Voice of the people

9 May black day

On 9 May 2023, following former PM Imran’s arrest, groups of agitated supporters staged violent attacks simultaneously in several cities, targeting sensitive military installations including GHQ and an airbase, apart from Jinnah House in Lahore where the Corp Commander lived. Such specific attacks on military installations by politically agitated protesters are unprecedented.

This can be equated to 6 January 2021 when thousands of Trump supporters, including war veterans marched to Capitol building in Washington and attacked it. In both cases the attacks were carried out on symbols of the state, challenging its writ, by supporters of political leaders with a cult-like following. Trump had repeated false claims of election irregularities and said “If you don’t fight like hell, you are not going to have a country anymore”.

More than 2000 rioters entered Capitol building and vandalized it. Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs were in possession of rioters. Five people died and over 138 police officers were injured. Over 476 individuals charged, pleaded guilty and have been imprisoned. Several have been convicted of seditious conspiracy and at least 57 people running for public office are in prison.

Rewind to 2014 when PTI and PAT staged a 126 day Dharna in Islamabad’s Red Zone and attacked PTV, NA etc which were symbols of the state. SSP Asmatullah in uniform was beaten by activists of these parties and PTV went off the air. Not a single person was prosecuted and convicted and everyone is aware who facilitated them. If the state had convicted all those responsible, including their aiders and abettors, nobody would have dared to carry out these attacks on our vital security installations.

On 9 May a protest was staged by PTI Houston, where anti-Pakistan slogans were raised. Such violent protests have never been staged by Indian Diaspora in USA, Canada or UK etc., when Rahul Gandhi was arrested in 2023. The reason is that Indian Constitution does not allow dual nationality and only citizens holding a single Indian passport can join any Indian political party. Sanity must prevail. Pakistan’s survival is far more important than egoistic pursuits of any individual, because the fate and destiny of over 230 million is wedded to its existence.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Economic instability

For a country to be developed, economic stability plays a pivotal role. Economic and political stability are reciprocally interconnected, each having impact on the other. In Pakistan, there is pervasive political instability which is jeopardising the already crippled economy.

There has always been a confrontation among the political parties and the establishment since the inception of the country. From military taking over the control to civilian political parties combating each other, it turned out only putting the country into a perilous state.

Currently, Pakistan is experiencing several economic challenges. Economy is under severe stress with low foreign reserves and depreciating currency owing to imbalance between the production and the consumption level and this balance is further being exacerbated by the political instability of the country. Furthermore, distortive policy measures, imbalance in export and import, delay in IMF programs have all contributed to dwindle the economy of the country. Besides it, people are facing many social problems, ranging from skyrocketed inflation, rampant unemployment, looming poverty etc.

The incumbent government seems to have lost ground and is unable to tackle the rising issues. All the concerned stakeholders need to pay attention to this paramount problem. Political stakeholders need to keep their differences aside and to focus on unbridling economic problems, so that the country could make a breakthrough in economy and to uplift the people from the indigence.

MUHAMMAD SUFYAN

Islamabad

Problem of child marriage

Child marriage is a complex issue that has many negative effects on young girls. It takes away their right to safe and healthy childhood, quality and complete education that can lead to decent economic opportunities, and social and political empowerment’. Girls who marry are less likely to finish school and are at higher risk of domestic violence, abuse and health issues? Young girls aged 15-19 have had the highest reported cases of domestic violence in the last 12 months (24.3%).

According to the UN Women, Pakistan has the 6th highest number of girls married before the age of 18 in the world. The causes of child marriage are complex and multifaceted. Poverty, lack of education, gender inequality, cultural practices and traditions are some of the factors that contribute to child marriage in Pakistan.

To address this issue, it is important to raise awareness about the negative impacts of child marriage on young girls. Education is also key in preventing child marriage.

ALIYA AZAM

Sheikhupura

Box letter

Gaming

Gaming has become a ubiquitous form of entertainment and a popular pastime worldwide. With the advancement in technology, gaming has evolved from simple pixelated games to immersive virtual experiences. It offers a diverse range of genres and platforms, catering to different interests and preferences. Whether playing on consoles, computers, or mobile devices, gaming provides an escape into captivating narratives, challenging puzzles and thrilling adventures. It engages players in a dynamic and interactive way, allowing them to make choices, solve problems and experience a sense of achievement and progression as they navigate through virtual worlds.Beyond entertainment, gaming also offers a host of other benefits. It has been found to enhance cognitive abilities such as problem-solving, critical thinking and hand-eye coordination. Certain games can improve decision-making skills, strategic planning and multitasking abilities. Gaming can also foster social connections, whether through cooperative game play with friends or online interactions with players from around the world. Moreover, it can be a source of inspiration, creativity and self-expression, as many games offer robust customization options and even tools for content creation. Additionally, gaming communities and exports have created opportunities for professional careers, showcasing the competitive aspect of gaming and its potential for success in a rapidly growing industry.

MALAIKA MALIK

Lahore