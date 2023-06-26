Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Lawlessness

Pakistan has been experiencing high levels of lawlessness, particularly in the form of terrorism and violence for last several decades. Terrorist groups such as TTP and LJ have been responsible for range of attacks on civilians, government officials and security personnel. Additionally, sectarian violence between different religious groups has been another major contributor to lawlessness in Pakistan.

Furthermore, police corruption and ineffectiveness has also contributed to overall lawlessness in the country. Due to lack of trust in law enforcement agencies, residents often take matters into their own hands, leading to incidents of vigilantism and mob violence. To address these issues, government implemented various measures such as launching military operations against terrorist groups, enacting new laws to combat corruption and improve policing, and promoting interfaith harmony and tolerance. However, more efforts are needed to effectively combat lawlessness and ensure safety and security of Pakistani citizens.

Madeha Shabir

Gujranwala, Punjab

Deadly

accidents

A few days ago, a passenger bus heading for Karachi from Turbat met an accident. Many people lost their lives and many were injured. Such accidents continue to take place everywhere in the country particularly Balochistan yet government is doing nothing to prevent such fatal accidents. A large number of people travel by road and railways, should we keep putting their lives at risk? The problem being faced by people on a daily basis are numerous. Highway from Turbat to Karachi is without any emergency centre in case of any mishap. Hope government will work on this issue and provide all necessary facilities on urgent basis.

Hammal Naseer

Balnigwar, Balochistan

Living beyond our means

As a country today we face an economic crunch where even our annual budget cannot be put together without relying on foreign debts and loans. Securing more loans can only avert default. Yet the paid and elected public office holders of Pakistan, including the members of superior judiciary continue to burden the State, seeking pensions, perks, privileges, luxurious housing, expensive imported limousines etc beyond what this country can afford.

The outgoing government of PTI alone cannot be held responsible because this abuse has been going on since 60s and has been increasing progressively. Today this abuse has assumed the status of regularity, because of years of practice, although the country could never afford it. There was a time that Pakistan’s ruling elite, including prime ministers, presidents etc travelled by train or on national airline domestic regular flights. The only exception was foreign state visits by PM or President. The PM would travel from his official residence by car within a declared secure zone.

This practice was disbanded in the garb of austerity, when Camp Offices funded by the state were allowed within cities where existed PM House, President House, State Guest Houses, Governor Houses etc. Former prime minister MNS indulged in this malpractice burdening national exchequer with more than one Camp Office and so did IK and AZ. The burden on the State increased. Instead of discarding such misuse and abuse, there has been an astronomical increase in expenditure, although the fiscal space for such extravaganza did not exist. The last PM travelled from his personal house in Islamabad by helicopter. The State was now burdened with not just the cost of maintaining and securing a Camp Office, whilst simultaneously maintaining a luxurious PM House, specifically build for better security and PM Office and Secretariat built within close vicinity, but needless increase in logistics expenditure. The non-development expenditure escalated and the paid bureaucracy followed suit. We continued to live beyond our means, even when financial bankruptcy and default stared us in the face. The practice of allotment of one plot at subsidised prices to the paid civil and uniformed servants of state, was replaced by allotting multiple plots. This was followed by giving them subsidised build houses, fitted with imported fittings. When Musharraf took over he went overboard and what followed was loot and plunder on a scale, unheard of.

He obliged everyone including the Judiciary. This decadence has progressed over time. Technocrats serving international financial institutions like World Bank, IMF etc were installed starting from Ayub Khan’s choice of Mohd Shoaib etc, followed by likes of Hafeez Shaikh, Shaukat Aziz, Mahboob ul Haq, Raza Baqir etc etc whose economic policies have driven Pakistan to a country financially hostage to foreign powers and almost their colony. Economic colonisation has replaced physical occupation through armed intervention. The cost of this colonisation is relatively more affordable for foreign powers with minimal collateral damage.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Recognise earth’s value

According to World Economic Forum, by the year 2050, our oceans are expected to contain more plastic than fish. Essentially, this really means how much plastic we’ll be eating. Plastic, a fossil fuel product, does not biodegrade, instead it breaks down into tiny pieces that the fish eat, and then we eat the fish. Another common destination for plastic is the landfill. Since it contains toxic chemicals, landfills then contaminate groundwater. I suggest, we really need to try working on ending plastic pollution every day. It’s not hard, and it saves everyone’s money. Just like our trash cans, our garages and our homes, the earth has limited space to store junk. The theme for this year Earth Day is “Invest in our planet”. So let us follow this theme and put an end to plastic.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India