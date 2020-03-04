Voice of the people

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Memes as Internet bullying

Nowadays, memes are being used in almost every social networking site. Like it or not, they are becoming the part of modern generation’s crowning cultural legacies. Moreover, sometimes these memes are having many painful heads such as bulling, shaming, poking and much more. At times, people just randomly pick photos from the internet and parried them cruelly captions then post it on these social media platforms, without being known that it can go viral, breach someone’s privacy and hurt someone’s sentiments.

However, these stories are not uncommon to be noticed. Furthermore, the most distressing thing is that there is no way to stop these memes circulation on the internet. Besides, this issue is not only related to the ethics but it also directs towards the major harms exist in our society as harassing someone is not an entertainment. Companies that own these social media sites need to address this issue. In addition, government and other concerned departments should make strict laws against this menace. As the internet memes practice has to be regulated only to those who actually choose to look in a certain way.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

Impact of Pakistani dramas

In Pakistan, drama is an important area in the field of media. Dramas are extremely popular among the youth these days. Everyone watches dramas with sheer interest and gets emotionally attached with the story lines as Pakistani dramas have great impact on our society, mentally and physically, therefore our writers and producers must keep their audience in mind and make dramas in a way that it shouldn’t affect our society in a negative way. The storylines shouldn’t contain the kind of message that turns out to be unfavourable for our society and affect their mental health.

Another thing which is increasing day by day in our drama industry is “Modernism”. Pakistani dramas have strong impact of modernism which are responsible for promoting western culture and the distance from the religion in the youth. Young girls get impressed with the dressing style of actresses which unfortunately is inappropriate.

My question is why Pakistani woman is represented westernized woman extremely oppressed, is there no any middle way for women? I think it’s time our government should take action against the vulgarity occurring in our drama society and the writers too must take responsibility for the kind of content they decide to transmit.

DUA IRFAN

Karachi

Students’ suicide issues

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper, I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards this important issue. Suicide among Pakistani students is on the rise, many students committed suicide within a span of a few weeks. According to reports, students committed suicide for not being able to achieve the grades, they or their parents were expecting. This tragic trend is not just alarming but raises serious questions about the state of mental health of our teenage and youth.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for school-aged children. Education is perhaps society’s most critical responsibility. Educational institutions impart knowledge to students, lay emphasis on their physical well-being and prepare them for social challenges. But unfortunately, many educational institutions and teachers are not yet fully equipped to understand the mental health issues of students. Government should take the issue of student suicides seriously and also non-government organizations should work to help students cope with stress and other factors that cause suicide.

Authorities in Pakistan are expected to look into the causes behind such tragic incidents and ensure a well-thought policy to counter it. Young students are assets of this country, therefore, their lives must be protected by state.

ABDUL SUBHAN

Karachi

Poor conditions of roads

Almost all the roads in Karachi are ruined. The situation has become serious and causes many accidents and sometimes extensive damage to vehicles. Many accidents happen daily due to the worsening conditions of roads. Recently, one young guy died due to severe accident in Landhi due to poor condition of road and bad management of our transport system which causes only deaths. As we pay their vehicle taxes and deserve better roads or at least roads that are good enough to drive on.

The lack of proper road maintenance is also responsible for the damage. Unproper condition of drainage is also responsible of this as well. It should come as no surprise to find that a poor drainage system results in water flooding roads and that in turn results in damaging them.

The present situation has really become painful and distressing for the citizens who need to use these roads to commute from one place to another. The whole transport system is badly affected due to the poor conditions of the roads. The concerned authorities are requested to take necessary action in this regard.

SYEDA ASHIQA ALAM

Karachi

Drug abuse

Drug abuse is increasing in educational institutions across Pakistan. Students, whether be at school, college or university, are getting addicted to substances at an alarming rate, threatening not only their own future, but those of people around them, including family and friends.

The menace of drug abuse is not just limited to Pakistan but a global problem. Many countries have done tremendous work to deal with drug addiction and they have achieved great successes. Each year on June 26, the United Nations celebrates International Day against drug abuse.

The purpose of this is to raise awareness among people about harmful effects of drugs on the society. So the first step is definitely to make youngsters aware of the problem. Besides the government, administrations of schools, colleges and universities also carry great responsibility to eradicate the menace of drugs.

HAFSA NADEEM

Islamabad