide will fall away. Unfortunately it was not so and Major Khalil embraced Shahdat.

His body could be retrieved after three days of gruelling efforts by the engineers and the troops reinforced. Due to the deteriorating condition he was buried at the site where temporary bridge was laid by him. The bridge was named after his name as REHMAN BRIDGE. This bridge got washed and new bridge was laid during 1965 war. In 1992, RCC bridge was constructed by AK Govt when it was inaugurated by President of Pakistan Ghulam Ishaq Khan, Army Chief General Asif Nawaz.

In 1950, Major Khalil Ur Rehman was awarded Tamgha Pakistan posthumously. Major Khalil was commissioned in 1942 in PR/33 during WW-11. As young officer, he participated in Burma campaign. During late 1944 he was Incharge of troop movement in Darjeeling, Assam, now in India. Later, he served as staff officer in the Brigade at Patna and before partition he was posted in Calcutta . At the time of partition, he opted for Pakistan Army and was transferred to newly formed GHQ. On departure of British officers in 1948, he was transferred to Royal Pakistan Engineers due to shortage of officers as Pak Army was going through transition. His grave and monument are being maintained by 23 Division now. Major Khalil left behind his wife and four sons.

Brigadier (R) Tariq Khalil (son)

Karachi