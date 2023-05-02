Voice of the people

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

End of tunnel and U-turns

Labour Day was declared a gazetted holiday this year to add more unproductive hours in an economically and financially fragile state, but to bluff our confused Judiciary bank staff in Punjab was working on Labour Day undertaking training for Returning Officers on 1st May 2023, on a gazetted holiday.

What if the 8-Member Bench takes a U-Turn on 2nd May by upholding the parliament’s notified law on regulating the suo motu powers of Apex Court? Let’s keep our fingers crossed that serenity, courage and wisdom prevails in decision making and protecting the unity and solidarity of Pakistan and not act partisans

ALI ASHRAF KHAN

Karachi

Rise of drug addiction

Drug addiction is a serious issue faced by students in Pakistan. The increasing availability of drugs in universities, colleges and schools has made it easy for students to access these harmful substances.

The problem is more common in urban areas, where students are exposed to a culture of drug abuse. Unfortunately, students often turn to drugs as a means of coping up with academic pressure, social anxiety, emotional and financial problems. Drug addiction not only affects the individual but also has a negative impact on their families and society as well. It can cause a decline in academic performance and can destroy the bright future of the students and can lead to mental health problems like depression and anxiety, financial problems and legal issues.

There needs to be increased awareness on the dangers of drug abuse, and authorities must take action to control the availability of drugs in educational institutions. It is important to provide counselling and support services for students who may be struggling with addiction.

Drug addiction is a rising problem that must be taken seriously in Pakistan. It is a responsibility for educational institutions and the government to create a safer environment for students to excel in. Let us work together to prevent drug addiction in our communities.

HIBBANA ZAMAN

Karachi

Hike in fuel prices

The rapidly increasing price of petrol and diesel has ripped the pocket of the common man. The expenses of transportation and travelling have hiked to a huge extent which has become a matter of concern for all those who belong to middle class and lower class families.

The price of petrol and diesel has been increasing leaps and bounds. The prices have gone up to Rs 282/- per litre for petrol and Rs 293/- for diesel. As a university student, my commute charges have exceeded far beyond my semester fee which has compelled me to think of those who were hardly meeting up ends.

If the escalation in fuel prices continues at the same pace I foresee myself caught between two stools either continuing or quitting education or living in Pakistan. Therefore, I request you to highlight this problem in your editorial columns so that the authorities may no longer remain an onlooker but try earnestly to control the problem.

AQDAS SIDDIQUE

Karachi

Absolutely not

Needless to say, Pakistan is wading from one crisis to another. Is crisis after crisis our fate? “Absolutely Not.” Dynamic leadership which can truly put the economically crumbled, politically unstable, religiously fanatic, ideologically undermined, technologically poor, scientifically retarded, socially disturbed, morally collapsed, constitutionally paralyzed, intellectually bankrupt, democratically fractured, educationally backward and, above all, militarily controlled country on the track of real progress, everlasting peace, political stability & economic prosperity.

To cut the long story short, irrespective of all other considerations and disappointments, we need to undergo hope and express optimism. Undoubtedly, Pakistan – at this critical juncture – is entangled with multifaceted problems. Pragmatic approach coupled with rational decision making can show some light at the end of the tunnel. Fingers crossed. May Allah Almighty guide and help us as a great nation to build a greater and better Pakistan as envisaged by founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

SHAHIDULLAH SHAHID

Mardan

Saving birds from danger

Birds, the beautiful creatures of Nature, are facing a constant decline in their population due to various factors such as exposed electrical wires, internet towers and poor management by authorities. One of the primary reasons for the death of birds is the presence of exposed electrical wires. High voltage wires that are not covered or have joints without protective measures can cause fatal injuries to birds.

Similarly, internet towers can also pose a significant threat to birds flying at high altitudes as they can collide with the high voltage machinery near these towers. Additionally, poor management by authorities also contributes to the death of birds. Developed countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have implemented underground electrical systems, significantly reducing the risk of harm to any living creature.

We must take strict action against exposed wires, internet towers and poor management by authorities to protect the bird population. Let us collectively work towards safeguarding the beauty of Nature and preserving the existence of these magnificent creatures.

GHULAM RASOOL JAMALI

Shaheed Banzirabad

Box letter

Increasing suicide rate

Suicide is a tragic and complex issue that affects individuals, families and communities. As we all know that in our country in the past years inflation has increased a lot due to which it has become difficult for people to live whether they belong to any class families. People are forced to ask for loans from others. Last month, more than 40 people committed suicide in Thatta citing hunger, poverty and debt. This is happening not only in Thatta but also in other cities which is very sad. People are considering committing suicide instead of asking for help. I sincerely request that the government and officials find a solution to this inflation and use effective strategies to reduce the suicide rate so that poor people do not lose their lives.

MAHAM ASLAM

Karachi