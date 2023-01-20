Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Negotiation not statements

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’ has invited Indian PM Narinder Modi to ‘sit down and have serious and sincere talks’ over ‘burning issues including Kashmir’ is a welcome step towards normalization of relations with our recalcitrant eastern neighbour. A conversation has to be had by sitting across each other on the negotiating table, not through hyperbolic statements by foreign offices or colourful jingoistic television programmes.

Any war between India and Pakistan, who both possess nuclear bombs, could be devastating not only for the two neighbouring countries, but also the entire region and beyond. The only way out for India is to seek the resolution of the issue through talks with Kashmiris and Pakistan, who are also stakeholders in the resolution of the issue. For decades, Pak-India tension has forced both to spend an extra large chunk of their budgets on defence instead of education, health and poverty alleviation.

While fully supporting the Kashmiris’ right of self-determination at all international fora, Pakistan should simultaneously try to normalize relations with New Delhi. Improved relations could become a factor in a peaceful resolution of the conflict. An enhanced Pak-India trade and facilitation of people-to-people interaction can create strong peace lobbies in both the countries that could help in the resolution of all disputes, especially the Kashmir issue.

MUNAWAR SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Dissolution

of Punjab Assembly

Insane is the word that pops into mind when witnessing the current political mess in Pakistan, especially in Punjab Assembly. It is fair to say that after the no-confidence motion in NA, the Punjab Assembly is being victimized by political instability as after the recent vote of confidence by Ch Parvez Elahi, the dissolution of Punjab Assembly has disordered the political code in the province.

Needless to say, it will be haphazard for the state of institutions of Punjab. It is seemingly acceptable in the law book but ultimately this instability would cause loss that will be hard enough to compensate for.

Furthermore, this sort of politicking is a direct threat to the progress of the state. At the time, the government could not even control the faltering economy while terrorism uplifting its head like a cobra, such political volatility is surely not good for the national interest. In a nutshell, there is a dire need for political stability in order to address the looming economic crises.

FARAZ HASSAN

Chiniot

Responsible citizens

The national flag is a symbol of the nation’s pride. But plastic and paper flags, sold liberally during Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations often end up in the garbage or are strewn on the street. It is the duty of every citizen to maintain dignity of the national flag.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Globalisation and criticism of neo-Marxist

Globalization is the process by which economies, societies and cultures have become integrated through a global network of communication, transportation and trade. It is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon that has been shaped by advances in technology, transportation and communication as well as by changes in political and economic systems.

The neo-Marxist perspective on globalization argues that it is driven by the expansion of capitalism on a global scale. According to this perspective, the world economy is controlled by a small group of capitalist states, transnational corporations and financial institutions. These powerful actors use their economic and political power to exploit workers and resources in less developed countries while maintaining their dominance over the global economy.

One of the key features of neo-Marxist theory is the concept of “imperialism.” This refers to the way in which powerful capitalist states and corporations use their economic and political power to control and exploit weaker nations and peoples. In the context of globalization, neo-Marxists argue that developed capitalist countries are able to maintain their dominance by exploiting the resources and labour of less developed countries. This exploitation takes many forms, including the exploitation of cheap labour, the looting of natural resources and the imposition of unjust trade policies.

AGHA HASEEB TAREEN

Shikarpur

Challenges

for women

There are several major challenges to women’s participation in Pakistan, including cultural and societal barriers, lack of access to education and employment and legal discrimination. Cultural and societal barriers are, perhaps, the most significant challenge facing women in Pakistan. The country has a deeply ingrained patriarchal culture, which often views women as inferior to men and places strict limitations on their roles and behaviour. This can manifest in a variety of ways, from discrimination in the workplace and in education to strict dress codes and social norms that restrict women’s freedom of movement.

Lack of access to education and employment is another major challenge facing women in Pakistan. Despite some progress in recent years, women in Pakistan still face significant barriers to education and employment. This is particularly true in rural areas, where poverty, lack of infrastructure and cultural attitudes can make it difficult for girls to attend school and for women to find work.Legal discrimination is another major challenge facing women in Pakistan.

The country’s legal system is heavily influenced by Islamic law, which can b

e discriminatory against women in a number of ways. For example, the testimony of one man is considered equal to that of two women in court, and the inheritance laws favour men over women. Furthermore, the laws related to rape and domestic violence are not as strong as they should be, which makes it difficult for women to seek justice in these cases.

M WASEEM AKRAM

Dera Ghazi Khan