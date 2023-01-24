Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Rahim Bux Soomro remembered

Today, 24 January 2023, marks the 18th death anniversary of Rahim Bux Soomro, the much-loved politician from Sindh. Rahim Bux was born in 1919 in Shikarpur. He was the eldest son of Khan Bahadur Allah Bux Soomro, the first chief minister of pre-partition Sindh. After his father’s assassination in 1943, Rahim Bux joined politics at a very young age.

Rahim Bux had a political career spanning over 60 years. He became a member of the Sindh Assembly seven times and was elected to the National Assembly twice. He became a member of 1946 Sindh Assembly, the first assembly before the creation of Pakistan. He was made a minister several times in the 1950’s cabinet while in 1960’s, he remained in opposition. He was the first parliamentarian to resign in protest against General Ayub Khan. During the landslide victory of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the 1970 elections, Rahim Bux was the only independent member to contest against PPP.

As a leader, he was known for his simplicity, honesty, integrity and generosity. Despite being a prominent politician, he never accepted any protocol or security and always kept his doors open for the general public. Rahim Bux breathed his last in 2005 in Shikarpur and was laid to rest in Sakhi Amin Mohammad Shah Bukhari Panj Peer graveyard at Hathi-Gate. His supporters still remember him for his compassionate and people-friendly nature.

MUJAHID BUTT

Lahore

Snatching cases

Through the columns of your prestigious newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the snatching problem of our city. The crime of phone snatching has made people’s lives in Karachi miserable because it has a psychological impact on them.

People no longer feel safe walking down the street, sitting on a bus, or riding motorcycles while texting on their phones. According to respondents, the city government is not serious about addressing this issue and no concrete steps have been taken to eliminate this crime.

It is the responsibility of the government to take some concrete steps to root out this crime. It is the government’s responsibility to take concrete steps to combat this crime. Last year, over 56,500 cases of street crime were reported in Karachi. Over 19,000 mobile phones were stolen from citizens, while 104 cars and 1,383 bicycles were taken. Approximately 35,000 citizens were deprived of their motorcycles as a result of various incidents in the city. On the other hand, at least 56 people have died while defending themselves against street criminals and 269 have been injured as a result. Some suggestions may help law enforcement agencies combat this serious problem.

The government should patrol areas on a regular basis, increase the punishment of such criminals and ensure more security on deserted roads, etc. The police should trust the local government because they know who the criminals and perpetrators are. The media can play a role by raising awareness through television and newspaper advertisements. Furthermore, mobile phone companies can play a role by providing “IMEI” code information and blocking mobile phones.

FARWAH ABID

Via email

What goes around comes around..!

Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership. The voting was held at midnight after the opposition parties brought a motion against him . Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the PM of Pakistan. Now on 14 January Punjab Assembly was dissolved and Khan also decided to dissolve the KP Assembly (which stands dissolved now) as well within the week. MQM boycotted the Local Govt elections and are unhappy with the government which (govt) is also going through tough and hard times. However, the PTI leadership is thinking about bringing the vote of confidence for the PM in the parliament. So if Shehbaz Sharif is not able to get the vote of confidence he will not remain the PM of Pakistan as it happened with Khan’s Govt. Life is like a circle. Anything we do either bad, good or anything else we will always get it back in one or another form.

AHSAN FAROOQ

Islamabad

Exploitation

of children

I want to draw the attention of the general public and the concerned authorities towards the above cited problem through this letter of mine in your newspaper. In urban societies, parents are increasingly using their children as means of achieving their own unfulfilled wishes, resulting in physical and mental exploitation of the children.

Forcing children to participate in reality shows or cajoling them to play roles in TV serials by shunning games are some examples of child exploitation. Even parents among audience of such programs openly compare their wards with child actors on TV. In school arena, parents put pressure on their wards, to excel in the field of academics, sports and other activities alike without considering their field of interest and abilities.

The implication of exploitation of children in the guise of making their future bright is evident now. The diseases like hypertension, obesity, diabetes which were known to be adult diseases a decade back are common among children. Psychotic problems among children are also rising with cases of drug abuse, depression or even suicide is reported frequently.

Authorities in the child’s rights department and educational institutes should come out with bolder steps to curb the problem. There should be a ban on all types of advertisements and programs on TV with child actors below 14 years of age. There should be regular counselling for parents in schools to make them understand the consequences of stressing the children.

UME LAILA

Via email