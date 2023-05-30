Voice of the people

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

9 May and requirement of justice

“Justice delayed is justice denied” is a legal maxim. It means that if legal redress or equitable relief to an injured party is available, but is not forthcoming in a timely manner, it is effectively the same as having justice buried. The way our legal system has been hijacked to serve a particular group and this gives reason to raise our eyebrows on the manner of unjustifiable proceedings in hurriedly deciding cases. Judges must demonstrate due regard for the right of the parties to be heard otherwise it reflects adversely on the ongoing judicial system.

The ugly incidents occurring on 9 May 2023 and delay in speedy trial is creating suspicion in the thinking minds of repetition of past history of political expediency leading to catastrophic outcome. Reports are that Punjab police has submitted a detailed report supported with audio and video evidence of involvement of a cult followers but even after passing of three weeks paper tigers are trying to bluff or believe concerned citizen otherwise where musical chair rules the roost and masses suffer due to financial exploitation and complete failure of state machinery to provide any sigh of relief to teeming millions dying of hunger.

Our ruling elite should always remember that Constitutions are not made for the need of individual leaders or holders of a high office though one can say without fear of contradiction that quite a few in Pakistan have in the past also tried to model the Constitution to suit their own needs and not of the nation. It should not be used as a ploy to provide legal cover for ambitious absolutism.

ALI ASHRAF KHAN

Karachi

Govt must listen!

According to reports appearing in a section of the press, the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, has appealed for immediate talks with all of the institutions of the country in order to find out a solution to Pakistan’s current issues or the crises. Pakistan, known as one of the huge countries and with a high population, has been facing numerous challenges including economic, political instability, poverty, inflation, corruption and many more.

Owing to these issues, the country is on the downward trajectory and if these are not handled adroitly, it is feared that the country may slip into a quagmire. Therefore, it is high time to mull over the situation and take practical/tangible measures to end the manifold crises. I appeal to the government to listen to the appeal of the former Premier and hold talks with him/his party to steer the country out of crises.

MAHGANJ HAMEED

Turbat

Abandoned Karachi

Karachi, the economic and cultural hub of Pakistan, is facing a number of social issues that are affecting the life of its residents. One of the most pressing issues is the rampant crime and violence in the city.

Karachi has a long history of gang violence which has escalated in recent years. The city has become a hotbed of criminal activity, including extortion, kidnapping and murder.

One of the main reasons for the increase in crime is the lack of effective law enforcement in the city. The police force is understaffed and under-resourced, and is often unable to keep up with the high crime rate. There is also a lack of trust between the police and the community which further exacerbates the problem.

Another issue that is affecting the social fabric of Karachi is the growing divide between the rich and poor. The city has a large population of impoverished residents who struggle to make both ends meet. Many of these people live in slums and informal settlements, and lack access to basic services like clean water, sanitation and healthcare. Meanwhile, there is a small but growing upper class in Karachi that enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and has access to all the amenities of modern life. This class divide has created a sense of resentment and frustration among the city’s poor, and has contributed to social unrest.

MUHAMMAD HASHIR

Karachi

Box letter

Public transportation

Nowadays public transportation has become a serious problem for the people of Karachi. I have been using public transportation for almost four years. The use of public transportation has increased due to the contentious rise of prices in patrol and taxes. And most of the people do not own personal cars or bikes. The condition of the public buses is unreliable, poorly maintained and close to worn out. Most of the time the buses are overloaded. The online rides (Uber, Kareem) are also unaffordable for students due to high prices. However, the new routes system is making people change buses twice to reach their destination. The drivers often violate the traffic rules. They drive recklessly at high speed risking the life of the passengers. The new red bus service introduced by the government is appreciative. They are providing a lot of facilities and are affordable as well. But red bus service in our locality (Keamari) is not available due to which the people of this area suffer more transportation problems. I would like to request the local government to address this problem by increasing the number of public buses on the roads and ensuring that the criteria set for safety standards are met and provide the red bus service to our area (Keamari).

ANUM ABDULWAHAB

Karachi