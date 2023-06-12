Voice of the people

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Rudderless statecraft

75 years hence the hope of people in Pakistan who pinned their hope after independence that a truly representative system will replace the British colonial system but the socio-economic suffering of people is shaking our hope. Our constitutional history is full of tragedies, but the way the 1973 constitution has been turned into a rubber stamp under the ongoing judicial activism by the superior courts lead to renewed demand for revamping the entire national system of governance that has failed to protect and provide basic relief of life to its citizens.

Political expediency is working in full swing and those involved in 9th May failed coup attempt planned by a fascist group against the state institutions are going scot-free by wheeling and dealing through press conference that absolves them and state machinery proving a liability on our taxpayers money, but PDM and caretaker government are proving their interest as Chair-takers without any tangible plan provide relief and arrest the demon of corruption from the body politics.

Without going into the wilder scenarios involving behind-the-scenes power struggles and court intrigues, let us just say that PM Sharif and his finance minister are contradicting each other in giving false hope of IMF quick fix remedy and are trying to hold on to whatever political capital they have left. But well-intentioned noises can scarcely placate a populace falling in the clutches of the century’s worst cost of living crisis created due to PTI blindly signing a deal and PDM playing their musical chair.

The imperative need of time is to say goodbye to the IMF reverse all uncalled-for taxation measures taken by imposing GST on consumer items from 2018-19. Elections or no selection in the corridor of power take such bold action to put the economy on an even keel be the better alternative then? Dear establishment, please stop the dangerous chemical mixing tests in our national chemistry laboratory which might explode to turn everything into dust.

ALI ASHRAF KHAN

Karachi

Air pollution

Unfortunately, the city of gardens – Lahore – has been declared the world’s most polluted city by a socio-environmental firm: The World of Statistics. Rapid industrialization, vehicular emissions, inadequate waste management and emission of CFC are the key factors driving the city’s severe air pollution. This situation poses significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly, who are more prone to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

That is to say, to address this crisis, strict regulations on industrial emissions, adoption of cleaner technologies, investment in renewable energy, improved waste management and promotion of public transportation and electric vehicles are essential. Engaging local communities, educational institutions and civil society organizations is crucial for raising awareness and fostering sustainable practices. Collaboration between domestic and international stakeholders through knowledge sharing, technology transfer and financial support can aid Lahore in effectively combating pollution. It is imperative for Lahore to prioritize citizen health and undertake collective efforts to restore air quality leading to a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future.

MISBAH NAZEER

Lahore

K-IV project

The availability of clean drinking water is the oldest dream of the residents of Karachi. History has shown that the highest tax-paying city is deprived of its fundamental rights just for the lack of good governance of the Provincial Government of Sindh.

A few days ago, in an inauguration ceremony of the K-IV Project our Foreign Minister made a shocking claim, saying that he purchases water through a tanker, operating in the entire city of Karachi. It could be a political statement to avoid and not to take responsibility for the vulnerability of the government but this revelation has sparked outrage and shed light on the dire state of water scarcity in Karachi. This statement also thrust the issue of water scarcity in Karachi into the spotlight once again.

It serves as a stark reminder that urgent action and comprehensive strategy, constructive planning is needed to address the water crisis, dismantle the tanker mafia and implement sustainable solutions for the long-term benefit of the city’s residents. It is imperative for the government, civil society and citizens to come together and work towards ensuring access to clean and safe water, a fundamental right for every individual.

This shameful admission by the PPP’s apex leader has raised serious questions about the government’s ability, and vulnerability not to tackle the water crisis effectively. Critics argue that the failure of authorities should be brought to justice and responsible be punished.

SADAQAT HUSSAIN

Karachi

Box letter

Beat plastic pollution

The theme of this year’s World Environment Day was to “ Beat plastic pollution” which is common in every corner of Pakistan. According to a report of UNDP, 3.3 million tons of plastic are wasted in Pakistan per year, falling on lands with extreme damages in soil as they make the soil poisoned. Due to the poisoned soil the food we eat becomes harmful to our health. Pakistan is not only affected by plastic pollution, but also it is affected by other kinds of pollution. According to the WHO, 7 million people are killed by air pollution throughout the world per year with around 128000 Pakistanis losing their lives. As this major issue is highlighted in the World Environment Day, this deserves to be taken as a serious concern. All the concerned authorities of Pakistan plus the world should use techniques to tackle the excessive usage of plastics which if not controlled can bring a huge disturbance in the life of human beings. According to reports, scientists have now detected micro plastics in the human bloodstream for the first time and are worried that they may cause damage to human cells.

IMTIAZ JAVID

Awaran