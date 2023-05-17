Voice of the people

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Vehicle lifting practice

Hundreds of Vehicles and motor bikes are lifted on a daily basis in the metropolis, especially in District South which is a hub of businesses and different public and private offices are situated here. People pay charges for recovery of their lifted vehicles and motor bikes. Four to five personnel are engaged with the truck which lifts wrongly parked vehicles and motor bikes. It is observed that vehicles and motor bikes are also lifted from such a place where it is not displayed that parking is not allowed.

It is inexplicable to comprehend that why police personnel are not deputed in such a place where vehicles and motor bikes are not allowed to be parked instead allowing people to park their vehicles and motorbikes first which are lifted afterwards for which, a few of their employees are engaged for that particular purpose.

Is it not a waste of time and workforce which could be saved by deputing police personnel who may not allow parking or it can be written on the wall that parking is not allowed there. Making it a permanent practice does not make any sense. It is precisely like that corruption cannot be impeded by institutions and once a public exchequer is looted by someone, it is recovered from delinquency after paying a certain amount of money called plea bargaining and allow him back to business. A strategy should be framed to halt wrongdoings instead of allowing them followed by penalties and punishment.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Sprinkler cooling

Heat stress is a challenging issue for dairy cows in Pakistan. Research conducted at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, examined the efficiency of sprinkler cooling system for managing heat stress in dairy cows. A trial investigated the cooling efficiency of different sprinkler flow rates and cycle strategies in Holstein Friesian cows. The findings showed that a flow rate of 1.25 L/min had similar performance to that the 2.0 L/min in terms of milk yield and behaviour, despite using 37.2% less water. Additionally, the shorter sprinkler cycle, with 3 minutes water on and 3 minutes off (3|3), resulted in the lowest respiration rate and highest milk yield. The findings suggest that the 3|3 sprinkler cycle and 1.25 L/min flow rate may be a more efficient option in terms of water use while maintaining cow performance in semi-arid heat stress conditions.

The second study looked at the effect of different cooling sessions on the performance and welfare of Holstein Friesian cows. It was found that cows that received eight cooling sessions per day (including two during early night-time) produced an average of 2.9 kg/d more milk and better welfare than those that received only five cooling sessions per day.

These studies suggest that optimizing sprinkler cooling system to manage heat stress in dairy cows can improve cow performance and welfare while minimizing water use. Increasing the frequency of cooling sessions, particularly during early night-time, may be an effective strategy for improving milk yield and welfare of cows.

ABU MACAVORAY

Lahore

Tanker mafia

The presence of a “tanker mafia” in Karachi has been a long-standing issue that has caused significant harm to the city and its residents. This mafia, consisting of a group of individuals who control the supply of water tankers to city, has been able to manipulate market and charge exorbitant prices for their services.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that Karachi is a city with a rapidly growing population and access to clean water is becoming increasingly difficult for many residents. The tanker mafia takes advantage of this situation by hoarding water and controlling its distribution, resulting in a severe shortage of water in many parts of the city.

The tanker mafia is also engaged in illegal activities such as water theft, which further exacerbates the problem. They extract water from public hydrants and sell it at a high price to residents who are desperate for water. The Government of Pakistan has made several attempts to crack down on the tanker mafia, but their efforts have been largely unsuccessful. The mafia has a strong network and is able to bribe officials to turn a blind eye to their activities. Additionally, the lack of proper infrastructure to supply water to the city has made it difficult for the government to address the issue.

It is crucial for the government to take strong action to dismantle the tanker mafia and provide a sustainable solution for the water crisis in Karachi. This can be achieved through the implementation of stricter regulations, the establishment of a transparent system for the supply and distribution of water and investment in infrastructure to ensure that all residents have access to clean water.

ABDUL FAZAL QADIR

Via email

Current situation in Pakistan

The economic situation of the country remains challenging with inflation at an all-time high, while the government is struggling to balance the budget. The country’s energy sector is also facing significant challenges with frequent power outages and an acute shortage of gas. Furthermore, the country’s debt burden continues to mount, making it difficult for the government to invest in infrastructure and social services.

Political instability is also a significant concern, with frequent changes in government and a lack of consensus among political parties. The country has also witnessed an upsurge in sectarian violence and terrorism which poses a severe threat to its security and stability.

In conclusion, Pakistan is facing significant challenges on multiple fronts, and addressing these issues will require a collective effort from all stakeholders, including the government, civil society and the international community. I hope that the country’s leadership can take bold and decisive steps to overcome these challenges and pave the way for a more prosperous and stable future.

NEELUM AKHTER

Karachi

Box letter

Why Indian voters rejected Modi

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the people of India to accept a leader who can stoop to any level to win elections. Karnataka, which has a high literacy rate, has rightly rejected PM Narendra Modi, whose antics have become unacceptable. The more he campaigns, the more the BJP will suffer losses. The party should contest the next Lok Sabha elections with a new face. Today’s voters are very wise and cannot be fooled by the Prime Minister’s ploys. The PM has even started wooing Christians in order to win the 2024 elections. Where was he during the last nine years of his tenure? Not just Christians and Muslims, but even a large number of Hindus hate Narendra Modi.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India