Voice of the people

Feudalism in Sindh

Feudalism has been gradually eliminated in a number of countries, but somehow it still exists with strong roots in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, although not in its original sense. It is one of the intricate and grave issues of Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, where landlords, called feudalists or waderas, quash the paramount and basic rights of people living there.

It is undoubtedly a humongous deterrent which is hampering and barricading the development of Pakistan. Since the dawn of Pakistan on the world map, it has been enduring lethal and exquisite degree of attacks by feudalists.

Feudalistic mentality was first portrayed by British colonists in the subcontinent in order to keep eye on the movement of citizens by deploying military or police personnel. Ironically, after independence, Pakistan could not exterminate the clutches of feudalism in the country. It spread rapidly among its provinces where Sindh remained miserably under its domination.

People in interior Sindh are still strangled with this pathetic sub-system of government. Due to the colossal power of feudalists, no one can dare to raise voice against them. Thus, it is trampling and usurping their right to choice and freedom in Sindh. People are made subordinate to the orders of landlords without any decent wages. They are made helpless and destitute to work below their feet. They barely fill their empty bellies for one time.

Broadly speaking, feudalism is the apple of discord in interior Sindh for many other skirmishes. It makes people deprived of their daily breed including right to education, right to freedom of expression and right to express public opinion.

These all miseries and grievances of people are corollaries of feudalistic set-up. Such a chaotic state of affairs rapidly culminates into inter-tribal conflicts.

NAZIR ALI KANHAR

Khairpur

The process of distancing

The decision of the Government of Pakistan to refuse to participate in the Summit for Democracies organized by the United States was an absolutely correct geopolitical step, given that our closest partner China was not invited there. Now, when China, as opposed to the United States, is forming a new axis of influence in the region, it is important not to make a mistake in choosing a side.

Previously, it was China, not the United States that provided us with the most tangible support in overcoming the deepening economic crisis and injected financial resources into our economy in order to save it from default.

Moreover, distancing itself from Washington will allow Islamabad to take full advantage of the opportunities that will open up after the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran which has made it clear that from now on they intend to pursue a regional and foreign policy independent of Western influence. Previously, Pakistan has consistently maintained a neutral position in the Iran-Saudi confrontation which allowed it to establish mutually beneficial relations with both countries.

Now we can count on multilateral support in the fight against cross-border crime and terrorism, and can also draw the attention of the Muslim world to the Kashmir problem. The era of a new world order is coming and the future of the region is seen in a policy independent of Washington’s interests.

HAZEEM ALI ABBASI

Karachi

Women as sanitary workers

Environment which we are living in needs to be cleaned by taking measures to stop air, water and land pollution. To ensure healthy life style of citizens, sanitary workers are employed to make their work and living places clean.

Unfortunately, low salaried female sanitary workers, who are already living below the standard line, are most affected and unable to meet their basic necessities e.g. food, shelter, education and health.

Female sanitary workers are already vulnerable to safety and health hazards. Apart from financial challenges, they have to undergo psychological problem, social and security issues because of their work nature and caste/gender-based discrimination.

Female sanitary workers could be compensated by providing job security, proper health insurance, day care centres at work places and subsidized rates for food and other basic requirements. Shelter homes should be established and strengthened for homeless females sanitary workers.

Apart from these refresher/training sessions regarding occupational health and safety should be conducted. Counselling units should be established in their work place for motivation, job satisfaction and motivating them for taking up alternative source of livelihood.

MAHAD ALI

Lahore

Box letter Rising inflation

Pakistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse due to the current political crisis, sky-high inflation, a devastating flood and a shortage of energy. It’s getting difficult for the common man to survive in this terrible economic condition. Weak governance and political instability are also challenges for the economy. Oil and gas prices are getting unbearable. Rising prices of daily use items like vegetable, fruit and other household necessities are getting out of hand for the common man. It has always been a tradition that whenever Ramadan comes, the inflation rate also increases. In other non-Muslim countries such as Canada, the US, the UK, Australia and Germany the prices of food items, groceries, clothes, household items and other demanded and consumed accessories reduce to less than half in respect of their holy events or festivals. But sadly, the opposite is happening in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan where profiteers see these events as a source of income. There is no check and balance system. This non-serious attitude of the higher authorities has led people to beg for survival. But only government could be blamed; it is the collective responsibility of worthy people to take care of the needy.

ANNA RAFAQAT

Lahore