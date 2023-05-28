Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Economy in bad shape

Pakistan is facing severe economic crises and clearly requires external support. Foreign exchange reserves are at low level, while inflation at its peak. Growth is sagging and Central Bank has raised interest rates and national currency is facing many challenges against strong dollar.

Food and fuel prices are getting high due to floods and political instability thus weakening investors’ confidence. Corruption and weak government are also main causes of decline in national economy.

NABIA NASIR

Karachi

Right to education

In 2022, the National Commission on Rights of Child revealed that as many as 22.8 million Pakistani children between 5 and 16 years of age were out of school. This bleak figure should have compelled the government to mull over the issue and devise a strategy to bring children back to school. Alas! improving education is rarely a government priority. Recently, the First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, opened an education centre in Multan to provide free education to children of dwellers of husk cottage settlements. She emphasised the need to bring children back to school to boost country’s socio-economic development.

A lack of government facilitation, misappropriation of funds and poor outreach are some of the main reasons why many children remain out of school. Endeavours such as the one in Multan aim to support families and offer education to their children. Perhaps, a similar approach should be adopted in other parts of the country to prepare tailored or targeted educational reforms to encourage children to return to school and stay in education. Low-income and impoverished families will need to be provided incentives and malpractices such as ghost schools tackled head on. The country will be met with a tragic fate if it fails to guarantee quality primary and secondary schooling for younger generations and improve higher education attainment.

HASAN YASEEN MIRZA

Islamabad

Unresolved emotional strain

Strained emotions between parents and adult children can occur for many reasons, such as differences in values, conflicts over past events, or struggles with letting go of old roles and dynamics. These strained emotions can lead to stress, anxiety, and relationship issues for both parties.

Some further powerful issues can lead to strained emotions between parents and adult children. As children grow up and develop their own identities, they may develop values or beliefs that conflict with those of their parents, leading to disagreements and tension. Old conflicts or traumas that were never fully resolved can resurface later in life and cause tension between parents and adult children. Another big source of unresolved emotional strain between parents and adult children is a pattern of poor communication, which can lead to misunderstandings and hurtful arguments.

TOOBA PITAFI

Ghotki, Sindh

Pollution is invisible killer

Pollution has become a major environmental problem worldwide. It is an invisible killer that is slowly poisoning the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil we use for agriculture. Pollution is not only harmful to environment, but it also poses a serious threat to human health. It is high time we take steps to reduce pollution and save our planet from its deadly effects.

Pollution is caused by various factors such as industrialisation, transportation, burning of fossil fuels, and deforestation. These activities release a large number of harmful chemicals and gases into the atmosphere, resulting in air pollution. The pollutants can cause respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, and even cancer. In addition to that, water pollution can lead to a range of health problems, such as skin infections, diarrhoea and cholera.

Pollution has not only affected health of humans but also led to extinction of various animal species. The destruction of natural habitats due to pollution has affected survival of animals and plants. It has also impacted global food chain and ecological balance.

The solution to problem of pollution lies in adopting a sustainable lifestyle. We must reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and instead promote the use of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. Governments must take strict action against industries and transportation companies that contribute to pollution. They should invest in development of green technologies and encourage citizens to use public transportation.

ALTAF ASSA

Turbat, Balochistan