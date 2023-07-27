Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Caretaker Gvernment

The word “caretaker”, itself describes that this should be a transitional setup, to facilitate transfer of power from one elected government to the other, by facilitating free and fair elections conducted by an independent and powerful Election Commission. As it is, we unfortunately have a judiciary embroiled in political controversies, with a paid bureaucracy lacking credentials of not understanding the significance of oath they take which is loyalty to the Constitution and not any individual. Circumstances demand that there should be no more controversies, nor a repeat of incidents like 9 May.

However, rumours that a patron of a major political party, part of the current coalition PDM is being considered, is shocking and hopefully not authentic news. We have a checkered political history, of a country created through a constitutional political struggle led by men of integrity like MAJ, derailed by intrigues of a few, from the vision of its Father of Nation to be a modern democratic welfare state with self-rule by the people, reduced to an authoritarian country.

In 1962 Sardar Bahadur Khan, son of Risaldar Major Mir Dad Khan and brother of President, General Ayub Khan, was installed as Leader of Opposition from 8 June 1962 to 21 August 1964, till such time a controversial rigged election was held. What followed thereafter is history and Pakistan was engrossed in a political turmoil which finally culminated in its disintegration in 1971.

One only hopes that sanity will prevail. A visibly neutral caretaker transitional setup must be put in place to hold free and fair elections which are generally acceptable and, on the surface, not tainted like 2018 general elections. There should neither be the likes of Moin Qureshi but individuals with no conflicts of interest and no split loyalties, holding a single Pakistan nationality.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Pakistan’s voting dilemma

Voting in elections is an essential tool that determines the destiny of the state. In the case of Pakistan, voting has been a lot more than personal free will. A number of societal factors play an influential role in voting. The Sardars of Balochistan, Waderas of Sindh, Chaudhrys of Punjab and Khans of the KP, all these feudal or tribal lords have an impact on a particular public. There also exists family pressure because of a traditional norm of voting for a particular political party.

The peer pressure also has an important role in influencing the vote of their closed ones. Those pressures can be financial, cultural, religious, psychological and societal. All these voting pressures and failure of free will is a mockery of the democratic system of Pakistan.

The feudal elite of Pakistan have a particular public as their workers or labourers who vote with the will of their Sardar, Wadera, Chaudhry or Khan. Because these people are highly dependent on these feudal elites for their household income and daily wages that they cannot prioritize or sacrifice their money for their free will of voting. For these people, the feudal lords are more important than the government because they support them financially.

Except for the financial factors, there is also an element of fear to not go against the tribal leaders or feudal elite because as mentioned above for them such tribal leaders or feudal elite is the government. Because of such public support, these feudal elites accomplish their political gains and personal interests.

M SHAHBAZ RAJPER

Via email

Fees structure

Recently the University of Sindh Jamshoro has unilaterally and arbitrarily enhanced the fee of its PhD programme and issuance of all marks, pass certificates and degrees without any plausible justification and reasoning even without seeking the approval of its syndicate which is mandatory under the rules being a policy matter. The annual fee from 2023 in all PhD programmes has been enhanced from Rs. 67000 to Rs. 194000 discouraging the aspirants not to seek admissions in PhD studies.

The university has extended dates of submission of fee on four occasions but even then 40% candidates have not yet deposited their fee being much exorbitant. Even the university management has refused to offer the candidates to pay their fee in instalments to facilitate them. This is no way to all of sudden enhance admissions, examinations and other fee to address the financial crisis of the university causing hardships to the students. This is a deliberate attempt and a move to deprive the candidates of Sindh of seeking higher education.

As a matter of fact, Sindh University should curtail all its extra expenditure, take austerity measures and ensure good governance in all its disciplines to meet its financial constraints. Students nevertheless cannot be made scapegoats for the misdeeds of any one else. Here a question arises without seeking the prior approval of the syndicate, HEC and Chancellor of the University for enhancement: what is the legal status of these notifications issued by the university management on their own? Ostensibly, it appears to be an irrational decision which must be withdrawn.

I, therefore, request the Chancellor of the University of Sindh to take stock of this unlawful action of the university authorities and cancel all enhancements in fee ab initio to redress the genuine grievances of the students.

TARIQ MAJEED

Hyderabad Sindh

Kacheh

and gang system

The basic concept of “Kacheh” – is a limited area located on the islands of a river. Typically, it is understood as a jungle or forest area. However, the majority of the Kacheh region consists of fertile lands, which are cultivated and produce valuable cash crops such as wheat, sugarcane and cotton.

The specific Kacheh being referred to in this paper is the region of the Indus River which is situated along the tri-border of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan provinces. The economic system here relies on agriculture and most of the land is owned by influential landlords and feudal lords (Sardar and Wadero) who were granted these lands during the British colonial era as a reward for their loyalty.

Later, during the governments of General Ayub Khan and Mr. Bhutto, land reforms were implemented to redistribute large estates from major landlords to small farmers and peasants. However, due to the government’s flawed implementation, these reforms did not significantly benefit the poor farmers. Today, landed gentry and feudal politicians still hold government-owned land and the survival of the poor class remains dependent on cultivating their lands.

The tribal system prevails in the areas of Kacheh, where minor political, economic and social disputes escalate into major tribal conflicts. Instead of encouraging understanding and peace, the feudal politicians often fuel these conflicts towards warfare. The political support and patronage of these feudal politicians escalate these clashes even further. The intent behind writing this piece is to urge the State to take steps to bring in further reforms in the sector so that small farmers are benefited.

MEER HAZAR MAZARI

Islamabad

Box letter

Violence on women

Violence against women is a pervasive issue that plagues societies worldwide. This column aims to shed light on this matter, examining the various forms of violence women face, its detrimental impact on society and the urgent need to address and eliminate it. By creating awareness, fostering gender equality and implementing comprehensive measures, we can work towards a society that respects and protects the rights and well-being of all women. Physical abuse, including domestic violence, sexual assault, female genital mutilation and honour killing, are grave violations of women’s rights. The World Health Organization estimates that one in three women has experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. It is concerning that violence against women is a grave violation of human rights that persists in societies worldwide. By addressing this issue head-on through legal reforms, education, support services and engaging men and boys, we can create a society that values and protects the rights of women. It is our collective responsibility to work towards a future where women no longer face the threat of violence and can live their lives free from fear and discrimination.

FARIS KHALIQ

Kech