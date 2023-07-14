Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Combating organized beggary

In our country, the escalating rates of unemployment, poverty and inflation have led to a distressing phenomenon: the proliferation of beggars. With an estimated twenty-five million beggars, comprising 2.5% to 11% of the population, begging has become a convenient means of survival for many. However, this issue is not simply a result of individual desperation; it is perpetuated by the existence of an organized begging mafia that views it as a profitable profession. Efforts to address this problem thus far have proven insufficient, as short-term strategies and bans fail to provide lasting solutions. To effectively combat organized beggary, a comprehensive approach is needed that addresses its root causes, identifies the culprits and creates opportunities for education, employment and social welfare.

The prevalence of organized beggary in Pakistan highlights the deep-rooted socio-economic challenges facing the country. Unemployment, poverty and inflation rates have reached alarming levels, pushing individuals to seek alternative means of survival. For many, begging offers a more lucrative option compared to domestic work or menial jobs. The income disparity between child domestic workers and beggars is significant, with beggars earning between Rs. 1000 and 10,000 per day, compared to the meagre Rs. 5000 to 1,5000 per month earned by child domestic workers.

It is crucial to recognize that poverty itself is not a crime. Rather, it is resorting to illegal means instead of hard work that should be condemned. Addressing the issue of organized beggary requires a multifaceted approach that not only provides immediate assistance but also tackles the underlying causes.

SAIRA SAMO

Larkana

Impure milk

Milk, which is an essential food for many, meets certain quality standards to ensure its safety and nutritional value. One important aspect of milk quality is that it should not contain any form of amalgam or contamination.

To maintain the purity of the milk, strict quality control measures are in place at every stage of production, processing and distribution. Dairy farmers and producers follow strict protocols to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene during milking, storage and transport. This includes regularly cleaning milking equipment, keeping equipment clean and well-maintained and implementing effective pasteurization or sterilization methods.

In addition to hygienic procedures, comprehensive testing and monitoring systems are used to detect any potential amalgam in the milk. Various techniques such as microbial testing, chemical analysis and sensory evaluation are used to ensure the absence of harmful substances, contaminants or undesirable ingredients. These tests are carried out regularly to guarantee that the milk supplied to consumers is safe, wholesome and does not contain any form of amalgam.

Consumers also play a key role in ensuring the quality of the milk they buy. By checking proper labelling, reading expiry dates and purchasing milk from reliable sources, individuals can make informed decisions and contribute to demand for high-quality, amalgam-free milk.

In conclusion, the purity of milk is of utmost importance and it should not contain any form of amalgam. The dairy industry, along with regulators, works diligently to adhere to strict quality control measures and implement rigorous testing protocols to ensure the safety and integrity of milk. By following these standards and making informed choices, consumers can enjoy the benefits of milk as a nutritious and healthy beverage.

AHSAN UL HAQ

Via email

Generation gap

The generation gap is a result of the rapid development of society, with the past two or three generations living in similar lifestyles and environments. However, the world is becoming more advanced, and parents are often unaware of the modern technologies and equipment children use.

The pace of change has decreased, but people who have adapted to a slower lifestyle still have the same patterns. The new generation is learning and adapting quickly to the needs of the fast-growing society which can be a concern for elders. Their work patterns, jobs and living patterns are different, making it difficult for them to adjust to new trends.

The current generation is more prone to slow decision-making, and it is suggested that parents should be more in commanding positions and try to get acquainted with new trends. If not, they should try to understand their children’s needs and remove age or parent-child relationships, giving space without compromising respect.

MARRIUM KHAN

Karachi

Excessive sitting kills

Nowadays a video message is circulating in social media regarding effects of excessive sitting on the human health¡ wherein sitting has been claimed more dangerous than Alcohol, cigarettes, doughnut and hamburger and caused reason behind all the health problems like sugar, heart attack, kidney failure, cancer etc.

It is true that excessive sitting can have negative health effects, it’s important to note that the information provided in the video is not entirely accurate or supported by scientific evidence. The video is an example of disadvantages of social media. People only target their likes, views, comments and subscribers without owing any social responsibility.

It is true that sitting for long periods of time can contribute to a sedentary lifestyle which¡ in turn¡ may lead to various health issues. It is not accurate to say that sitting is the primary cause of all these problems. Engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a balanced diet, and adopting a healthy lifestyle overall are key factors in maintaining good health. It’s recommended to incorporate regular exercise and movement throughout the day, even if you have a sedentary job. Taking breaks, stretching and incorporating physical activity into your routine can help mitigate the potential negative effects of prolonged sitting.

Standing desks can be a good option for those who want to reduce their sitting time and incorporate more movement into their workday. However, it’s important to find a balance and avoid excessive standing as well, as prolonged standing can also have negative effects on the body. Finding a combination of sitting, standing, and movement that works for you personally is ideal. As always, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice regarding your health and lifestyle habits. But only five times prayers is the complete exercise to avoid potential bad effects of excessive sitting and also a complete treatment .

AIJAZ AHMAD

Via email

Box letter

Respect for cows?

In India, cows are worshipped by Hindus. It is unfair to treat one particular animal with extra privilege as sacred. Monkeys, rats and even snakes should now be given Aadhaar cards as they are also respected and adored by Hindus.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India