Voice of the People

KPT flyover

I would like to draw your attention towards a major road safety hazard that commuters face while approaching the KPT flyover from Iqra University. As you begin climbing the bridge, there is a massive road hazard waiting for commuters. The joint has slumped, causing a huge bump that poses a significant danger to motorists.

Upon closer observation, one can notice that the walls of the bridge adjacent to this bump are cracking. Unfortunately, I have witnessed an accident where a motorcyclist lost balance and fell due to this bump. It is alarming that this hazard has caused severe damage to several vehicles as evidenced by the motor oil spilled around the area.

I urge the authorities to address this extremely dangerous situation immediately. This bump has the potential to cause severe accidents, and it is vital to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of commuters. It is the responsibility of the concerned authorities to take appropriate action and ensure the safety of the public on the roads.

ZUHAIR ALI KHAN

Karachi

Where’s our government?

We are living in a country where everyday people are being robbed and murdered in different streets and grounds, rate of harassment is too increasing each day, inflation hike has just become a common topic, price of gas along with petrol is touching its peak and our politicians have just converted assembly into a fighting ground and still the government instead of making all this set is helping other countries just to have a good impression. Can’t our government see the wound of its suffering population?

Our government need to wake up for the people who are crossing the poverty line, authorities need to be concerned about the children who are out of school, the health sector need to check for the one who are dying through several diseases and can’t afford to treat themselves and the lawmakers must make themselves remind that while implementing laws only profit must not be seen but laws that that are practicable by both poor and rich must be brought.

ZAINAB ALIAHMED

Turbat, Kech

Snatching incidents

I would like to draw the attention of the higher authorities through your newspaper towards the increasing incidents of snatching in Karachi. The crime of snatching mobile phones and other precious belongings has made the life of the people miserable as it psychologically affects their lives.

People don’t feel safe anymore anywhere, whether they are walking on a road, travelling in a bus or riding in a car or on a motorcycle with their mobile phones and/or their precious belongings. Snatchers roam around freely and the government does not pay any attention.

Many such incidents have been seen where the snatchers take people’s belongings and the people are unable to do anything in their defence. And if they do try to defend themselves against the snatchers, they lose their lives. Such an incident took place where a student of NED University was shot dead during a snatching incident in front of university in broad daylight. It seems like no one is safe anymore.

The main cause of this rising crime is lawlessness in the city. Police are unable to control this crime. The government does not pay serious attention to this problem. Another cause of this crime is unemployment and poverty. It is the responsibility of the government to take some concrete steps to eliminate this crime.

The government should patrol areas on a regular basis and ensure more security on deserted roads. Exemplary punishment should be given to those criminals who are found guilty of this crime. The local government should implement these steps with proper check and balance to root out this crime completely. Police should take the local government into confidence because they know about the criminals and culprits. Media can play its role by giving awareness through advertisements on TV and newspapers. If an incident of cell-phone snatching takes place, the victim should give it calmly because any resistance can cost his life.

TAZMEEN SHAKEEL

Karachi

Skyrocketing prices

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of authorities towards the most important issue of price hiking of basic necessities during Ramadan. While Ramadan is a time for tranquillity and blessing, in Pakistan people have only one thing on their minds – the skyrocketing prices.

Each year as Ramadan approaches, we fear the spike in prices of common grocery items that are especially used during the month. The breaking of the fast usually means a variety of delicacies specially prepared for the occasion. But this year the soaring prices of food, as well as frequent power failures, mean that many of us finding it very hard to enjoy this month in our usual style and traditional enthusiasm.

As compared to previous years, the rates of dates have escalated 20 to 25% this year. As the rates go up, the dates are becoming out of reach for the poor, even common people who have three to four children. The customers do not have the buying power. Spikes in food prices, in turn, force families to reduce expenses on other goods and services. Due to high rates, the buying trend has decreased.

Intensity of price increases in food items may push many low-income people towards long queues of welfare organisation’s arrangements of free Iftari and Sehri. However, a white-collar person may find it difficult to sacrifice his self-respect and opt for limiting Iftar. As we all know that Ramadan this year comes amid a political crisis with the economic turmoil existing in our country. But people at the markets seem more concerned about the sky-rocketing prices than the political issues that who rules the country or who can not.

Sumaira Bibi

Karachi

Box letter

Lack of water

According to the World Health Organization, over 70 million people in Pakistan lack access to safe drinking water. As a result, millions of residents are unable to fulfil their basic water needs, leading to a number of health, economic, and social issues. In order to address the water crisis in Pakistan, authorities need to prioritize investment in infrastructure and water resource management, develop more efficient public policies and address poverty and population growth. Additionally, investment should be made in local water supply systems as well as in rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment.

SANIA HAROON

Turbat