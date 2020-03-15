Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Child abuse

Child abuse is known to be one of the major problems in Pakistan and in our society people do not wish to talk about it openly. In Pakistan, children are being abused in every way possible. People have literally become some worst kinds of animals and they have no humanity left in them. In 2019 maximum 1300 children have had to face sexual abuse of some kind in Pakistan.

The report by an NGO specifically took into consideration the incident of sexual violence against children between January and June and concluded that the almost a shocking 1,304 cases had been reported during the mentioned period.729 girls and 575 boys suffered sexual abuse of some kind between jan-jun 2019.The report revealed that there had been 652 reported cases in Punjab, 458 in Sindh, 32 in Balochistan, whereas 51 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, reports of sexual abuse pertaining to underage children amounted to 90 in Islamabad, 18 in Azad kashmir and 3 in Gilgit Baltistan, 50 in Lahore.

It is the first time that people on streets, social media and members of the National Assembly are openly discussing punishment for a child abuse perpetrator. Although I truly believe that child abuse perpetrators should be given the highest possible punishment, as a society, we need to think more deeply about how to eliminate this evil, which is responsible for destroying our future generations. Teachers and school administration should be open to discussing child abuse cases. Lawmakers should motivate schools to report sexual abuse cases. This openness will help in the growth of society. As a society, we have to bring the change in our socio-political sphere to end the heinous crime of child abuse.

MALEEHA SHOAIB

Rawalpindi

Corona Virus concerns

This refers to 16 Corona Virus cases officially confirmed in Pakistan. Wearing mask is one of preventive ways against this epidemic, however medical stores are selling this mask to citizens on their desired prices.

Moreover, avoiding cold drinks and ice cream is necessary while getting more sunlight, fresh air and keeping good personal hygiene are some of the measures that can keep Corona Virus away. Due to lack of awareness programmes or seminars people know little about the prevention that is why it is increasing day by day in Pakistan. I suggest Sindh government to reopen medical institutions so that medical students treat patients and learn practically how to treat, prevent and fight diseases in emergency conditions. And concerned authorities should take serious action against all those who are involved in stocking masks and not selling to public with actual prices.

SAMEER UMRANI

Karachi

Backlash against women march

Since 2018, woman (Aurat) march has been occurring in Pakistan on International Women’s Day to demand equality, justice and respect they deserve against norms that have subjugated and suppressed women’s rights in guise of traditional norms. For last three years, women, men, children and transgender people are coming out in big numbers in various cities across Pakistan to raise their voice against the misogyny and injustice to women. From the very beginning, the Aurat march met with the severe criticism but this year’s backlash was unprecedented declaring Aurat macrh as Western agenda against our traditional and cultural values.

The whole debate rather controversy begins with some slogans on the placards of the attendees of the march, one such prominent was “ Mera jism, meri marzi”. Various groups interpreted the slogan as it suited to their agenda. To various religious groups, the slogan was assumed as sexual—activity freedom. However, organisers of March explained it as reproductive rights, educational rights, consent of women in marriage and matrimonial affairs, against rape and harassment and such others. This all ended in the heated debate across the country, dividing public in favour and against of the Aurat march.

The whole mayhem has been created because of misunderstanding that the march is not against our cultural and traditional values rather it is simply against patriarchal norms of the society for basic and fundamental rights of the women that are enshrined in our constitution and are as per our Islamic values and teachings.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana, Sindh

War of economy

Muslims of India always suffered whenever Narendra Modi holds power. Gujrat Riots 2002, lockdown of Kashmir, citizenship law, New Delhi riots 2020 and still many laws that are against Muslims are under discussion in India for implementation. After all these atrocities Muslim leaders aren’t opposing it but on the other hand enjoying good relations with India. UAE honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with highest civilian award on August 24, 2019. Despite making so many efforts by Imran Khan, the OIC didn’t respond well over Kashmir issue. Malaysian new prime minister’s first initiative is to restore trade relations with India, which were deteriorated due to criticism of Mahathir (former prime minister of Malaysia) on citizenship law and Kashmir issue.

In my opinion for winning war of Kashmir it is important for Pakistan to make its economy strong. No country will oppose India as long as India has good trade relations with them. Making our economy strong is the first challenge for Pakistan against India. As in today’s world war is not only done with weapons but mainly with a thriving economy. For opposing India, Pakistan must be able to compete India in every aspect.

HAFSA CHANNA

Karachi

Madaris in Pakistan

Along major highways across the country, madaris, mosques and other big and small structures of various religious denominations are a common sight. From Karachi to Torkham, Islamabad to Gilgit and Peshawar to Kotri, the spread of religious institutions is a visible indication of religious ethos in the country. But architectural symmetry of madaris, mosques and religious centres also points to presence of religious forces that are at work to create disharmony in national cohesion.

The main beneficiary of religious institutionalisation is a major segment of lower income groups. In Punjab, this phenomenon has already significantly transformed social structures, and a similar transformation is also underway in Sindh. Now, not unlike the rest of the country, such structures are increasingly sprouting up along major highways and inter-district roads in Balochistan. Case of Balochistan is a more complex in many respects. The traditional religious structures that were once responsible only for performing religious and social rituals and reflected conservative side of society are becoming a genuine socio-political force.

Baloch clerics, sub-nationalist in character, have gotten a sense of empowerment because of the increasing religious influence and religious institutions in Balochistan; they lacked this empowerment within the traditional social structures. With this change in society, essence of nationalist leadership is also transforming.

MIAN DAWOOD MEHMOOD

Wah Cant