Voice of the people

Business failure chain

Pakistan is on the brink of an economic collapse and has been experiencing political instability. Recently, several companies announced temporary shutdowns and some have even gone on to permanently close their doors in Pakistan. The shutdown followed a series of business decisions made by these companies which did not originate from any specific production sector; they were well-known and great contributors to GDP.

Some companies stepped down after the announcement of the shutdowns, while others have started their own services right away in order to take advantage of the situation. This has led to large numbers of people becoming unemployed with a corresponding negative effect on GDP. One of the main reasons for business failure is high input costs combined with high taxes and import bans. In addition, production costs are also high, so some companies choose to import material rather than produce them locally.

FAHAD AHMAD

Peshawar

Why ethics is important

The provision of financial management services must include ethical behaviour. This is a set of moral standards that govern the behaviour of financial industry personnel. The value of ethics in financial management services cannot be exaggerated. It guarantees professionals are honest, ethical and open with their client’s finances.

The ability to maintain client and professional trust is one of the primary reasons that ethics are important in financial management services. Customers are more inclined to trust financial advisors with their money and stay in business with them if they believe they are acting ethically. Professionals who engage in unethical behaviour may find themselves the target of legal action which can harm their reputation and cause them to suffer severe financial damages.

Professionals that behave unethically could put their own needs ahead of those of their clients which can result in losses in money and harm to their reputation. In order to maintain expertise in financial management services, ethical standards must be adhered.

Trust between financial management service providers and their clients is increased by ethical behaviour. Clients like to cooperate with companies that uphold moral principles because it provides them peace of mind that their financial interests are safeguarded. Financial management services are about handling private information and making decisions that directly impact clients’ financial security.

The protection of customer interests is made possible by ethical behaviour. In order to build trust, protect clients, ensure regulatory compliance, avoid misbehaviour, encourage sustainable practices and boost professionalism, ethics is necessary in the financial management industry.

RAMEEZ ASIF

Islamabad

Downside of feminism

It is said that feminism is about all genders having equal rights and opportunities. It’s about respecting diverse women’s experiences, identities and strengths. Beside these statements, I believe there are some downsides of feminism.

Most importantly it’s a women-centred concept through which women are asking for a society where they (women) will be given priority over men. In the way of empowerment of women the right concept of gender equality is being ignored. Some silly behaviours like bold dressing, using vulgar language and even dark red lipstick is considered as women empowerment. In some societies toxic behaviour and violence against men is also considered as women empowerment, which in my opinion, is a very wrong concept.

If women are asking for equal gender rights they should be given so. But if women want empowerment by crushing men, then this concept should be discouraged and society should be given awareness about the right concept of gender equality.

AZBA AMAN

Sahiwal

Halting land grabbing

Karachi, being a vibrant and populous metropolis, is facing an unprecedented wave of land encroachment. Unscrupulous individuals and influential groups are illegally occupying valuable land, both private and public.

Families are being uprooted from their homes and left without adequate shelter, putting their lives and livelihoods at risk. This not only violates their basic human rights but also contributes to the growth of informal settlements and slums which further strain the city’s infrastructure and services.

To address this pressing issue, it is imperative for the concerned authorities to take swift and decisive action. Strengthening the enforcement agencies responsible for safeguarding land rights, ensuring the swift resolution of land disputes through an efficient judiciary and introducing stricter penalties for land grabbers are crucial steps that need to be taken.

ADINA ALI

Karachi

Box letter

World Dracula Day

Gothic literature, characterized by its dark themes, atmospheric settings and complex characters, has enthralled readers for generations. Bram Stoker’s iconic character, Dracula, holds a special place in literary history, symbolizing the allure of horror and mystery. By commemorating World Dracula Day (May 26) we can explore the cultural significance of Gothic literature and its continued relevance in contemporary society. In our country, with its rich and diverse artistic traditions, Gothic influences can be found in various forms of expression, including literature, cinema and visual arts. Examining the interplay between Gothic literature and our artistic heritage would offer readers a unique perspective on the genre’s enduring appeal. By dedicating a special feature or section to World Dracula Day, we can engage readers in a thoughtful exploration of Gothic literature’s allure. Articles, interviews and expert analysis can shed light on the genre’s influence, examine its contemporary interpretations and inspire readers to delve deeper into these captivating narratives. Moreover, highlighting the works of our authors who have incorporated Gothic elements into their writing can promote local literary achievements and inspire emerging talents. By showcasing their contribution, we can encourage the exploration of diverse storytelling traditions and foster the growth of our literary landscape.

AROOJ RANA

Lahore