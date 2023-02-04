Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Another black day

The wave of suicide attacks once again made many women widow and orphaned dozens of innocent children. Who knew that life was so unpredictable? They went to worship and then came back to their homes soulless. Once again, a powerful suicide blast took place in the Peshawar’s police line mosque, because of which reportedly a hundred precious lives were immediately lost and scores of others were seriously injured.

According to the reports and eyewitnesses, the man who carried out the attack was seen outside the mosque before the zuhr prayer and when the prayer started, the blast took away the life of many faithfuls who were offering their prayers. The reports claim that the attack was done on the police officers, who usually went there to offer their prayers. The mosque was big, and usually 300 to 400 Muslims offered their prayers at a time.

Apart from this, it is clear that mosques are the only place where suicide attackers usually attack, and, unfortunately, several innocent Muslims lose their precious lives, and despite knowing each step of the suicide attacker’s plan, the government has yet failed to provide a proper security system to the mosques. Though our country is developed enough to provide guns and bomb detectors to the guards of mosques, it will surely help the security guards overcome these tragic incidents.

GULSAMEEN HASSAN

Turbat

Food insecurity

I am writing to bring to the attention of all stakeholders about the issue of food insecurity in Pakistan. Despite being one of the world’s leading producers of wheat, rice and other crops, millions of people in Pakistan struggle hard for their survival.

According to the World Bank, nearly 30% of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line, making it difficult for them to afford enough food to feed themselves and their families. Additionally, the country has been hit hard by climate change, with droughts and floods destroying crops and making it difficult for farmers to grow enough food to meet the needs of the population.

Another contributing factor is the lack of government support for small-scale farmers. Many of these farmers lack access to credit, technology and other resources that would help them increase their crop yields and improve their livelihood. It’s a matter of great concern that the food insecurity in Pakistan is not only affecting the poor but it’s also affecting the middle class, who are facing a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I urge the government of Pakistan to take action to address this issue by investing in small-scale farmers, providing education and training to help them improve their crop yield and implementing policies that will help reduce poverty.

Additionally, the government should ensure that food assistance programs are in place to help those who are most in need. We need to take this issue seriously, and I hope that this letter will bring attention to the plight of those who are facing food insecurity in Pakistan.

IFRAH AMEER

Islamabad

Education for girls

I am a resident of Jath which is a small village in Balochistan and which is 90km from Kech where there is no education for girls. Everyone knows that how much girls education is mandatory in today’s world. Girls education is more essential than boys education.

However, how much education do boys get the girls to have the same right to get an education? In our village seven years ago that girl’s school had been closed.

What is the reason? Why is it close? These questions are yet not answered. So the girls are just working in their homes. It hurts me to see the condition of our village where boys are getting an education but what about girls.

Furthermore, they are several girls whose hobby is getting an education but their hobbies are being ignored due to lack of school. Also, their people are in middle families that’s why they can’t go to a city to get an education.

Hence, I request the government of Balochistan to take strict action against this issue and build school girls as soon as possible.

HAMMAL NASEER

Balnigwar

Typhoid in Pakistan

Typhoid fever is a serious health concern in Pakistan. It is caused by the bacterium Salmonella typhi and is spread through contaminated food or water. The disease can have devastating effects on communities, particularly in areas with poor sanitation and access to clean water.

In recent years, Pakistan has seen a significant increase in the number of typhoid cases. In 2019, there were more than 20,000 reported cases of typhoid in the country, with the majority of cases occurring in urban areas. The increasing incidence of typhoid in Pakistan is due to a combination of factors, including poor sanitation, inadequate water treatment and a lack of public health infrastructure.

One of the major challenges in controlling the spread of typhoid in Pakistan is the lack of access to clean water. Many people in rural areas rely on unsafe sources of water for their daily needs and this increases the risk of exposure to the bacterium that causes typhoid. In addition, many people do not have access to proper sanitation facilities which exacerbates the spread of the disease.

To combat the typhoid epidemic in Pakistan, there must be a concerted effort from both the government and the public. The government must invest in improving access to clean water and sanitation and in strengthening the public health infrastructure. This will require investment in water treatment plants, the expansion of the sewer system and the construction of latrines and handwashing stations.

On the other hand, the public must also play a role in preventing the spread of typhoid. This includes practicing good hygiene such as washing hands regularly with soap and water and ensuring that food is properly cooked and stored. In addition, people should seek medical treatment if they experience symptoms of typhoid such as high fever, headache, abdominal pain and fatigue.

HUSNAIN SHAHEEN

Rawalpindi