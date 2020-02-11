Voice of the people

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Lal Masjid deja vu

Since 2007 Lal Masjid has been in news for one reason or the other. Maulana Abdul Aziz has again captured the mosque and has come with different demands including his appointment as Khateeb and a plot for seminary. Defying government’s writ in the capital is not understandable, especially when a lot of bloodshed had occurred here back in 2007. Presently, there is a standoff between government and the cleric. The political temperature is rising and any untoward incident may occur.

Indeed, there are some religious heads controlling and organizing activities of all seminaries and mosques. It is their duty to diffuse this tension and come up with some viable solution. Delay in solving sensitive issue may result in de ja vu of 2007 painful tragedy. Some strict laws are needed to be framed to overcome such pathetic situation. The message of love and tolerance is expected from prayer leaders sitting on the pulpit but when they take the reins of government in their hands, only chaos prevails.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

World Radio Day

On 13 February 2020, UNESCO is celebrating World Radio Day. This day marks a time when people around the world celebrate radio and how it shapes our lives. Radio informs, transforms and unites us. It brings together people and communities from all backgrounds to foster positive dialogue for change. More specifically, radio is the perfect medium to counter calls for violence and the spread of conflict, especially in regions potentially more exposed to such realities.

On that basis last year, World Radio Day 2019 celebrated the theme of “Dialogue, Tolerance and Peace”. Broadcasts that provide a platform for dialogue and democratic debate over issues, such as migration or violence against women, can help raise awareness among listeners and inspire understanding for new perspectives in paving the way for positive action. Join us this World Radio Day 2020 to celebrate the impact of radio in pursuing a more peaceful and tolerant world.

HAFSA NADEEM

Islamabad

Accountability

Imran Khan came to power with the promise of accountability. When he took the oath as prime minister, he met the NAB Chairman to ensure accountability is done speedily and corruption cases are tackled with an iron hand.

All the corruption scandals and money laundering cases were investigated by the anti-graft watchdog but later courts granted the suspects bails before arrest or post arrest. According to media reports, NAB recovered Rs.150 billion from the corrupt but its prosecution is still weak. Accountability must be across-the-board and its repercussion must be seen in providing relief to the public. If we want to be a great nation, we should discourage corruption.

AYESHA AHMAD

Islamabad

Promise of change loses credibility

The economic news continues to be in direct contrast to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promises of a change in 2020. After having been in charge for part of 2018 and all of 2019, it seems that the real economy is letting him down. Inflation in January was 14.6% year-on-year, the highest it has been for 12 years. That is a rate, which takes the economy well into the territory of stagflation, which is the worst of both worlds. The theory is that high inflation should mean full employment, which implies job creation and thus some movement towards fulfilling the campaign promise to create jobs.

As Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has ruled out a job creation programme, and placed reliance on the private sector, pump priming would be expected. However, government sector jobs have been ruled out. The inflation is not of luxuries, as basic food items are what are fuelling the rise. As prices of foodstuffs go up, the joblessness which results from the collapse of the large-scale manufacturing sector bites all the more viciously. As if to compound matters, the Finance Ministry admitted in its annual Debt Policy Statement to the National Assembly that the previous fiscal year had seen a surge in public debt, leading the government to breach the limit set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, and the average indebtedness of every Pakistani to rise to Rs 153, 689 on 30 June 2019.

Each passing day brings hardships and miseries instead of relief to common man. The slogan of “Change” lost its credibility and charm during a short span of 18 month tenure of PTI’s government. Much hue and cry heard for eradication of Corruption from ruling side but no fruitful result seen except impression of vendetta against so-called culprits of ex-regime(s).

QAZI JAMSHED ALAM

Lahore

Saving

Karachi parks

Late Ardeshir Cowasjee, a prominent member of Parsi community, would be very pleased that Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken up the case of restoring Kidney Hill, which he, inspite of all his endeavors, could not live to see in his lifetime. It was Ardeshir Cowasjee who in 2007 started this campaign in prominent Karachi newspaper (Dawn), to save Kidney Hill, which in the original 1966 park notification was a 62-acre area with 18 acres devoted to a water reservoir. Ardeshir has long been an advocate of parks and trees which he considered are lungs for a city and play a vital role in providing clean air and healthy environment. He wrote several articles in newspapers to generate awareness with regard to environment.

In June 2006 an “Agreement of Settlement” was agreed upon to unlawfully convert two-thirds of this notified park area neighbouring Karachi Housing Cooperative for the benefit of Overseas Cooperative Society in violation of 1984 Presidential Order forbidding any conversion or residential allotment in this area. In spite of this, 120 residential plots of 400 square yards were created within the park, which generated Rs 10 Billion funds pocketed by various crooks. Cowasjee in his March 4, 2007 column also narrated that amidst threats of kidnapping and murder the Kidney Hill Case, CP160/2007 was withdrawn. Let us pray that Almighty gives CJP the courage to restore Karachi to the status of a cosmopolitan city, where nobody dares to occupy amenity plots.

GULL ZAMAN

Peshawar

Nasir Jamshed jailed

Cricketer Nasir Jamshed has been jailed in the UK for 17 months for match fixing. His wife Dr.Samara Afzal from Birmingham has written a heartfelt note for all cricketers. “Today is the most difficult day of my life as Nasir starts his custodial sentence and I figure out what to tell my four-year old daughter. I have felt the need to write this in the hope that other learn from Nasir’s mistakes and no one goes through the pain we have suffered in the last three years.

Nasir could have had a bright future had he worked hard and remained committed to the sport that gave him much but he took a shortcut and lost everything, his career, status, respect and freedom. He would have got UK nationality and played county cricket and he threw his chance away. He would do anything to turn the clock back and not lose everything, especially his daughter who, he is very close to, but it’s too later for him. I hope all cricketers look at his example as a deterrent against corruption. An international cricketer can probably earn more than I as a doctor can. So I cannot understand the need to partake in corruption.

I know in Pakistan one person is expected to provide for a dozen others but that does not justify corruption. Playing for your country is a privilege and not an entitlement which as we have seen can be taken at any time. I hope and pray no other cricketer gets lured into this temptation for money and no family has to bear the pain and humiliation we have endured and continue to do so.” The note reveals the pain and anguish with which the family is suffering. An eye-opener for youngsters to stay away from corruption.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad