Voice of the People

Rebuttal and clarity of KE issue

Apropos to the letter published in Pakistan Observer on 17 January 2023, titled: ‘Miseries for Karachiites’, the spokesperson of K-Electric (KE) would like to clarify that since privatization, the company has doubled its customer base, doubled the volume of energy supplied and halved T&D losses.

This was so, due to conversion of many PMTs to aerial bundled cables to prevent theft and revenue losses. Due to these investments, over 70% of the city is now loadsheding free. While we still face challenges in some areas due to theft and non-payment of dues, however the company organizes frequent facilitation camps where representatives work with customers to find an agreeable solution.

The company uses technology to make things better. With the installation of AMRs (since 2011) we get a granular understanding on our customer’s growing energy needs. We have secured our infrastructure and closed recent monsoon spell with zero incidents on our network.

Timely investment – totalling to PKR 474 billion – has seen the megacity’s electrical infrastructure upgraded across the utility and its core operations, a fact that is visible in the latest State of the Industry Report issued by NEPRA. Due to these efforts, some PKR 2.15 billion (FY 2021-22) has been saved to the national exchequer and is the highest compared to the rest of the power companies in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the billing regime is subject to a regulated eco-system under NEPRA’s purview, governing laws, and regulations. None of the DISCOs are allowed to make unilateral or discretionary changes for the same.

TANZEEL KHANZADA

Tank

Bovine Babesiosis

Vector Borne Diseases (VBDs) are world-wide in distribution and global economic issue for animal health as well as public health concerns. As they cause reduction in milk and meat production with high mortality in dairy and beef industry. VBDs cause an economic global losses of about 13.9-18.7 billion US$ annually. 80% of world’s cattle population is at their risk.

Among VBDs, Babesiosisis the second most important disease of cattle besides Theileriosis and Anaplasmosis, causing high morbidity, mortality, productive and reproductive losses in tropical and sub-tropical countries. It is caused by three species of Babesia including B. bovis, B. bigemina and B. divergens but two species B. bovis and B. bigemina are economically very important which are transmitted through bite of hard ticks of genus Rhipicephalus (R. microplus, R.annulatus). B. bigemina is less virulent than B. bovis and more prevent in Pakistan.

It is also known as Red Water/Texas fever/Tick fever and clinically characterized by high fever, anaemia, depression, anorexia, decreased milk and meat production, haemoglobinemia, haemoglobinuria, jaundice, abortion and mortality. Its incubation period is 1-2 weeks and predilection site is erythrocytes.

Its prophylactic measures include chemoprophylaxis, vector control and immunization. But the excessive and uncontrolled use of acaricides and babesicides have developed resistance against Babesia strains in cattle. However,there is need to adopt alternative strategies including vaccination for its safer and effective control. There is no vaccine available against Babesiosis in Pakistan. In conclusion, cold chain of live attenuated vaccine should be maintained properly and evaluated for its efficacy in young calves.

DR NAIMAT ULLAH, PROF DR KAMRAN ASHRAF

Lahore

Climate education

In the light of the challenges posed to Pakistan by climate change, there is a need to incorporate climate education in school curriculum. There is severe anxiety about the fact that the global community may not be able to take timely action against such environmental degradation and in the face of this, future generations must be equipped with the knowledge and skills to pick up the pieces of whatever is left behind.

There is immense benefit of incorporating climate education in school curriculum, especially at primary and secondary levels. This idea is to encourage an in-depth understanding about the issue, what causes it and how it can be stopped. This will help in removing some of the fear that surrounds climate change and instead promote productive thinking that is directed towards problem solving. From a very young age, children will be taught that they are an integral part of the environment and accordingly, they have a crucial role in ensuring that it is preserved. This sense of responsibility is essential because it will become the driving force for projects that finally lead Pakistan towards greener technology, renewable energy, and mould the economy toward become more sustainable.

Making climate education compulsory will also open up a host of new opportunities and fields for young adults. We need more specialists that are driven to innovate and work alongside evolving technology to produce something that will ensure that our weight on the climate is reduced as much as possible.

So in a way, what we will encourage the population to do is work towards adaptation and prevention rather than working on how to mitigate the damages done through manifestations of climate change like floods, global warming, droughts, glacial melting, earthquakes and unpredictable weather patterns. Cambodia and Argentina have successfully incorporated climate education into their school systems. They can drive us to the right direction and ensure that at the very least, our masses have the fundamental knowledge to tackle such a problem on a national level.

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore