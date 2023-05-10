Voice of the people

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Laws, rules only in books

We frequently hear that the phrase “Constitution is a sacred document.” However, we are also given the impression in educational programs that the Constitution is a document in which equity prevails. Equality and fairness are implemented at a practical level, the oppressor is driven out, and each institution operates within its limitations. The Legislature, Judiciary and Executive carry out their responsibilities efficiently in accordance with the guidelines outlined in this sacred document.

The Pakistani Constitution, the Fourteen Points of Quaid-i-Azam, the Resolution of Objectives and the rules and regulations governing the federation and its units are all covered in detail in textbooks. However, in practice, nothing has changed since Pakistan was established. However, this effect was not observed. The textbooks talked about the Constitution, and the people were in charge. However, the textbooks mentioned this. Moreover, an ongoing situation is one where individuals are troubled.

We have only been involved in election rigging and neither politicians nor institutions want to ask whether Article 37 of the Constitution promotes social justice and social evils. This is also viewed by our chiefs. If they pay attention to this, our leaders’ politics will end and why will they not? To give new eaters a chance, simply hold elections and get rid of the people who ate before them. One person consumed food for five years, whereas the other only consumed food for three.

QAZI ABDUL MALIK

Pano Akil, Sukkur

Another deadly virus on the prowl

Another deadly virus called Marbung is on the prowl. Marburg and Ebola viruses are both members of the Filoviridae family (filovirus). Though caused by different viruses, the two diseases are clinically similar. Both diseases are rare and have the capacity to cause outbreaks with high fatality rates.

The illness caused by the Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. Muscle aches and pains are a common feature. Symptoms become increasingly severe and can include jaundice, inflammation of the pancreas, severe weight loss, delirium, shock, liver failure, massive hemorrhaging, and multi-organ dysfunction.

Severe watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting can begin on the third day. Diarrhoea can persist for a week. The appearance of patients at this phase has been described as showing “ghost-like” drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces, and extreme lethargy. Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic manifestations between 5 and 7 days, and fatal cases usually have some form of bleeding, often from multiple areas. Fresh blood in vomitus and faeces is often accompanied by bleeding from the nose, gums, and vagina.

Spontaneous bleeding at venipuncture sites (where intravenous access is obtained to give fluids or obtain blood samples) can be particularly troublesome. During the severe phase of illness, patients have sustained high fevers. Involvement of the central nervous system can result in confusion, irritability, and aggression. Orchitis (inflammation of one or both testicles) has been reported occasionally in the late phase of disease (15 days).

In fatal cases, death occurs most often between 8 and 9 days after the symptom onset, usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock. There is no specific treatment for the Marburg virus disease. Supportive hospital therapy should be utilized, which includes balancing the patient’s fluids and electrolytes, maintaining oxygen status and blood pressure, replacing lost blood and clotting factors, and treatment for any complicating infections.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Expensive and shortage of medicines

I am writing to express my concern about the current shortage of medicine and its high cost in Pakistan due to the import crisis. The lack of access to essential medicines is affecting the health of many citizens and putting a strain on the already overburdened healthcare system.

Many people are being forced to go without the medication they need or to pay exorbitant prices to obtain it on the black market. This is especially problematic for those with chronic conditions, who require regular access to medicine in order to manage their health.

Furthermore, the high cost of medicine is making it difficult for many people to access proper medical care, as they are unable to afford the treatments they need. This is particularly concerning given that Pakistan has a high rate of poverty and many people are unable to access basic healthcare services.

I urge the government to take immediate action to address the shortage of medicine and to ensure that all citizens have access to affordable, quality healthcare. This could include measures such as increasing funding for the healthcare system, negotiating lower prices for essential medicines and cracking down on black market sales of medicine.

ABDUL FAZAL QADIR

Karachi

Read to experience life!

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies”. This quote is from George R.R. Martin, a prominent fantasy author, and it emphasises the idea that reading may present us with various experiences and views that we might not otherwise encounter in our own life.

We can step into the shoes of characters from all walks of life that live in different eras and places and face a variety of problems and accomplishments when we read. Through the power of words on a page, we can learn about diverse cultures, historical events and complicated ideas.

We can broaden our awareness of the world and ourselves by immersing ourselves in the stories and worlds created by writers and obtain fresh ideas and views that can enrich our lives in innumerable ways. As a result, reading is more than just a hobby or a kind of enjoyment; it is also a tremendous tool for personal development, empathy and understanding.

GHULAM FAREED

Karachi

Box letter

Passive smoking

The major issue Karachi is facing nowadays is habit of excessive smoking which is increasing day by day. Although smoking is banned at many public places, including universities, still many students and staff members continue smoking. It causes a range of health hazards like lung cancer, heart disease and respiratory problems. It is unacceptable that non-smokers are being subjected to these health risks, putting non-smokers’ health at risk. As a student at Karachi University, I request the administration to take this issue seriously and take necessary steps to create a smoke-free environment so that health and well-being of students can be ensured.

AILIA BATOOL

Karachi