Voice of the people

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Wheat smuggling allegations

Media reports suggest that almost 150 to 200 truck loads of wheat are being smuggled daily from Sindh. It is indeed mind boggling, given the long journey, numerous security, customs and excise check posts and also the fact that these heavy vehicles pass through Baluchistan. Similar reports of large scale smuggling of wheat, sugar etc from KP are also allegedly taking place through our borders to Afghanistan.

In the recent past there were reports of truck loads of smuggled Iranian gasoline being smuggled from that country all the way via Baluchistan to Sindh. What is shocking are reports of smuggled expensive vehicles, tires etc available in Baluchistan and from there to rest of the country.

My question is what purpose do these numerous check posts serve that hundreds of trucks manage to sneak through undetected? This poor country facing an economic crunch with an economy surviving on external loans spends billions on men, surveillance equipment and armed border and other security apparatus to eradicate these illegal activities. It is these same loopholes which are exploited by our enemies like India to spread terrorism in our country. It is time that exemplary punishment be given to all those involved and state must clampdown with an iron hand to put a stop to these anti-state activities.

M T ALI

Lahore

Not to lose hope, please

Nowadays, everyone is lamenting the lack of good governance in Pakistan. I say, the nations go through both good and bad times. The strong ones overpower their bad circumstances with their commitment to progress and move ahead to meet further challenges of life. The world history tells us about the countries that went through these lean patches with great fortitude, industry and a firm commitment to their future. Advanced nations of world today, i.e. Britain, USA, China, France, Japan, Germany, etc went through it.

Britain saw the worst during the Dark Age, USA remained a colony of Britain for more than a century, China was virtually destroyed by Britain during the Opium Wars, the French went through the tumult of a millennium during the French Revolution and were overrun in the Second World War completely. Second World War also destroyed Germany and Japan completely. Yet, each of these nations rose from their ashes to become world powers. Pakistan is mired in deep troubles today due to apparently insurmountable challenges on the economic, political, social and diplomatic fronts. But, this is a transitory phase of our history as was faced by other unsuccessful nations of the world (at that time) in their national lives. Pakistanis, therefore, need not lose hope. With unity, hard work, honesty, sincerity and, above all, through our will to succeed, we can overcome all of our problems and issues and emerge as a great country on the map of the world.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO

Karachi

CPEC: Future of Pakistan?

Pakistan developed bilateral relations with China back in 1950 and since then both countries have developed strong ties. Starting from what was just developing diplomatic relations between the two countries to what possibly can reshape the future of trading of the world; CPEC is bound to bring an economic revolution to Pakistan and China.

Almost known each other for seven decades, Pakistan and China are bound to complete this still in progress, linking seaports in Gwadar up to the north of Pakistan with modern transportation links the entire trading will be controlled by Pakistan, but is CPEC enough to sustain the future of Pakistan? CPEC was proposed first in 2013 with a plan to create 1.2 million jobs and as of April 2018 it has already created 70,000 jobs. CPEC not only will help with the employment issue but also will put a crucial impact on Pakistan’s economic growth as already 75% of the total employees are already Pakistanis and 800,000 direct jobs are estimated to be put into effect in the next 15 years.

AHMED HUSSAIN

Lahore

Digital Pakistan

The government’s vision for a Digital Pakistan is no doubt extensive, encompassing infrastructure, e-governance, fin-tech, digital skills and training, and innovation and entrepreneurship. A multitude of mobile applications for facilitation of citizens have also been launched in this regard. The digitalization will no doubt also help in providing jobs to the youth and spur their creative abilities. But how many of us are actually able to take advantage of such endeavours?

The answer is quite depressing, but the reason is even more so. Lack of education, overall literacy, especially digital literacy, are all hurdles for the common man to take benefit from the introduced technologies. For example, beneficiaries of BISP continue to be taken advantage of by middlemen who exploit their illiteracy. I believe that the government should also focus on provision of core digital literacy to the masses by either making it a part of the school curriculum, introducing more learning portals like DigiSkills, or give hands on trainings through NAVTTEC. It is only then can the country truly benefit from the digital era.

KANWAL ASHRAF

Islamabad

Pakistan’s image building

During past decades, Pakistan’s image was not better so much on the international front. The incumbent government has tried its level best to improve and ensure the image of Pakistan on the international stage.

Pakistan is playing a vibrant and positive role within the volatile and polarized region. The intensity of successive visits and efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and especially Foreign Minister are likely to bring good news soon for our countrymen.

Moreover, the country’s diplomatic level is getting better with unique solutions to counter each problem. Pakistan’s strategic image is taking a new shape on the map of the world. Our country is playing its card in the geopolitics of Asia not only on the regional level but also on a global scale. The foreign policy of Pakistan is also revamping to a greater extent.

SHAHJAHAN SOOMRO

Larkana

Drug addiction

Drug addiction is a burning issue which is rapidly growing in Pakistan. Drugs contain chemicals that destroy the complete life of an individual. It affects the brain and nerve cells function. Drugs addiction has become a serious issue which is growing rapidly in our society especially in/around educational institutions. It is important to note that drug addicts cut themselves with different chemicals. After that they forget the realities of life and their life becomes purposeless and hopeless. They become the victim of different fatal diseases such as depression, anxiety, dementia, Alzheimer as well as some other deadly diseases such as lung cancer, mouth cancer and asthma.

Majority of the people using drugs is under the age of 24. Using drugs in/around educational institutions is a major problem that is widely affecting the students and the youth. It has become a trend and is destroying the future generation of the country. Most of the educational institutions are involved in this heinous crime against humanity. It is the government’s responsibility to work very hard to control drug abuse in the country.

NOREEN HASIL

Turbat