Voice of the People

Issues of capacity and temperament

Elected or paid public office holders, especially those holding important ministerial assignments, including that of PM, should have capacity to handle crisis situations, enjoy credibility, no conflicts of interest, remain calm and composed, display humility, and remain focused on targets so as to meet expectations of the citizens.

This becomes more important, if the public office holder represents an under developed or a developing country, relying on financial bailout packages from international financial institutions, that can at times be more demanding.

No sovereign nation can expect to maintain its sovereignty unless it is economically viable and has a balanced budget. From times immemorial, governments raise taxes to meet vital state expenses, especially those that cater to providing basic needs such as education, health, clean drinking water, security and justice for all citizens.

The MD of IMF Kristalina Georgieva has very rightly “urged Pakistan to protect the poor and impose taxes on the wealthy as the South Asian nation seeks to unlock funds from the global lender to keep its economy afloat”.

She emphasized “steps Pakistan needs to take to be able to function as a country and not to get into a dangerous place where its debt needs to be restructured—Those that make good money, public or private sector, need to contribute to the economy”. She stated that “It shouldn’t be the wealthy that benefit from the subsidies.

It should be the poor”. These endless tax amnesty schemes to regularize gross irregularities in the real estate business, subsidized housing societies, golf courses, tax rebates for paid elite, smuggling of expensive limousines, luxury items etc has been the practice in Pakistan for several decades, irrespective of whether there is civil elected government, technocrats, dictators etc at helm.

Unchecked smuggling takes place across the so-called secured borders and sea shore at a scale that is shocking.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Victims

of KMC

I would like to draw the attention of all concerned to our long-time pending issue and the need to resolve it on top priority. In April 1993, the KMC launched the Landhi Cottage Industry Project which was aimed at providing employment opportunities for Karachi’s unemployed youths.

Computerized balloting for plots of land, each measuring 200 sq. yds, was held on July 20, 1993, and 2,334 applicants were declared successful. Thereafter, the KMC received millions of rupees from the successful allottees and are making profit from this amount till to date.

I was luckily among the allottees and made full payment to the KMC. I planned to set up a small garment factory. Such a small facility would provide employment to around 15 people and also generate revenue in the form of taxes for the government. Since then, we have been visiting the KMC.

Additionally, victims highlighted the issue in the media resulting in statements of KMC Administrator, Mayor, Governor Sindh and the relevant officers but these statements have proven to be mere ‘statements’ and no practical action has ever been taken.

Two years ago, the National Accountability Bureau Karachi (NAB) also advertised in newspapers, for various hassling schemes from the victims of societies (which includes Cottage Industry Projects of KMC). But no practical steps have been taken to address this issue.

30 years after the initial allotment, the young allottees have become senior citizens but their wait to take possession of their land is still young. Reports say that there are encroachments on the ground, including buffalo fences. The officers responsible for KMC seem to be helpless to remove encroachments.

I urge the authorities concerned, specifically request the Governor Sindh and the respected upcoming Mayor of KMC to take this matter seriously and remove the encroachments from our land and make arrangement for possession of the plots to the allottees for which we will be grateful.

SHEIKH M ISHAQ

Karachi

9 May incident

It would be in the national interest, if the clean and crystal inquiry should be started about the 9 May incident which is a stain on our forehead. Moreover, people involved through social media should also be tried for spreading terror and inciting people for abetting mutiny and to attack military installations across the country on the same day right after the PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest which led to the eruption of violent protests. During the protest, a colossal loss was reported as such military installations including the Lahore corps commander’s residence, known as Jinnah House, and state properties were damaged across Pakistan.

Similarly, such tweets, WhatsApp groups and other social media activists should be arrested as they were inciting and favouring people to attack military installations, spreading terrorism and creating chaos in the country. Such keyboard warriors set a bad example to weaken the army and increase terrorism in the country and inciting terrorist activities and spreading fear in the country. As a result a development took place that sparked countrywide protests amid incidents of vandalism and violence.

Evidence shows that three thousand two hundred people have been identified, who were involved in a planned conspiracy, aiding anti-state agencies, defaming the military and attempting to create mutiny in the army by their act. Following the episode, the military termed the day a dark chapter in the country’s history and resolved to bring to justice all those involved in the vandalism.

It serves as a stark reminder to the authorities concerned to take stringent steps to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

The 9 May incident also sparked outrage in the patriotic circles of the country and shed light on the dire state of immediate action and control over the perpetrators, who were involved in the vandalism. The shameful admission for occurring such incidents by the PTI’s leader Imran Khan has raised serious questions about the mindset and terror activities of the political party.

SYED SADAQAT HUSSAIN

Karachi