Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Strong self-accountability

In an unprecedented, at least in recent history, show of strong self-accountability, the Pakistan military has taken action against those within the institution found wanting in “maintaining the security and honour of garrisons, military installations”.

In a strongly worded press conference on 26 June 2023, DG ISPR announced strong measures by the Army against all those involved in the events of 9 May which have been seen as an attack on not just an institution but the state and the consequences have been serious.

There are already civilians arrested will be tried in military courts. As far as the military is concerned, the institution has evidently also taken strong notice of those within who are thought to have been lax in the line of their duty. Three officers, including a Lt.General, have been removed from service while disciplinary proceedings against officers, including three Maj.Generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed. The seriousness of this institutional accountability drive is also reflected in the clear message sent out, no rank, class or clout will be left unaccountable in this process.

These are unambiguous optics and reflect clearly what the military makes of the events that took place on that chaotic day, terming 9 May “a Black Chapter in Pakistan’s history and a big conspiracy against the country”. A few things seem clear to observers: one, the military is in no mood to play ball with those seen to be behind what it says was a carefully planned day of chaos. Two, no one is being given a free pass: whether by virtue of being a part of or being related to a member of the defence forces. Three, there seems to be a thinking that fake news, false narratives and orchestrated campaigns are aimed at harming institutional and national interest.

For analysts, where that leaves Imran Khan is more limbo, given the state’s reluctance to indulge any of the discourse the PTI has been giving out through its social media. However, it is expected that accountability processes take place, what will be needed is clear transparency when it comes to the trials of the civilians involved. All institutions of state will need to work together to overcome what has happened as the country moves towards forthcoming general election.

MUNAWAR SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Debt bondage

According to a report submitted by the Ministry of Planning and Development in the National Assembly of Pakistan, about 55 million Pakistanis live below the poverty line. Such individuals barely make both ends meet. So in the case of a sudden emergency, they are forced to accept debt from a wealthy individual. This debt is accompanied by a staggering interest rate which the debtor has no chance of ever repaying. The reason is they live from hand to mouth even without the enormous debt hanging over their heads like a sword.

So in a moment of desperation, they sign a contract with the creditors to work for their industries until they repay their debts. Mostly, only half of the promised wages are obtained by the debtors while supposedly the creditors put the other half towards loan payment. So in the end, the debtor is left with an abysmal wage and can’t even scrape by. Therefore, he is once again forced to take even more debt. Hence this vicious cycle continues which entraps an individual in generational debt. This is the tale of innumerable poverty-stricken Pakistanis who find themselves entangled in a hopeless situation known as debt bondage.

Apart from the appalling wages, the hazardous working conditions add to this bitter truth. As the majority of bonded labourers are entrapped in the brick kiln industry, they work long hours each day breathing in the harmful dust under the scorching sun. These deplorable conditions are the cause of thousands of children’s premature death. Appalling work conditions and little to no pay coupled with the inability to leave their dreadful job for a better one due to a binding contract, makes this heinous crime an atrocity to humanity. This wicked crime makes millions of people go through hell each and every day for rest of their and their children’s life.

MOEID IRFAN WARRAICH

Hasan Abdal

CSS academies

There are a number of CSS academies in Pakistan that have made CSS more difficult for deprived students, who have completed their education from the government sector and hardly any amenity is provided to groom. CSPs-cum-Teachers and academies have turned themselves into earning machines because they are offering different packages of essay, precise and all other subjects at high costs, which is far away from the reach of poor students. Majority of CSPs have taken their position as an opportunity to earn, but not contribute to society and support those who are downtrodden.

Further, these academies have caused havoc and have made CSS one-sided, only for the rich: whose background was already from the best institutes. Here a question arises! Is CSS only for the elite? Hence, these academies have created unequal competition like a well-equipped army in front of a bare handed army. Nevertheless, rarely any student from poor community with untiring struggle passes CSS, and adversely to it, from high class people ninety percent students pass.

Moreover, after getting prepared from academies students appear in CSS. As a result the assessment criteria becomes too high because of ready-made students from academies: it causes more envious feelings in poor students. Many among them become victim of depression, anxiety; they lose hope due to catastrophes and many commit suicide. In the end, who will be responsible for the loss of the seventy percent population which remains downtrodden? CSS holders should think about this and design a mechanism such as: either ban these CSPs to run academies or there should be a leniency for deprived students in assessment, or supportive classes for the poor should be conducted by the government. It is the right of every Pakistani to have equal ground for all and serve Pakistan with dignity.

SHAZIM HUSSAIN

Larkana

Box letter

Cyber crime

Everybody thinks that only stealing someone’s data is cyber crime. But in defining terms we can say that ‘Cyber Crime’ refers to the use of an electronic device (computer, laptop, etc) for stealing someone’s data or trying to harm them using a computer. Besides, it is an illegal activity that involves a series of issues ranging from theft to using your system or IP address as a tool for committing a crime. Speaking on Broadway we can say that cyber crime is categorised into four major types. These are Financial, Privacy, Hacking and Cyber Terrorism. Financial crime they steal the money of users or account holders. Likewise, they also steal data of companies which can lead to financial crime. Also transactions are heavily risked because of them. Every year hackers steal lakhs and crores of rupees from businessmen and the government. Privacy crimes include stealing your private data which you don’t want to share with others. Moreover, due to it, the people suffer a lot and some even commit suicide because of their data’s misuse. In hacking, they intentionally deface a website to cause damage or loss to the public or owner. Apart from that, they destroy or make changes in the existing websites to diminish its values. Modern-day terrorism has grown way beyond what it was 10-20 years ago. But cyber terrorism is not just related to terrorists or terrorists’ organisations. But to threaten some person or property to the level of creating fear is also cyber terrorism.

MOHAMMED MOIZ

Larkana