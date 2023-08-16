Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Unity faith and discipline

As a nation, we must understand that political polarization is creating dissension, and like a cancer, eroding and threatening existence of Pakistan, which was created through a constitutional struggle led by Quaid, Allama Iqbal and other pioneers of the freedom movement.

Today, despite all the difficulties which we face, most of them of our own making, we are free from hatred, humiliation and mob lynching that Muslims, Christians and Dalits in India are facing almost daily.

Majority of those involved in this greed infected mayhem, having “Made Hay While Sun Shines” abandoned this country and migrated lock stock and barrel to foreign safe havens. Events in Manipur and other states in India should awaken us out of the deep slumber. We need to realize gravity of our situation and make efforts for the sake of posterity and 240 citizens of Pakistan that our country regains the status of a modern democratic welfare state that Jinnah envisioned and not a state in utter chaos.

All paid state institutions need to collectively curtail transgressions of the constitution. It is a matter of survival and no longer a choice. At least on 14 August, the celebrations within the country or abroad, must be seen to be dominated by Pakistan Flag and pictures only of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal and not of any political leader. We owe this to MAJ to display Unity, Faith and Discipline on 14 August and try to inculcate this motto in letter and spirit.

The Political parties, Establishment and Civil Bureaucracy must take stock of the situation and learn from mistakes and follies, which distanced us from the path and vision of our founding fathers. The Constitution of Pakistan must be enforced as supreme law and all paid institutions of the state and the three constitutional pillars, namely Parliament, Executive and Judiciary work within their confined defined roles.

Of the three constitutional pillars, the Executive and Parliament alone are of a political nature, whilst the Judiciary must be totally apolitical. Unfortunately starting from 1955 onwards, when Justice Munir gave controversial judgment, based on Doctrine of Necessity, the Judiciary has been beset with similar controversies and involved in regularizing extra-judicial take-overs, instead of censuring them.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Emotions

of a homeless person

Being homeless is destabilizing, demoralizing and depressing. They have lost their base, a foundation from which to function. It becomes hard to focus. A homeless person suffers a lot of pain, they have to feel physical and emotional pain. People used to bully them and hurt their feelings. They used to think that they don’t have hearts to feel the pain they are made with stones of the heart, and they also used to think that they don’t have respect. A homeless person never argues with rich people. Only rich people think that no one is watching them do whatever they do with others, but in the sight of Allah no one is superior to others, everyone is equal.

If Allah gives us respect or money he tests us and if he takes the money and powers from us he also tests us in that way too. No one should ever be homeless. In a country as wealthy as the United States, affordable housing should be a right, not a privilege.

JAWERIA AARA

Hyderabad

Appeal to PM

I am a Ist Year student at Balochistan Residential College, Zhob. My father is associated with the education department holding a minor post of JVT at Govt. High School for Boys Loralai Cantt. I appeared as a regular student in the SSC Annual Examination conducted by the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Quetta in March this year.

As the results were declared in July, I clinched 1st position throughout the province securing 1046 marks out of 1100. It was not only a great honour and outstanding achievement for me and my parents but for the entire province, which has been lagging behind in terms of quality and creative education as compared to that of other federating units.

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif awarded Rs. I million as cash prize to a student (Jamshed Ali) who topped the secondary school certificate (SSC) Examination of Gujranwala Board (Punjab) and announced a monthly stipend of Rs. 30,000 for him.

In addition, the prime minister also promised to bear all of the educational expenses of the brilliant student till his master’s level. Being the sole topper of the SSC Examination in the largest province spanning over an area of nearly 44% of the country and hailing from a poor family background, the provincial government turned a blind eye to my marvellous success and paid neither cash prize nor announced any monthly stipend for me in order to encourage me to continue my studies without any financial constraints in future.

Given my poor financial position and the prizes conferred on the topper of Gujranwala Board, I request the prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to honour me with the same cash reward and monthly stipend so that I may accomplish my rest of education without any financial impediments or hurdles.

MOEEZUDDIN

Zhob

Forests: Lungs of Earth

Forests are the lungs of the Earth, a place for plants to grow, and a source of oxygen. They can reduce CO2 levels and are a habitat for various animals. The forests are called the lungs of nature because they are a source of oxygen in the atmosphere. The plant releases oxygen through the process of photosynthesis. The plants help provide oxygen to animals for respiration. They also maintain the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Two and a half years of the present government have passed and about one billion trees have been planted so far, so the question arises whether it is possible to plant nine billion trees in the next two and a half years. Lahore, Pakistan- Pakistan set the Guinness World Record for tree planting, beating India in a healthy and productive international competition contributing to preserving fragile and endangered forests. Government should focus on planting more trees and saving them from cutting them down.

JAWERIA AARA

Hyderabad