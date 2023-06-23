Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Devastating climatic changes

Unlike crypto, stocks and bonds, real estate is most affected by climate change. Hazards, such as floods and hurricanes, are the biggest challenges it faces. In many developed countries of the Western world, hurricanes and floods have wiped off entire neighbourhoods.

In Pakistan, we also saw the floods that took away entire villages. Pakistan’s climate is very volatile which makes real estate vulnerable. Historically the real estate sector crashed due to floods in the 1960s.

Keeping in view the imperative impact of climate on real estate, companies have focused solely on vertical development. It is the only way to prevent the use of cultivable land for housing societies. Moreover, it has also sought to use value engineering procedures that incorporate environment-friendly material as the construction material. It also encourages the use of sustainable green technology so that CO2 emissions can be decreased.

It is also a fact that one country cannot take responsibility for tackling climate change, as it is a global issue. Pakistan only emits a very low percentage of carbon but remains the most affected country due to climate change. It has witnessed floods last year that inundated many areas. This year northern areas have felt the impact of climate change as the water levels in dams have reportedly decreased in areas such as Skardu. The glaciers are not melting due to delayed summers and as a result, we are witnessing water levels going down.

The rapid fluctuations in weather patterns are a signal of devastating climatic changes that can potentially bring natural disasters such as floods and droughts. Both of these calamities have potential danger for the population as well as the real estate sector. The successful business models of companies can prevent the danger of market failures, but the climate is something that is outside the scope and cannot be controlled.

WAQAS ASMAT

Islamabad

Library scarcity

I am writing to express my concern regarding the inadequate availability of government libraries in Karachi, and the significant impact it has on the intellectual growth and educational development of our citizens. Libraries play a crucial role in fostering a culture of learning, promoting access to knowledge and nurturing the intellectual development of individuals, particularly for those who may not have the means to afford private libraries or access to digital resources. Unfortunately, in Karachi, the scarcity of government libraries is evident, leaving many individuals, especially students, without a proper environment for learning and exploration.

The absence of government libraries limits the educational opportunities for our youth and hampers their ability to acquire knowledge and expand their horizons. It is disheartening to see a dearth of easily accessible resources, including books, reference material and study spaces that are vital for academic success and personal growth. The government is requested to prioritize the establishment and improvement of government libraries across Karachi. These libraries should be equipped with a diverse collection of books, periodicals and digital resources, catering to a wide range of interests and subjects. Additionally, trained librarians should be employed to assist visitors in utilizing the available resources effectively.

Efforts should be made to establish libraries in underserved areas and educational institutions, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their economic background, has equal access to the wealth of knowledge provided by libraries. Investing in government libraries will not only enhance educational opportunities but also contribute to the intellectual and cultural development of our society as a whole. Let us work together to create a city where the joy of reading and learning is accessible to all.

RIFFAT KHAN

Karachi

Menace of impersonation

Impersonation in job tests, such as those conducted by IBA Sukkur, SPSC, NTS and other leading testing services, is indeed a significant issue. It creates a major hurdle for unemployed individuals who are genuinely qualified and deserving of the positions.

The practice of impersonation involves individuals taking tests on behalf of others, usually for monetary gain. This dishonest act enables unqualified and often uneducated individuals to secure jobs, while those who have worked hard to acquire the necessary education and skills are left marginalized and deprived of employment opportunities.

Impersonation not only goes against the principles of meritocracy and fair competition, but also undermines the credibility of the entire selection process. It hinders the growth of capable individuals who could contribute effectively in their respective fields and ultimately negatively impacts the overall development of society.

To tackle this problem, testing services and organizations conducting these exams should employ strict verification processes that ensure the identity of the test-taker matches the candidate. This could include biometric identification, document verification and other advanced technological solutions to minimize the risk of impersonation.

Additionally, it is crucial to raise awareness about the ethical implications of impersonation and the long-term consequences it can have on society. Educational institutions, the government and civil society must work together to promote a culture of honesty and integrity in the job market.

SHABIR JAMALI

Shaheed Benazirabad

Box letter

Dengue virus

Dengue virus has become a prolonged threat to the public of Pakistan. Over the past years many people have lost their lives due to this virus. Its rate is still growing throughout the country with multiple effects. This year, according to reports, around 189 cases have been reported from 29 districts in Punjab, the province where the disease appears to be at its full height – 13 patients from Faisalabad and the same number from Multan. There have also been at least nine cases of the virus reported from Rawalpindi and a smaller number from Islamabad. The government requires taking the issue seriously and should find ways to save the people from this fatal virus. It should use scientific techniques to control its growth. Also, the government should spread awareness through media – social, print and electronic – to tell the public the ways how they can protect themselves from the virus.

MUSLIM SAWALI

Awaran