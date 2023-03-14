Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Toshakhana record

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced of making the Toshakhana records public, on Thursday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the records would be uploaded to the Cabinet Division’s website. This is an important decision, as there is absolutely no reason to keep these records classified. The gifts are only presented to the leadership because they represent Pakistan, and as such are considered the property of the state. The rule that allows for the purchase of these gifts by those they were presented to make no sense, especially in the light of the recent allegations of undervaluing gifts before sale to make a profit.

Not only do reports and allegations like this potentially cause a loss to the national exchequer, they also tarnish the reputation of the Government of Pakistan in front of those that gave these gifts to us in the first place. However, given that purchasing these gifts is not illegal, the very least the government can do is to release these records for transparency’s sake. Beyond the Toshakhana records, there are a whole host of expenses that are not always accounted for.

From the use of state vehicles and aircraft to allotted benefits, there needs to be a holistic review to see how the process of this expenditure can both be curtailed and made transparent. In view of government’s austerity drive, needs to be a review of the overlap between government assets and expenditure and the benefits that lawmakers can receive from these. Any loopholes to exploit what is owned by the state and effectively its citizens must be removed immediately. Before citing examples of Khulfa-e-Rashideen, one should clear his personal life in all respects.

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Panda overshadows Uncle Sam

The decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations is a wise step that reflects upon sagacity and wisdom of leaders of both countries and symptomatic of the rising influence of China and a tribute to their diplomatic skills and widening influence in the region. Finally, the proverbial Panda seems to have overshadowed Uncle Sam at least for the moment. Pakistan, since 1958 has been one of the countries in the region where supra constitutional interventions and frequent takeovers by military dictators have destabilized this country from within. Americans having achieved their strategic goals, chose to abandon and left them to lick their wounds, as has been their policy. Had it not been for the greed and lust for power and rags to riches dreams of dictators in Pakistan, the Americans and others could not have achieved inroads.

To some extent the recent takeover by extremist Zionists in Israel and their policy of expansion, systematic ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Arabs, ruthless killings, has awakened many in the Middle East to the bitter ground realities. Endorsement of these policies by many Western governments and their muted condemnations, with no concrete steps to undo excesses has contributed to a rethink in many Arab countries, including those who traditionally been very Pro-American.

It seems to have dawned on many in this region that American foreign policy and Iran isolation strategy is solely to ensure complete domination over the region by Israel through Divide and Rule Doctrine that has been the basis of colonization. Even a person like MBS, who has been an advocate of restoring normal relations with Israel, has realized that it does not serve their interest to keep rattling up anti-Iran isolation policy.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

PM youth

loan scheme

Those nations and leaders who never learn from history lead their nations to similar fate that of “History of fall of GHARNATA” under Abu Abdullah who also liquidated last fort of Muslim Spanish Empire “Gharnata” because of spending more than income. Since few years our these inexperienced rulers are also treading on the same dangerous path which may doom the nation.

As a member of FACC during Benazir regime, I had scrutinized the PM Self-employment scheme in 1990-91 through NBP in which startling facts came to light that National Bank lost over Rs.10 Billion due to massive corruption without achieving any result as most of the loans were sanctioned to political cronies and friends of bankers mafia, the Advisor on Finance V A Jafferey disagreed with my finding but when it was confirmed by Bank he felt sorry.

During the same period complaints were investigated of corrupt bankers responsible for BCCI tragedy got patronage of Finance Division in Islamabad acquired 3 branches of BCCI to launch Habib Credit & Exchange Bank starting banking operations from November 1992 in the old BCCI premises, those corrupt bankers within five years transferred assets of golden goose to a new identity as Bank Alfalah in 1998.

Today I am surprised over the news story that PM’s Youth Business & Agricultural Loan Scheme has been assigned to the same Bank Alfalah who launching its presentation on the forum of FPCC&I on 21st March 2023, FPCC&I has already failed in rescuing our national wheel of productivity from disaster due to self-centred corruption of business tycoons. Now the last drop of blood of Pakistani account holders will be dolled first then written off in Bank Alfalah balance sheet to bury remaining commercial & business activity.

ALI ASHRAF KHAN

Karachi

Inflation hikes

Inflation is a persistent problem in Pakistan, and it has been a challenge for the country’s economy for many years. In recent times, Pakistan has experienced significant inflation hikes, primarily due to a combination of factors such as:

Currency devaluation: The devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar has contributed to the rise in inflation. When the currency depreciates, it leads to an increase in the prices of imported goods and services, as well as a rise in the cost of production for local industries that rely on imported raw materials.

Energy prices: Pakistan has a significant energy deficit, and the country relies heavily on imported fuel to meet its energy needs. The increase in international oil prices has led to a rise in the cost of energy which has ultimately led to an increase in the prices of goods and services.

Supply chain disruptions: COVID-19 pandemic related supply chain disruptions and restrictions have caused shortage of essential goods, leading to an increase in prices. Food inflation: Food prices have risen sharply in Pakistan, with many staple items such as wheat, sugar, and vegetables experiencing significant price hikes. This is due to various factors such as poor harvests, supply chain disruptions and hoarding.

ZEESHAN ALI ARAIN

Sukkur

Box letter

Golf clubs

There are many golf clubs in Pakistan like Karachi Golf Club. One problem with playing golf is that it can be really expensive. Plenty of equipment is needed and it takes a lot of time. According to research 1/4th of Pakistan debt can be paid by selling only two golf clubs.

BISMA GULZAR

Lahore