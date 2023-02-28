Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Tarnished judicial, bureaucratic history

In 1790 Edmund Burke stated “Society is indeed a contract—it becomes a partnership not only between those who are living; but also between those who are living, those who are dead and those who are yet to be born”. Through the process of evolution, a document called the Constitution emerged as supreme law, which defines corridors of power, between the rulers and the ruled and defines the limits of paid servants of the state and the people who are the real custodians of power and state sovereignty.

The American Constitution was ratified in 1788, adopted in 1789 and has never been violated since then. Unfortunately, Pakistan created to function as a modern democratic constitutional welfare state by its founding fathers under dynamic leadership of MAJ, became hostage to ambitions of a few men (Ghulam Mohd, Ayub, Iskandar Mirza) who connived with paid civil and khaki bureaucracy and superior judiciary led by Justice Munir and others. There were a few exceptions like Justice Cornelius.

Pakistan has suffered humiliation of surrender, dismemberment and to this date we suffer the consequences. The Doctrine of Necessity has re-emerged thereafter to appease usurpers and those who abuse power with drastic consequences for citizens and future generations. It violates the raison-d’etre for the political struggle for creation of a separate homeland for Muslim majority, whose foundations were laid in 1906 at Dacca.

Power assumed through use of force can only achieve superficial and temporary stability. It is basic human nature to resist denial of basic rights and injustices perpetrated by a few. A nation cannot be governed for long, nor can it prosper economically, without development of human resources and justice, nor through perpetual takeovers by force.

The Judiciary should pass judgment based solely on the Constitution and not perceived populist demands, nor dictates of few. Long-term public and national interest and the future of Pakistan lie in supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law. Individuals with no split loyalty, who have not pledged oath of loyalty to another nation, alone must hold constitutional and public offices.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Resolve issues in Parliament

When the PTI announced its “Jail Bharo Tehreek” it must have counted on a lot of its enthusiastic supporters signing up for the movement. But the registration process for the movement to fill jails didn’t garner as much attention as was expected.

And then on Wednesday, the actual movement ended up looking less ‘movement’ and more “Halla Gulla”. The initiative started from Lahore on Wednesday and then Peshawar on Thursday but has not been able to generate crowds or charge people as Imran Khan may have expected.

The PTI’s attempt to fill the jails has resulted in some of its leaders behind bars. Strangely, almost immediately the party has been filing bail petitions for them. The Chairman of the party, meanwhile, remains out of jail on protective bail, leaving most people to wonder what purpose the entire exercise was supposed to serve. If the PTI leaders thought it would be a picnic for them to go to jails and there would be crowds of supporters with them which would lead to a logjam for the government, the past few days must have come as a surprise.

The lacklustre response of PTI workers could also be an indication of protest fatigue within the party. It would be a step towards stabilizing the prevailing democratic system. For this purpose, the PTI and government need to sit down and resolve the issue instead of the courts deciding everything on their behalf, leading to even more controversies. This is the domain of the politicians and should ideally be resolved in Parliament instead of being dragged into courts. However, if our squabbling political parties continue with their erring ways, we will soon see every part of governance and politics being dragged into courts.

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore

PM please!

Certainly; work on Underpass on Murree Road for Margalla Town; Orchard Scheme; Murian; Poona Faqiran; Ojrikhurd was in progress rapidly. The population of surroundings, at present, is 25000(+) and increasing at a faster pace. The whole population was/is approaching towards their homes through a sharp U-turn near the Traffic Office, Islamabad. The residents have to wait sometime/s for hours during so-called VVIP’s passage through this route for reaching up to President/PM House, Diplomatic Enclave and the Pak Secretariat. O’ many lives were crushed into pieces while crossing the road(!).

The Margalla Town Welfare Society – a group of educated and senior citizens – was/is conveying concern of the surroundings to competent authority since long for a safe passage. And, at last Society’s voice was heard and an Underpass was included in the Rawal Dam Chowk flyover project. Up to 80% work is completed and Rs.10 crore paid to the contractor till now. Recently, the Chairman, CDA, visited the site and ordered a stoppage of work without any explanation.

On February 18, 2023 on the occasion of a tree-plantation-ceremony in F/9 Park, MTWS met Chairman and questioned about stoppage of work on underpass. His response was – it was halted on technical grounds – in other words (he) tried to satisfy ‘Society’ technically instead of logically. Though he fixed time to discuss the subject the next day yet, ignoring till now. This is going on under the shadow of the President & PM’s Houses, what about the corners of the motherland that this scribe is unable to understand.

Honb. PM is requested to direct Chairman, CDA, to restart work on the Underpass, for completion according to schedule. Otherwise, surroundings would be compelled to come out (for sitting on site and approaching court also, for getting their basic right/need) which may spread anarchy even for the sitting government. Therefore, the responsibility of law & order; life-and-property; wastage of taxpayers’ money will be of Chairman, CDA – legally and logically.

M AZAM MINHAS

Islamabad

Aurat March controversy

The Aurat March in Pakistan, which is an annual event held on International Women’s Day, has become a controversial and divisive issue in recent years. While the march has been organised to advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, it has faced significant criticism and negative reaction from certain sections of the society. Critics of the Aurat March argue that it promotes anti-traditional values and is a threat to cultural norms.

The slogans and chants used in the march have been deemed too aggressive and radical by some people. Some have also accused the organisers of having political motivations and using the platform to advance certain agendas. It is important to recognize that the march is an expression of the frustration and anger felt by many women in the country.

The negative perception of the march is often rooted in deeply entrenched patriarchal attitudes and a resistance to change.To correct this negativity, it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue and create greater awareness about the issues faced by women in Pakistan. This includes promoting the values of gender equality and non-discrimination, as well as advocating for greater representation and participation of women in all spheres of life. This can include investing in education and awareness-raising campaigns, promoting women’s participation in decision-making processes, and strengthening legal framework to protect women’s rights

ZAKIA ALI RAHAT

Lahore