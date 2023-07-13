Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Islamophobia in Sweden!

The desecration of the Holy Quran was done with permission of Swedish courts and government also. The Police was providing protection to a-group-of-man-like-pigsin performance of this agonized act outside Stockholm’s main mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Azha(!!). Thoughfirst, International Day to Combat Islamophobia was observed by UN on March 15, 2023, yet not acted accordingly. Islamophobia is prejudices and discriminatory attitude against Muslims which include/s – media trial of Muslims and their religion; Mosques; burning of Holy Quran; travel bans; women dress and what not(?!).

The Organization for Defending Victims of Violence (ODVV) in its report on anti-Muslim Hatred and Discrimination to her 46th session of HRC clearly stated that “Islamophobia is an exaggerated fear, hatred and hostility toward Islam and everything associated with it such as – Muslims, Mosques, Holy Qur’an, Hijab and the likes. It rests in mind and reflects in attitudes, and could be manifested through violent actions. The western world is considered as the architect of “Islamophobia”. They consider Islam as most popular and fastest growing religion in European and American continents – so they get involved in such incidents (!).

Following the West, India is taking lead in this unholy campaign against Muslims and Islam. The blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophets (PBUH) by top leaders of ruling BJP-pigs in India and earlier strategies of ridiculing Muslims through communal riots; Citizenship Amendment Act-2019; Ghar Wapsi Programme and forceful conversion into Hinduism.

These are clear-cut indications as how these campaigns are reshaping to marginalize and exploit 220m Muslim population of India (!). The gist of Islamophobia against Muslim Ummah is due to (equal to zero rebut from OIC).Leadership of Ummah have almost changed their life style like non-Muslims de facto. Majority is living in between Muslim-and-non-Muslim-characters. O’ Allah save Ummah; Holy Book and from Islamophobia evil in the name of the Last Prrophet (SAW) (!!).

M AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

Education & Pak govt

Education in Pakistan is a critical issue that requires the active participation of the Pakistani government. The literacy rate in Pakistan is one of the lowest in the world, primarily due to insufficient investment and lack of resources in education. Public schools suffer from inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of qualified teachers.

There is also a significant disparity in educational opportunities based on gender and socio-economic status. While the government has taken some steps to improve the situation, such as increased education budget and curriculum reforms, much more needs to be done.

The government must prioritize education, allocate more funds and focus on infrastructure development, teacher training and ensuring access to quality education for all, especially marginalized communities. Additionally, there should be a strong emphasis on promoting girls’ education and breaking cultural barriers. Only through these measures can the Pakistani government effectively address the education crisis and empower its citizens for a better future.

JAMAL RAHIM

Hoshab

Sanctification of the

Holy Qur’an!

In the presence of police and the government officials in Sweden, against heartbreaking tragedy of the desecration of the Holy Quran. The Holy Quran Day was celebrated across Pakistan on Friday with wounded and troubled hearts to convey the message to the world that states and international organizations enact legislation to criminalize the desecration of symbols, holy books, figures and places of worship of inspired religions and take effective measures to promote interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence by formulating collective strategies.

Political parties, lawyers, workers, businessmen, teachers, students and other organizations organized protests in all the small and big cities of the country, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta, to express their anger and condemnation of Sweden tragedy.

Conducted and took out rallies, the participants of which were holding the Holy Quran on their chests and often reciting Quranic verses. Demonstrators carried placards and banners demanding economic sanctions on Sweden, an apology to the Muslim Ummah and severe punishment for those guilty of blaspheming the Quran.

In this regard, a unanimous resolution was passed in the joint session of Parliament on Thursday, in which desecration of the Quran was strongly condemned and the legislation was emphasized to prevent incidents of Islamophobia and spread hatred against other religions. In his speech, PM Shehbaz Sharif termed tragedy in Sweden as a conspiracy of Muslim-Christian war and warned that no one should do such an act again, otherwise no one will complain to us when answer comes.

KHALIDA KHALID

Turbat