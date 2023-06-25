Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Crisis of unemployment

I am writing to express my deep concern about the alarming rate of unemployment in Pakistan which continues to hinder the progress and well-being of our nation.

The rising number of jobless individuals poses significant challenges, including social unrest, economic instability and the thwarting of individual potential. It is crucial that we prioritize this issue and work collectively towards creating a conducive environment for job creation and sustainable employment opportunities.

The unemployment crisis in Pakistan is a multifaceted challenge that requires comprehensive solutions. A combination of factors such as a rapidly growing population, inadequate job creation, limited access to quality education and skills training, and a lack of investment in key sectors of the economy have contributed to the current situation. To address this crisis effectively, we must consider a multi-pronged approach.

First and foremost, there is a pressing need to promote entrepreneurship and create a favorable business environment that encourages job creation. The government should introduce policies that ease the burden of starting and operating businesses, such as reducing bureaucratic red tape, simplifying tax procedures and providing financial incentives and support to small and medium enterprises. This will empower entrepreneurs to establish and expand their ventures, leading to increased employment opportunities.

Additionally, investment in key sectors of the economy is vital to stimulate job growth. The government should prioritize sectors with high potential for job creation, such as agriculture, manufacturing, information technology, renewable energy and tourism.

Strategic investment, subsidies and targeted incentives in these sectors can attract local and foreign investors, resulting in the establishment of new businesses and the subsequent generation of employment opportunities.

LAIBA MAHMOOD

Lahore

Growing population

As members of the global community, we are facing a significant challenge of a rapidly growing population. This rapid increase has various implications for our planet and our daily life that we need to be aware of. The growing population means increased demand for resources such as food, water, and energy. It puts pressure on our natural resources and results in the depletion of our environment.

Overuse of these resources can also cause severe environmental problems such as deforestation, desertification, air and water pollution and climate change. Similarly, a large population can put an immense strain on infrastructure such as transportation, housing and medical care. This can lead to overcrowding and poor living conditions, particularly in urban areas. Overcrowding often results in inadequate access to healthcare, poor sanitation and a higher incidence of infectious diseases. An increase in population can also lead to socioeconomic problems such as poverty, unemployment and inequality. It can adversely impact the global economy and result in shortage of jobs, a decline in income and a rise in housing prices. To mitigate these challenges and maintain a sustainable future, we need to take action now to reduce population growth. We can achieve this by promoting family planning and providing education about reproductive health.

We must also work towards improving access to essential resources such as clean water, healthcare and education. We must take responsibility for stabilizing population growth to secure a healthy future for our planet and future generations. We need to increase awareness of this issue and encourage our leaders to promote policies that support sustainable growth. Let us join hands in this endeavour for a better tomorrow.

FARIS KHALIQ

Kech

Road accidents

It is a woeful fact that roads accidents are taking dozens of precious lives on a daily basis in Balochistan. Horrible accidents are taking place on account of teenagers because they are not having driving license and experience of driving or riding. Additionally, individuals break the traffic norms which often become hazardous for themselves and others as well. Earlier this year, a bus carrying at least 43 people plunged into a ravine and caught fire in Bela Tehsil, Lasbela District.

The crash initially killed 40 people on the spot. For years, Balochistan has had poor road infrastructure that has caused various road accidents. The negligence of proper road construction has brought huge challenges for the people of Balochistan. It is high time for the government to ban over-speeding so that individuals can feel secure. People need to realize that hastiness of few minutes can take them to the valley of death.

JAHANZAIB QADIR

Punjgur