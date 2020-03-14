Voice of the People

Promotion of art

Art is the important part of every society and it is usually classified into two aspects. First, it narrates the difficult messages through creativity without use of any words. Second, it depicts the culture of its society. In Pakistan from the last decade, the exposure of art among the youth has been very restricted. It is not because our youth, are not creative enough but the main reason behind is that they do not have the right platform to showcase their talent.

However, there is lots of creativity in the land of Pakistan but we just need to explore and promote it. Promotion of art should be appreciated at government level, as they can provide platforms and guide youth how to showcase their talent in a meaningful way. Moreover, media can also play a vital role in the promotion of art in Pakistan, by magnifying the impact and role of art in the society. Furthermore, appraisal is important at governmental level to all the artistes who are currently working and those who contributed in the past as well, as it will help new artists to get awareness and motivation for their work.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

Cyber-bullying

The rapid emergence of internet and social media has strained very disastrous consequences on social and moral behaviors of this nation unfortunately. It increased the rate of digital bullying to anyone by anyone which resulted into increased depression, anger, isolation and suicidal provocations among people due to abusive, offensive and hateful personal attacks in comments on social media posts. We can easily figure out many cases of cyberbullying on social media just by scrolling our timeline for a few minutes only.

I can still count the recent cases of public figures as bullying victims like PSL5 ceremony host Ahmad Godail, Umer Akmal, PSL5 anthem team, Ayeza Khan, Rabi Pirzada, and many more. Not only public figures but a common person is severely the victim of this dilemma. Why we are so judgmental? Do we really have any right to comment on someone’s height, weight, complexion, voice, religion, actions etc.? If someone is not good in speaking English language, then what? What if someone fails to take this emotional pressure? Can somebody take the responsibility if some young immature mind finds peace in suicide for this bullying? The younger victim is more likely to take to self-harm or live with negative thoughts. Psychological and social researchers are now illustrating associations between cyber-bullying, depression, self-harm and suicide among the youth.

However, all those who face online harassment and bullying, must remember that there exist safeguards against such bullying and that they do not have to take it quietly. Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 provides penalties for unauthorized or non-consensual transmission of private data, the use of hate speech, electronic forgery, electronic fraud, identity theft, unauthorized issuance of SIM cards and cyber-terrorism etc. The Digital Rights Foundation has been working since 2012 to ensure that people feel safe on online forums, especially social media. This NGO contains PDF copies of every legal document that exists to protect online rights. In 2016, they also launched their Cyber Harassment Helpline and it has since averaged around 90 calls per month from both men and women.

RABEEA IJAZ

Faisalabad

Environmental pollution

It is through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities towards a major issue being faced in Pakistan i.e. pollution. Pakistan’s top environmental issues include air pollution, inadequate supply of uncontaminated drinking water and noise pollution. Pollution is the introduction of harmful substances or products into the environment. It is a major problem in Pakistan and as well as all around the world.

Pollution disturbs the balance of our ecosystems, affect our normal lifestyle and gives rise to human illnesses and global warming. It has reached its peak due to the development and modernization in our lives. We waste the bounties of our nature without a thought that our actions causes serious problems. Water pollution is able to lead our world on a path of destruction. Water is one of the greatest natural resources of the whole humanity. However, we do not appreciate this gift of nature.

The only way to control current environmental issues is to implement conservation methods and create sustainable development strategies. Some effective solutions must be owned in order to restore our ecological balance. Sustainable transportation choices like taking advantage of public transportation, walking or riding bicycles can be useful. An urgent need has arisen to tackle this issue straightaway. That is to say, pollution is damaging our earth and our country severely and we need to realize its effects and prevent this damage.

ABDUL SUBHAN KHAN

Karachi

How to motivate yourself?

Motivation is always one of the most important themes in psychology. It is known, that the only motivation helps us to reach our goals. If you wish to change your life, you need to do something, to reach some goals and the motivation needs to be created. This motivation will be the driving force which will help you to reach your goal. When people had very strong motivation, but later they did not reach their goals. It was because they did a lot from the very beginning and in the end, they just did not have a lot of energy/resources and they just gave up.

Because of it, there is a need to start from the little steps. Yes, sure. For some people it is easier to do a lot of work from the very beginning till they reach their goals, but there are not a lot of such people. It is better to create the exact plan of your actions and follow it. Everyone creates his or her life alone. So, the quality of your life depends only on you. Believe in yourself and work hard and you will get the success. It is possible to change your life in the best way; you just need to believe in it. The essay motivation will help you a lot, because of it; you are needed to make the order on our site and to change your life in a short time.

DAWOOD MEHMOOD

Wah Cant

Why our generation is so confused?

The other day, I was wondering why are we so confused as a generation and it suddenly hit me how we are constantly bombarded by ideas from social media, about love, life, relationships, success and almost everything. We read one person’s opinion about something on instagram, we read another’s on facebook and yet another on twitter.

The opinions contradict one another and we start thinking, basically over thinking. Subconsciously, all these thoughts influence our personality and we end up being a mess and a very confused generation. I surely miss old times when I had the power to read what I wanted to and ignore everything else. I miss simpler times.

FARWA KANWAL

Islamabad