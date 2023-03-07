Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

The women

Women have played significant roles in shaping the course of history across various religions, including Islam. In Islam, women are regarded as equal to men in terms of their spiritual status and are given the same opportunities to seek knowledge and pursue their ambitions. The Last Prophet himself emphasized the importance of women’s rights and equality, saying that women are the twin halves of men.

Throughout history, there have been numerous examples of Muslim women who have made important contribution to their societies. Khadijah bint Khuwaylid, the Prophet’s first wife, was a successful businesswoman who supported her husband during the early days of Islam. Aisha bint Abu Bakr, another of the Prophet’s wives, was renowned for her knowledge of Islam and her role in transmitting Hadith. Fatima al-Fihri, a Muslim woman from Morocco, founded the world’s oldest continually operating university, the University of Al Quaraouiyine, in 859 CE.

In other religions, women have also played important roles in shaping the course of history. In Christianity, Mary, the mother of Jesus, is revered for her piety and devotion to God. In Hinduism, goddesses such as Durga and Kali are worshipped for their strength and power. In Buddhism, the nun Mahaprajapati Gautami, the Buddha’s aunt and foster mother, was instrumental in securing the rights of women to enter monastic life.

Despite the contribution of women throughout history, they have often faced discrimination and marginalization. In some societies, women have been denied the right to education, the right to own property, and the right to participate in political life. However, women have persisted in their efforts to gain equal rights and opportunities.

In conclusion, women have played important roles in shaping the course of history across various religions, including Islam. While they have faced discrimination and marginalization, women have persisted in their efforts to gain equal rights and opportunities. Today, women continue to make important contribution to their societies and the world at large.

KHALID SIDDIQUI

Via email

Closing shops at 8 pm

Mongers have refused to obey Government’s decision to close markets at 8 pm as they are of the view that they were not taken on board before taking such a decision. Government has taken this decision to cater to the energy crises and by that way more energy can be saved.

Well, the mindset of mongers as well as of customers have to be addressed before taking such a decision as shops are usually opened in markets at around 11 pm or afterwards in metropolis and most customers tend to go to markets nearly in the second half.

Slowly and gradually, people’s mindset would change and instead of insisting on closing markets at 8 pm or early, it should be focused and emphasized on opening markets as early as possible like at 9 am or early. Those who would open shops early; would be able to close the shop early.

In advanced countries across the globe, shops are opened at around 9 am and closed at sunset with some exemption of essential items’ shops such as pharmacies etc. We are a third world country and not living our life naturally like sleeping late at night and waking up late in the morning is against nature as nights are made to sleep and days are to work while we are precisely going against it.

Wasting time on street corners without doing anything but killing precious time is one of the favourite hobbies of many people in Karachi and as a result, people reach offices and shops late. Urge and make the mind of people to do all the work in day time instead of waiting for the sun set to accomplish their task.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

International Women’s Day

Every year on March 8 we celebrate International Women’s Day. It is a day we celebrate how much women have achieved. We celebrate the many ways that women have advanced in various careers and roles as independent, autonomous persons able to strive toward their full potential. We celebrate the many creative and innovative ways that women are successfully contributing to the global community.

Women are the beautiful creation of God! They are the angel on the earth who makes our life a wonderful experience all together. Imagining life without a woman is quite hard-hitting. This angel shakes the cradle with one hand and the earth with the other hand. The fact is that all the great people of the world are born from the womb of a woman and it is a woman from whom those great people have taken their initial teachings. And that is the reason we have always emphasized upon giving due respect to women in their life. And that is why Women’s Day is celebrated with so much of zeal and fanfare all over the world.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

****

The International Women’s Day, marked on 8 March annually, is a day dedicated to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, while also raising awareness about the ongoing struggle for gender equality. It is a day when we honour the contribution women have made to society and also recognize the challenges and barriers they continue to face. Women’s role in society has evolved throughout history, and while progress has been made, there is still a long way to go.

Women have always played a vital role in society, whether it be as mothers, caregivers, or contributors to the economy. In many cultures, women were seen as the primary caregivers and nurturers of the family, responsible for raising children and maintaining the home. However, women have always played a larger role than this, even if it wasn’t always recognized. Women have been involved in business, politics, science and the arts for centuries, but it is only in recent times that they have been able to fully participate in these areas.

Today, women make up a significant portion of the global workforce and are essential to the functioning of modern society. They hold positions in every industry, from finance and technology to healthcare and education. However, women continue to face discrimination and inequalities in the workplace with lower pay, fewer promotions and a lack of representation in leadership positions.

M RAMZAN

Turbat

Mobile addiction

Mobile phone addiction which is also known as “nomophobia” is one of the biggest issues in today’s young generation. It can encompass a variety of issues such as Virtual relationship, anxiety etc. It has serious effects such as increased loneliness, depression, anxiety and stress. It diminishes ability of students and young people to think creatively and to concentrate. It encourages self absorption, disrupts sleep and also affects studies. It may lead to cybersex addiction and online compulsions. Parents should pay attention to their children and help them limit their mobile phone use.

BISMA GULZAR

Lahore