Voice of the people

Clearing our political mess

Finally admission of guilt, when on advice from President provided courage to Imran Khan to condemn 9 May ugly scenes his followers had created that reminded me when King Augean in a test of Hercules strength ordered to use his workers and clean world’s dirtiest stable in a day, Hercules diverted flow of rivers through stables that washed everything. The Greek myth has a lesson that any large amount of filth of corruption, nepotism and satanic arrogance can be buried by applying distasteful measures.

Warren E. Burger, Chief Justice of the United States, addressing American Bar in 1970 observed “A sense of confidence in courts is essential to maintain fabric of Liberty and three things could destroy that confidence causing incalculable damage to society.

When people believe that inefficiency and partisanship can drain even a just judgment or its value, or they believe courts cannot vindicate their legal rights from fraud, or they start to believe the law cannot fulfil its primary functions of rule of law. In our present scenario when the Cult has been fully exposed some professional political lawyers are out to protect their vested interests at the cost of national interest to receive a pound of flesh, pity them and screen such them out if Transparency and Accountability is the hallmark of our governance.

9 May was yet another ugliest day of our history and delinquents howsoever tall and powerful should not escape facing bar of justice. A leader is a person who respects civility and promotes decent social values and not destroys it. He should be a person of principles and submit before the law of the land and not consider himself above the law. The myth of murshid be tackled before this misconception is further exploited by Zionist and Indian lobbies.

ALI ASHRAF KHAN

Karachi

Karachi air pollution

Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, is known for its high levels of air pollution. The city’s air quality is primarily affected by a combination of industrial emissions, vehicular exhaust and the burning of solid waste.

One of the main sources of air pollution in Karachi is the transportation sector. The city has a large number of vehicles on roads which emit pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. The industrial sector is also a major contributor to air pollution in the city, particularly in areas with heavy industries such as the Korangi Industrial Area and the Port Qasim Industrial Zone.

In addition, solid waste burning is a major problem in Karachi. Many people burn garbage in open areas which releases harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter into the air.

The combination of these factors has led to Karachi being ranked among the most polluted cities in the world. The high levels of air pollution have significant health impacts on the city’s population, including respiratory illnesses, heart disease and cancer. The government should enforce strict regulations on industries to control their emissions. Factories and power plants should be required to install effective exhaust systems and use cleaner fuels to minimize the release of harmful pollutants into the air. The government should invest in improving the public transport infrastructure such as buses and trains and make them environment friendly.

NEELUM AKHTER

Karachi

Corruption & its impact on society

Corruption is a serious and pervasive problem that affects many countries around the world. It is the abuse of power for personal gains and it can take many forms, from bribery and embezzlement to nepotism and cronyism. Corruption undermines the rule of law, erodes public trust in government and stifles economic growth and development.

Corruption can occur in any sector, including politics, business and civil society. In politics, corruption can take the form of politicians accepting bribes or engaging in patronage and nepotism. This can lead to a lack of accountability and transparency as well as a lack of trust in government institutions. In business, corruption can occur when companies engage in bribery or embezzlement in order to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors. This can lead to a distorted market as well as a lack of trust in the fairness of business practices. In civil society, corruption can take the form of non-profit organizations misusing funds or engaging in nepotism.

The impact of corruption on a society can be devastating. It undermines the rule of law and weakens democracy by allowing those with power to act with impunity. Corruption can lead to a lack of trust in government and public institutions which can cause citizens to disengage from the political process altogether. Additionally, corruption can stifle economic growth by discouraging foreign investment and creating an uneven playing-field for businesses. This can lead to a lack of job opportunities and economic inequality.

HUMAYUN

Karachi

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is a wake-up call for regulators and policymakers around the world. It highlights the need for stricter regulations and oversight to prevent similar events from occurring in the future. Moreover, it underscores the importance of risk management and sound corporate governance practices in the financial industry.

The collapse of the bank has also raised questions about the role of technology in the financial sector. Silicon Valley Bank was known for its innovative approach to banking and its focus on serving the needs of the technology industry. However, it appears that its rapid growth and expansion may have contributed to its downfall.

In my opinion, it is important for the financial industry to strike a balance between innovation and prudence. While technology can bring significant benefits to the industry, it is important to ensure that risks are properly assessed and managed.

IMRAN ALI

Karachi

Box letter

Load-shedding

Through the courtesy of your widely circulated newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the frequent power failure in our area, Our F.B. Area is a famous and busy place in city. There is a frequent power failure in this area. Often the power is suspended for a long duration. It causes heavy loss to electrical goods. We have to face great troubles due to the intense heat. Students also have to suffer much as their annual examinations are very near. You are, therefore, requested to draw the attention of authorities concerned to look into this matter and restore regular electric supply to our locality as soon as possible.

TAMHEED ZAIDI

Karachi