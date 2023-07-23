Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

PTI splinted

The formation of PTI-P certainly impacts PTI’s standing within the political landscape. Many of the defectors have a considerable following in their respective regions and boast a track record of securing seats in both the National and Provincial Assemblies. This new splinter group has the potential to challenge PTI’s stronghold in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and, in turn, weaken the party’s overall position in the upcoming elections.

The defections and splintering could potentially pave the way for PTI to reassess its own internal dynamics and address grievances within the party. The autocratic role of Imran Khan splintered the party. No one could survive in PTI who voiced against the will of PTI chairman. Various experiments and attempts to find new solutions within the existing status quo are being carried out.

However, these endeavours must be discredited to preserve the stability of the political order. Democracy thrives when political parties function cohesively and uphold their core values. Let the political free-hand determine the political equilibrium. As the political climate evolves in view of coming elections, people should favour that political party which presents workable manifesto not only slogans.

MUNAWAR SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Pakistan at critical juncture

Last week, on 11th July countries commemorated World Population Day on which many of them have achieved desired results on halting population growth rate including many developed nations like Japan, Korea, Italy and a few of Muslims States like Iran, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh. Pakistan, the fifth most populated country, is at critical juncture as it is feared that the country will become third most populated by surpassing US till 2053. This boom increase in population of Pakistan will garner serious implications on climate change, fluctuating economy, unemployment rate, inflation, scarce resources and lack of education among citizens which can produce dystopian society.

The country is wading through chest deep corruption. According to Pakistan Institute of Development and Economic, the unemployment rate among university graduates in 2022 was 31pc. According to the UN Population Fund 34.4pc of population could fall below poverty line by 2030, 37.4pc will face food insecurity and 35.9pc will face stunting a situation which is far away from the sight of wayward people of Pakistan. If we keep breeding like rabbits, the dire consequences are waiting at our corridors as the country can face harsh food scarcity, diverse natural calamities, as floods last year, unemployment will keep soaring up and providing proper health facilities, which have become a dream nowadays, will be out of reach.

MUHAMMAD USMAN

Islamabad

A better fit

Throughout history, there have been iconic rivalries that have captivated the world and fuelled passionate debates among fans. From sports to brands, these rivalries have their own spark in audience minds. Basically it is the thing people are more concerned about than the rivals themselves.

Either its Messi Vs Ronaldo or Watson vs Riaz, regardless of sports we’ve noticed that fans go crazy when it comes to proving that their favourite is the best meanwhile these icons don’t even utter a word against each other because they do know how impactful and firebrand personalities they are. Likewise others are fuelling a new rivalry in the world of Pakistan Cricket Team between our two outclass players – Muhammad Rizwan and Sarfraz Ahmed. No wonder both the players have their own charisma in the world of Cricket, but if we consider stats, Sarfaraz scored 447 runs at an average of 55.87 in the last eight innings. On the other hand, Rizwan, in as many innings, scored 202 runs at an average of 25.25.

In the last Test against New Zealand, Sarfaraz made a century on the last day to save the match for Pakistan. Rizwan didn’t perform well and he was dropped from the playing second Test against New Zealand earlier this year.

Discussing the dismissals by a wicket-keeper Sarfraz has a record of 357 while on the other hand Rizwan has dismissed 151 players across all formats, thus based on the records Sarfraz is a more suitable pick as a wicket keeper-batsman in Test cricket as compared to Muhammad Rizwan and being a cricket fan I’d prefer not to drag them in such rivalry thing, let’s hope that a day would come when we’d learn to appreciate Pakistan as one unit rather than a fragmented collection of cities, cultures and ethnicities.

UNZILA TAHIR HUDA

Karachi

A matter of national shame

It is outrageous to learn from a video that went viral on social media that two Kuki women in Manipur (India) were stripped off their clothes, paraded naked and gangraped by a mob of unruly men two months ago. This is heinous and inhuman and deserves to be condemned. It is a matter of national shame and a blot to our nation.

What was the government doing before the video went viral? Every life matters; stop lynching and save the tribal people from further ruin. The women were gang raped in broad daylight and that too in front of several policemen and the brother and father of one of the rape survivors were killed by the mob.

Violence in Manipur is going on unabated for over three months with the state government doing nothing to stop the atrocities from taking place. No breakthrough has been made to restore normalcy in the state yet. The Centre and the state can end the violence with force available at its disposal. But what prevents them halting the violence is a million-dollar question.

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the government that if the government does not act, then they will. The state must be kept under suspended animation to restore peace. I hope Mr. Narendra Modi is reading this.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Water crisis

Water plays an important role for all living creatures. It is significant for washing, cleaning, cooking and drinking that have a huge role in the world. Water crisis is paramount problem in Pakistan where people are facing numerous hardships on a daily basis. Various people in Pakistan face significant challenges of water crisis. It is essential for the people to get water and people have requested the government multiple times, but all in vain. It is because of this thousand of poor people suffered in the country to buy water. Those people who are working in industries, shops and have the financial problems are unable to buy water on a daily basis. The lack of water in the country has raised many challenges for the citizens who forced to buy water without proper income. Most areas of Pakistan lack water which brings hardships for the citizens. The government of Pakistan needs to take immediate action to solve the problem of water crisis with an urgent attention.

SOHAILA AKBAR

Turbat