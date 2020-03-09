Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Establish

PIA again

There was time, when Pakistan International Airline was one of the world’s leading carriers. As they were having, National flag painted on each plane to their conceit and statehood. Moreover, PIA was delivering their high-level principles, reliability and service quality, as they were serving in accordance with their tagline ‘Great people to fly with’. However, from the past few years this airline was entering a hypothetically dark chapter related to its image and have been severely devastated by its continuous violation of air safety regulations, such as cancellation of flights and long delays.

Furthermore, maintenance of this airline is also being ignored for long time. As this can be witness through its current situation, as corruption and lack of maintenance. There are numerous complaints observed of outrageous services. Disappointment among the passengers created issues. Many people perceived that their lives would be in danger while they were travelling by PIA. This cause the airline is suffering from severe financial crises. These conditions somehow suggested that it might be privatized soon. Nevertheless, privatization is a bitter pill but it seems as the only available solution in this situation. As in private hands, management will provide an operational efficiency and provide profitability to this airline.

In Pakistan, privatization practice is laborious. Now, it is only the government responsibility to take all the key stakeholders into the confidence, otherwise, money might to wasted, if it will not compromises the accomplishment from the taxpayers. Likewise, transparency should be ensured and proper due diligence should be conducted. This is the ultimate solution to bring back magnificent past of PIA and aid it to soar again.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

Beginning of end of Afghan conflict

At first it seemed that this endless bloody war in Afghanistan would never end and the unfortunate Afghan people especially today’s generation would also experience conflict and violence their whole life ahead like their elders did for the last 40 years, this was the perception of people when Trump cancelled the peace talks over a tweet. But optimism always dominates, the talks resumed and on 29th Feb peace accord was signed between Taliban and US in Qatar.

This event was not just a matter of joy and happiness for Afghans but the whole region and especially the families of US soldiers on ground in Afghanistan who are in a constant worry about their loved ones fighting a meaningless war just like Afghans are indulged in this meaningless war they had nothing to do with. Everything seemed well until a recent attack on Afghan forces by Taliban just two days after the accord was signed, this attack could serve as a spoiler to what was seen as the beginning of the end of the 20-year old war that has not served anyone except defence and weapons industrialists.

M ASIM KHAN

Islamabad

Aurat March

Aurat March is in full swing in the month of March across Pakistan. Feminism is in action. It is a familiar site in Pakistan to see the weaker sections of society to be on the streets to raise voice for their rights. Elitist model of Pakistani state makes every weaker section vulnerable, be it women, children, disable, labourers so on and so forth. It is astonishing to see a campaign against Aurat March in Pakistani media.

Conservatives have made it a matter of faith and has made an attempt to paint Feminism as “Anti-Religious” One wonders how does this work? The fact is that Islam as a Religion gave rights to women some 1500 years ago when the word “women rights” was unheard of. Islam gave property rights to women, right to acquire education, right to make decision in the choice of life partners and the list goes on. Such rights were revolutionary at that time and challenged the fundamentals of patriarchal tribal system of the time, yet it is an irony that Muslim societies have failed their women.

Muslim clergy has served the interests of male-dominated ruling elite of Muslim societies and has never raised a voice for the rights of women in the light of the teachings of Islam. It is a perfect example of interest seeking on the part of clergy men. If Muslims had given rights to women as awarded by the great religion of Islam to women there would not be any feminism in Muslim world at least.

MALIK ATIF MAJOKA

Victoria, Australia

Aurat March & Australia Women

Australia Women have come out with flying colours from World T-20 women Championship by beating India comprehensively. In response to mammoth score of 184 piled by Australia Women India could not reach three figures and crumbled like a house of cards at 99. Earlier this year, India U-19 had succumbed to Bangladesh in final.

On the special event of women day, celebrated across the globe, demanding more and more empowerment, winning the World Cup is applaudable for Australia as the country’s women have shown their superb empowerment and played beautifully, and have brought international championship trophy to home. Congratulations to team Australia for this marvellous achievement.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Empowered

All the programmes, functions, speeches and marches have made one thing evident. Women in Pakistan are fully empowered. Compared to the situation of women empowerment some fifty years ago, one can easily conclude that remarkable improvement has been achieved on this front. The basic criterion is education.

Today’s female is more educated, more sensible, more vocal and more informed. The lap of training all big leaders of the world has been taken care of. It is quite encouraging that religious parties have also actively participated in Aurat March and elaborated the rights women have been endowed with in Islam.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Bank crisis

The Yes Bank crisis and the subsequent take-over by the RBI has exposed some deep loopholes in the Indian banking system with the withdrawal limit of up to Rs 50,000 per account holder. With this new rule, the common man’s hard-earned money is at risk. Earlier, the same thing happened with PMC Bank rendering depositors helpless.

There were many suicides. People are losing their trust in banks due to the wrongdoings of a handful of rich and powerful people. This has affected the stock market too. Shares are slumped and investors are worried. Action should be taken against those found guilty of this heinous crime.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Via email

Misuse of public parks

Through the column of your esteemed daily, I want to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the poor maintenance of public park in our area (F.B.Area, Al-Noor Society). Public parks are the lungs of the localities where residents come and refresh their tired and fatigue minds. But in our colony, the park is not well maintained. It suffers from utter neglect of the authorities. The residents of nearby busti (locality) are using the area as a public convenience. Many rowdies create disturbance and do not help in upkeep of the park has become the favourite halting place of stray cattle and dogs.

Miscreants sit and gamble here in the broad daylight. In reality the park has become a hub of activity for all types of evil characters. If an immediate action is not taken, the park will turn into a devil’s den and would become a being cause of nuisance for the colony. I hope the authorities concerned will take steps in the matter.

MISBAH JAVED

Karachi