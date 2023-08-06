Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Youth unemployment

Our young educated generation is facing a lot of issues as there are very less jobs in the market as compared to the well-qualified candidates. Therefore, a lot of people remain unemployed. Unemployment is causing poverty and instability in our economy. Our young generation can be very productive and useful for the development of the country. They just need opportunities for utilizing their abilities but unfortunately, they are not being provided with any opportunities.

People are graduating and having degrees but they don’t have any skills because our educational institutions do not focus on skill development and that is also a reason of increase in unemployment rate. Our young generation is being wasted by our political parties. Politicians are making them extremists against the opposite parties. Instead of making their time and abilities productive, they are wasting their lives on hatred and extremism against opposite political parties.

The government is not starting new projects and people are not getting any job opportunities. So, it won’t be wrong saying that our government is responsible. The govt should provide opportunities of employment to the people. They should keep our young generation out of these political fights and give them a chance to be productive instead. Also there should be compulsion of skill development in our educational institutions.

SARINA JABEEN

Karachi

Issues with female students

One cannot deny the reality that instruction is prerequisite to recognize between right and off-base characteristics. Guardians send their children to school so that they can construct a character which makes them shining.

Be that as it may, things are differentiate in our society. Understudies confront plenty of issues in their individual instructive institution. The later illustration of the Islamia College is clear that how profoundly the threat of outrage is established in such an institution. Understudies persevere the badgering and extorting of their instructors, teacher and their co-operators. Resultantly, understudies drop prey to agonizing results, like misery, uneasiness, injury and different other mental and physical threat.

Not specifying colleges, but private schools are moreover abusing students’ lives. I’m a private instructor. I frequently come over various cases of extorting and badgering in school. Taking the illustration of a private school, specifically VIP open Tall School Hyderabad, Sindh is playing with the lives of female understudies. It is detailed by numerous female understudies of the VIP school Hyderabad that their pictures and recordings are being posted on the school’s Instagram page without their consent and authorization. Be that as it may, it is additionally affirmed from the understudies that a few boys of the school and the staff slander them.

The school management seems defenceless in this respect. It appears like there’s nothing in their hands, or they are colluding in this grave issue. Looking at this traumatic issue of the understudies, I unequivocally condemn the careless and distorted state of mind of the school administration and would ask them to inquire this issue at the earliest possible to free the understudies from the extraordinary push.

NASRULLAH GOLO

Hyderabad

Unqualified teachers

I am writing to express my deep concern about a pressing issue that has been affecting our education system for far too long – the prevalence of unqualified teachers in our schools. As a concerned student, I believe it is crucial to address this matter to ensure the future success and development of our children.

The role of educators cannot be understated in shaping young minds and guiding them towards becoming responsible and knowledgeable citizens. Qualified teachers bring not only subject expertise but also an understanding of effective teaching methods and strategies that cater to the diverse learning needs of students. However, it has come to my attention that there are an alarming number of teachers in our educational institutions who lack necessary qualifications and training to effectively teach our children.

The consequences of having unqualified teachers in the classroom are significant. Firstly, students may not receive the quality education they deserve, leading to a gap in their knowledge and skills. This can have a lasting impact on their academic achievements and future opportunities. Secondly, unqualified teachers cannot manage classrooms effectively, resulting in a disruptive learning environment that hampers overall learning experience for students.

It is vital that we invest in our education system by prioritizing the recruitment and retention of qualified teachers. The impact of a qualified and dedicated teacher on a child’s life cannot be overstated and it is our collective responsibility to provide the best possible education to the next generation.

JAHANZAIB QADIR

Kech

Box letter

Unbearable inflation

In recent years, Pakistan has experienced high inflation which has economical and social implications. In my perspective, inflation in Pakistan has been a big concern, as it has impacted the living and the purchasing power of individuals and households. The rise in prices of essential goods and services has made it challenging for many people to afford necessities. Food prices, in particular, have seen catastrophic increases, making it difficult for lower-income households to meet their nutritional needs. This has led to enlarged poverty and inequality, as those already struggling financially are further burdened by rising prices. Inflation has obstructed economic growth and development in the country. It lessens consumer and investor confidence, making it difficult for businesses to plan and expand their operations. The high inflation rate has also increased the cost of borrowing, leading to reduced investment in productive sectors and hindering job creation and economic stability. Moreover, inflation has impacted individuals’ savings and investment. As the value of money erodes over time, people who rely on fixed-income investment, such as pension funds or savings accounts, find their returns inadequate to keep up with rising prices. To sum up, inflation in Pakistan has had significant negative impacts on the cost of living, economic growth and individual financial stability. Redressal of this issue requires a comprehensive approach, encompassing policy measures that target price stability, promote investment and solve structural challenges in the economy.

FARIS KHALIQ

Kech