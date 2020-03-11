Voice of the people

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Defeat of terrorism

Pakistan is a country which has suffered from menace of terrorism. It has shown resilience and defeated terrorism. After 9/11, a wave of terrorism was triggered in the country. Fighting terrorism and winning the war has shown professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Army and other security institutions. Major military operations, like Operation Radd-ul Fasad and Zarb-e-Azab, had been launched to defeat terrorism. These military operations helped Pakistan in eradicating terrorism from Pakistan. However, the isolated remnants do keep on propagating their ideology through different platforms.

Previously, terrorist attacks were conducted on different sects to start sectarian riots. All sects, ethnicities, age groups and gender were targeted without any discrimination which show terrorists promote anarchy and chaos. Ulema along with security agencies played a vital role to stop outbreak of sectarian riots across the country. More than 2000 Ulema have signed a single narrative (Fatwa) named Paigham-i-Pakistan.

Daesh, so-called Muslim extremists have nothing to do with Islam. Islam teaches peace and orders to protect non-Muslims living in a Muslim territory as well. DAESH is using the name of Islam to spread extremism. Unfortunately, neighbouring countries like Afghanistan and India are the main sponsors and planners of this agenda. Due to positive and strong steps taken by all pillars including security agencies, Ulema, and the public created a strong hindrance in the way of DAESH to enter Pakistan.

Concluding more! The nation has proved itself as strong one against every type of extremism and terrorism. With due efforts, Pakistan is moving towards a violence-free society through a dedicated strategy. Pakistan security forces are not only protecting the country but faith, culture, values and lives of fellow citizens.

MAEMUNA SADAF

Via email

Women’s might

A large number of events and celebrations were held on International Women’s Day. Women were also appreciated for their contribution to the country’s economy. However, we still have a long way to go before women are empowered in the true sense. We are living in a patriarchal society, where men consider it their responsibility to make key decisions about a woman’s life.

The literacy rate among girls is alarmingly low. This is largely because the ‘men’ in particular family don’t want the girls to study. This is why the country has yet to emerge from the scourge of child and forced marriages. We need to eliminate this oppressive and dominating attitude held towards women. A girl should be allowed to make her own decisions. Women’s empowerment should not only be restricted to allowing a woman to leave the four walls of her house to work. We have to let her voice her opinions.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

Wrecked roads

I would like to draw kind attention of the authorities concerned towards the poor condition of roads in our country. The roads are full of potholes and are very congested. Due to these many tragic accidents have been happening that make travelling difficult. The conditions worsen during and after the monsoon season. The rain further damages the roads. Quite frequent these broken drains and uncovered manholes become the causes of accidents. Due to this the traffic flow also worsens. These issues do not need rocket science to resolve this noticing problem. They can easily be avoided if the authorities spend on constructing quality roads and repair the damaged ones and the drains immediately when needed. Precious lives are being lost because of this poor management or official neglect and it needs to be fixed on a priority basis.

MISBAH JAVED

Karachi

Deteriorating morality

Increasing awareness on social, national and international issues among common people coupled with rising intolerance along with the prompt emergence of information technology has catastrophic consequences on social and moral behaviours of this nation unfortunately. Although IT has numerous benefits, but our nation couldn’t take this blessing towards positivity. Rather increasing extremism on both ends and declining tolerance among people is alarming and could lead to violence. We can easily witness abusive, offensive and hateful content on social and electronic media even by those who call themselves ‘intellectuals’. Unethical and abusive behaviour couldn’t have any justification regardless of the gender, position and status in society. We are living with our self-assumed definitions of morality with resilient influence on youth but this actually deteriorates the actual moral values in society.

As we are weakened by several societal and behavioral problems like useless interference in non-concerned matters, breach of trust, improper family structure, fake relationships, corrupted society etc. These moral failings have become unbelievably common in our daily life and affecting the social fabric of the nation. We must need to understand and learn the importance of actual moral values of our great ancestors like tolerance, politeness, kindness, selflessness, cooperation and brotherhood, by preserving these values and norms to transfer from generation to generation for peaceful survival.

Albert Einstein said, “The most important human endeavour is the striving for morality in our actions. Our inner balance and even our very existence depend on it. Only morality in our actions can give beauty and dignity to life.”

RABEEA IJAZ

Faisalabad

Islamabad 2nd most beautiful capital

Islamabad, one of the most beautiful capitals of the world, famous for its beauty, decor, fascination, attractiveness and the one regarded fully. Islamabad being the glorious one could be competed over the entire cities of the world. It is highly developed and the development can be seen in every nook and corner of the city, moreover it is also included in the list of largest cities in the world. The most beautiful capital of the world is the one on which entire Pakistan feels proud and very well pleased.

People thought to visit Islamabad for Islamabad being too striking, fine-looking and stunning. It is also famous for being clean, cool, calm, peaceful, sparkling, hygienic, fresh and dirt free. It is the most broad-based and urbanized city of Pakistan. It is very up-to-date, modern and very well-maintained lie at the northern part of the country capturing the beauty of northern areas of Pakistan. Islamabad is efficient, well-ordered, well planned and well-maintained city being divided into different zones and sectors each with a distinction of its own beauty.

Islamabad is a great source of amusement and a greater place to spend holidays and to visit too due to its adorable beauty not only of buildings but of the green lands and parks and many more. For keeping in view all these dignified facts and figures Islamabad is enlisted in the top ten beautiful capital cities.

SABEEN RASHID

Islamabad