Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Hamza Yousuf election in Scotland

The election of Pakistan origin Hamza Yousaf as Scotland’s new leader and earlier Sadiq Khan as Lord Mayor of London and others in Illinois State Senate etc., must be applauded and should serve as a role model for all Pakistani origin expatriates. These men and women, having pledged an oath of allegiance to their countries of permanent residence, confined themselves to politics of these countries and emerged as leaders of significance, enjoying support of a large majority.

Today many Indian origin expatriates in the UK and US have distinguished themselves and are elected as PM of UK and VP of US and in many other state legislatures in America, Canada etc. The Indian Constitution recognizes the blatant conflict of interest and does not allow any Indian origin citizen, who has pledged oath of loyalty to another country, to simultaneously be citizens of India and hold public office, nor is allowed to vote.

People like Hamza Yousuf and Sadiq Khan have never been involved in local politics of Pakistan and devoted themselves to the politics of adopted countries where they or their parents chose to live in. They can serve Pakistan by lobbying actively for the state of Pakistan and not a specific political party. Unfortunately, a few of our dual national expatriates, actively involved in politics of Pakistan, infected the expatriates living abroad with political polarization that exists here.

Whilst Indian-origin American, British or Canadian etc., nationals stand united to support and lobby for India, irrespective of whether Congress or BJP hold power, our Pakistan origin expatriates are deeply divided and this division and polarization does not serve Pakistan. Large majority of expatriates remit to support their families living in Pakistan, irrespective of who rules, just like the remittances sent to India, Philippines etc., by their expatriates. It is time our expatriates shed this division and stand united to support Pakistan.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Negligence costs life

A very tragic incident occurred in Mithi, Tharparkar, on Monday where a young hardworking lineman from HESCO lost his life while working on a fault in the 11000 KV line. It was said that this unfortunate incident came about due to the negligence of the grid station staff who failed to cut off the line, despite being aware of the dangers.

This unfortunate incident highlights the need for stricter safety protocols and regulations and better education for employees in the electricity sector. Working with high voltage power lines is inherently dangerous, and it is crucial that all employees are trained to follow safety protocols. Sadly, such incidents are not uncommon in the area, with many employees losing their lives or being left disabled.

This is a tragedy that must be addressed by the authorities. They should conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against those responsible for such negligence. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that cannot be ignored. We must demand that the authorities take steps to do justice with him and his family and to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. This can be achieved by implementing stricter safety measures, providing training for employees, and enforcing regulations.

MUNEET KUMAR

Mithi, Tharparkar

Economic progress

Pakistan’s roller coaster politics have also had a significant impact on the country’s international standing. The frequent changes in leadership and political instability have undermined Pakistan’s credibility in the eyes of the international community, making it difficult to attract foreign investment and build strong diplomatic relations.

Moreover, Pakistan’s security challenges have also contributed to its isolation on the global stage. The country’s perceived support for militant groups and the presence of terrorist networks on its soil have led to concerns about its commitment to combating terrorism and extremism. This, in turn, has led to a deterioration of relations with key partners such as the United States, which has imposed economic sanctions on Pakistan in the past.

To overcome these challenges, Pakistan needs to undertake structural reforms that address the root cause e.g. political instability and insecurity. This includes promoting transparency and accountability in government, strengthening the rule of law and building strong democratic institutions. The government must also invest in education, health and social welfare programs that promote economic growth and social development, thereby reducing the risk of political unrest and social unrest.

M USAMA SHOAIB

Rahim Yar Khan

Human trafficking

I am writing to draw attention to the grave issue of human trafficking in Pakistan. Despite being illegal, human trafficking remains a thriving business in the country with thousands of people falling prey to this heinous crime every year.

Human trafficking not only violates the basic human rights of the victims but also causes irreversible damage to their physical and mental health. Most of the victims are women and children who are lured into false promises of jobs or marriages and then forced into prostitution, forced labour or other forms of exploitation.

The situation in Pakistan is particularly alarming, as it is both a source and destination country for human trafficking. Young girls from poor families are often sold to traffickers and taken to other countries, where they are subjected to forced labour. Similarly, many people from neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh are also trafficked to Pakistan for the same purpose.

The government needs to take strict measures to curb this menace. There is a need for greater collaboration between law enforcement agencies, NGOs and other stakeholders to address this issue. Awareness campaigns need to be launched to educate people, especially vulnerable communities, about the dangers of human trafficking and how to avoid falling prey to it.

Moreover, the laws related to human trafficking need to be strengthened and enforced more effectively. The perpetrators of this crime need to be punished severely to act as a deterrent for others. In conclusion, human trafficking is a grave issue that needs urgent attention from the government and society. We cannot turn a blind eye to this crime any longer, and it is time for all of us to come together to eradicate it.

BASIT HUSSAIN

Karachi

Box letter

Don’t get fooled on 1 April

The first day of the month of April is called ‘All Fools’ Day’ or ‘April Fool’s Day’. On this day, people take delight in playing practical jokes on each other. The custom started in Rome when king Leopold of Belgium, who was married in Rome, was made a fool of by his sister-in-law when he went to his father-in-law’s palace on the first of April by mistake as he had been invited there on first of May. Today, several centuries later, April fool is played on people on a large scale. It is played by students in schools and colleges and also by employees with their colleagues in offices. It is also played at home with neighbours and family members. So be alert and don’t get April fooled this year. However, instead of playing jokes on people on April Fool’s Day, I suggest you plant at least one sapling in your surroundings to make it an April Cool Day. This small campaign of yours may help in making this earth cool and a better place to live in.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India