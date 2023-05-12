Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Screen addiction

I am writing to draw the attention of all stakeholders to a growing concern in Pakistan that needs to be addressed urgently. Screen addiction has become a major problem, especially among the younger generation. The excessive use of Smartphone, Laptop and other digital devices is having a detrimental effect on their mental and physical health.

According to a recent study conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), over 80% of teenagers in the country are addicted to their screens, spending an average of six hours per day on digital devices. This addiction is leading to a range of issues, including sleep disorders, anxiety, depression and social isolation. The PTA report also highlights that screen addiction is affecting academic performance with students reporting difficulty in concentrating and retaining information.

There are several reasons behind this growing addiction, including easy access to digital devices, social media platforms and online games. The pandemic has further exacerbated the issue, with remote learning and increased screen time becoming the norm.

JAVED AQEEL

Kalat, Balochistan

Sehwan-Jamshoro road tragedy

Imagine losing your loved ones in a road accident. The pain and grief are unbearable. Sadly, residents of the Sehwan and Jamshoro districts frequently experience this horror. Road incidents in these areas resulted in at least 40 fatalities and more than 49 injuries between January and May 6, 2023. Compared to the previous year, there were 19% more fatalities. According to the Express Tribune report on April 24, 2023, two terrible accidents on the Indus Highway claimed the lives of 18 people.

These accidents have a high human, financial and economic cost to society. It is necessary to take action right away to increase road safety. Speed restrictions, road maintenance, public transport, user education, data analysis and road management are all necessary. It is also necessary to finish the dual-carriageway on the Jamshoro-Sehwan Road, which has been unfinished for a while. Accidents will be reduced, while mobility and connectivity will both be enhanced.

To make the roadways more accessible and safer, we can all work together. On the highways, we ought to respect and safeguard one another. It’s also about improving our lives, not only saving lives. Don’t you agree? Let’s not wait for another tragedy to occur. Let’s make our roads safer now.

MUMTAZ ALI FROM JOHI

Karachi

Inflation

Inflation is the percentage change in the value of the wholesale price index on a year on year basis. Inflation is the most talked about word in a society. Inflation is a most common problem in society today. It is impossible for the poor to eat one meal a day due to inflation. Inflation badly affects human life.

There are many causes of inflation. One problem of inflation is corruption, when there is corruption there is always intolerable inflation. Another cause of inflation is Dynastic politics, which can be validated as a major threat to good governance. Pakistan politics is moving from one party to another ruling party which enhances inflation. Another cause of inflation is weak foreign policy it is also Increasing inflation

The increase in inflation has created malnutrition problems and lowered the living standards. According to the Global Hunger Index Pakistan ranked 92nd out of 116 countries which shows a serious level of hunger. Inflation also creates unemployment. It is a huge problem for employees taking fixed salaries.

Observing Pakistan’s current situation it is mandatory to take strict measures to control inflation and to manage peace and prosperity in Pakistan. Domestic production should be encouraged instead of imports, investment should be given preference in consumer goods instead of luxuries, foreign investment should be attracted and lastly a strong monitoring system should be established at different levels.

AMNA IMRAN

Lahore

Economic inequality

Many people blame the real estate sector to be responsible for creating economic inequality in the country. They refer to the so-called easy money that people supposedly make in this business. However, blaming one segment of society merely on the basis of their choice of business or profession is not justified at all.

We need to see what the real problem behind inequality in the country is. For this purpose, we can use a scientific approach to be accurate. When we compare Pakistan with the rest of South Asian countries using the Gini coefficient, we will see that Pakistan is behind the rest of South Asia in terms of income equality.

This proves that real estate is not the reason behind income inequality in the country. Many rulers in the country have tried to reduce the income gap with their development reforms but have failed. Therefore, it is a matter which resulted due to failed development policies over the past many years.

Rather on the other hand real estate companies have been advocating income equality in the country. Many real estate companies seek the government to implement policies so that the sector can contribute towards the development of the country.

WAQAS ASMAT

Islamabad

Root cause of child labour

Poverty is deprived economic condition and social status in which person lacks money to fulfill basic needs and other standards of living. Poverty has severe effects not only on the individual or society but the overall nation. It is a global issue more prevalent in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Poverty is considered as one of the basic causes of child labour. Poverty is certainly the greatest single force which is driving children into the workplace. Majority of families cannot afford to meet their basic needs like food, education or health care. A report which was prepared in 2022 estimated that over 15,000 underage children in Balochistan are working at construction sites, garbage collection and automobile workshops. It is very unfortunate that instead of going to school, they have to do menial work to earn their livelihood.

It is very interesting that our entire leadership, whether in the government or in the opposition, vociferously advocates for the implementation of the provisions of the 1973 Constitution but they don’t bother to call for the implementation of Article 25-A which says all the children aged between 5 and 16 must be sent to school. It is hoped that this letter of mine would prickle the conscience of all concerned, especially the Government of Balochistan as well as the Federal Government, to do something in this regard.

SANGEEN ALI

Turbat

Cigarettes taxation

Pakistan has one of the lowest rates of taxation on tobacco in the world, due to which the majority of people use tobacco. Comparing Pakistan to India, which has the same proportion of smokers as Pakistan, they note that Pakistan taxes on the tobacco industry are six times lower than that of India. Total taxation per thousand cigarettes is Rs16,500. Cigarette use is the main factor behind deaths worldwide, and smoking is connected with multiple health hazards. Imposing taxes on tobacco products can discourage smokers and reduce the overall usage of tobacco products in Pakistan.

AMIR YASIN

Nizrabad