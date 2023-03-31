Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.



Judicial accountability initiative

It is heartening to see Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial proposing a pay cut for himself and other judges to fund the “vital task” of holding elections nationwide. This demonstrates a sense of responsibility and accountability on the part of the judiciary toward ensuring the functioning of democratic processes in the country.

The postponement of general election to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 by the Election Commission of Pakistan, citing security concerns and a lack of finances and security personnel, had sparked controversy and legal challenges. A five-member larger bench is hearing the PTI’s petition challenging the decision.

In conclusion, the CJP’s proposal for a pay cut for judges to fund elections is a positive step towards ensuring the functioning of democratic processes in the country. All national institutions must work within their constitutional limits and respect each other’s roles and responsibilities. The postponement of elections must be avoided, and all efforts must be made to ensure they are held within 90 days.

M USAMA SHOAIB

Rahim Yar Khan

Islamic month of Ramadan

Ramadan (or Ramzan) is when Muslims from all over the world keep fasting from dawn till dusk, as a mark of piety to Allah (PBUH) and His teachings. Even water is not drunk during this entire month, however hot the climate may be or however thirsty one may feel.

During this holy month, Muslims offer alms to the poor and recite the Holy Quran at home and in mosques. This holy month is very auspicious to Muslims all over the world. It is celebrated on the day after the crescent moon is sighted.

Coming to the new moon, the festival marks the end of Ramadan. Eid is celebrated in India with much enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims from all strata of life.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Economic crisis

On 14 August 1947, the idyllic personality Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had said, “Pakistan has no aggressive aspirations and will work for peace and prosperity in the world”. Adversely, Quaid’s Pakistan is at the brink of collapse, suffering its prolonged lingering and crippling dilemmas that have compelled it to rely on ventilators. The entire structure of the economy has ruthlessly been withered by its watchdogs in the corridors of power and a minuscule cadre of elite business and bureaucratic sections hold strings of the whole nation who resultantly work for family fame or personal gain.

Currently, 80% of Pakistan’s GDP is under foreign debt and country’s representatives eventually tour different friendly states for some synthetic assistance, in terms of loans with bulky interest rates which will be paid by Pakistani masses. Merely, Rs 25 thousand crores are available in forex reserves of Pakistan that are inadequate, except for a threshold of three weeks.

This discrepancy has augmented sundry traumas where politicians have planned to risk national assets. Indeed, the nuclear arsenals are too counted in Pakistan’s prime efficacious elements, supporting its existence against rivals; India and Israel. Some apologists think Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are in danger or Pakistan might sell them to relieve exogenous pain of immense debt.

A nuclear rife will surely be pernicious, if it is involved in terrorist activities for massive destruction and will be intractable to mitigate terrorist influence in any corner of the world. Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), recently visited Pakistan along with a few delegate counsellors to ensure that Pakistan’s nukes are in safe hands.

SAJID ALI NAICH

Khairpur Nathan Shah

Box letter

Hardworking

There is a general notion that if you want to succeed, you would have to work hard. Think again! If it is really true, then why do we see many unsuccessful people, working hard day and night, just to make their ends meet? Over the years, we have been taught that “Just work hard and things will work out for you.” This is actually a half-truth. Hard work is one of the most important ingredients to achieve success but it is dangerous to assume that it is the only requirement to succeed. It appears that you need more than just hard work. In today’s world, hard work is just not enough to succeed. There is more to succeed than just to work hard every day. Let’s examine some of the factors, other than hard work, that are important to get to success. Successful people do not only work hard, but they also work smart and different. In order to succeed, one has to make an impact, be creative and different from the rest. Many people think that the mindless repetition of any task brings mastery, but unfortunately, it is not true. In reality, to gain mastery, one needs to practice continuously and at the same time, learn from mistakes and keep improvising their strategy.

ZULQARNAIN SAMO

Karachi