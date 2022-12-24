Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Famine of romantic fiction

A prominent fiction story, which has strong characters, a solid plot, an interesting point of view, an attractive writing style, an excellent theme and a meaningful ending would make it a great piece of writing. In this context, fiction writing in today’s scenario has limited attraction, while romanticism has already vanished from fiction.

It would just be a feeling about Romantic Fiction Stories that no longer exist in society. Romantic fiction, also known as romance novels, has long been a popular genre among readers. These stories often centre around love and relationships and have happy endings. However, it is not uncommon for people to claim that romantic fiction is no longer being written due to the fast pace of modern life and shifting social priorities.

There is some truth to this claim, as the romance novel industry has seen a decline in sales in recent years. This could be due to various factors, including the rise of other forms of entertainment such as streaming services and social media, as well as the fact that romance novels may not be as popular with younger readers as they once were.

However, it is essential to note that the romance genre is still very much alive and well. While it may not be as dominant as it once was, there are still many talented authors writing romantic fiction, and these stories continue to find an audience among readers who enjoy the genre.

One possible reason for the decline in the popularity of romantic fiction could be the changing attitudes towards relationships and love. In the past, romance novels often focused on traditional gender roles and the pursuit of marriage and commitment. However, as society has become more progressive and open-minded, these themes may not be as relevant or appealing to some readers.

SYED SADAQAT HUSSAIN

Karachi

Indonesia’s tourism sector

The world’s largest archipelagic state, Indonesia, is a secular southeast Asian country which has thousands of Islands with Java being the most densely inhabited in the world. It’s a diverse country, full of thousands of native ethnic and hundreds of linguistic groups along with cultural diversity and largest Muslim population in the world. It’s a country with a history of rebelling against colonialism.

It’s a country which started from scratch after Dutch colonists left and is now the largest economy in Southeast Asia and 16th largest in the world. Its GDP is 1.186 trillion USD (2021). There are many contributors to this economy including manufacturing, agriculture, fishing but one of the fastest growing industries currently in Indonesia is tourism.

Indonesia is the 9th fastest growing tourist sector in the world, the third-fastest growing in Asia and fastest growing in Southeast Asia. The country’s diverse culture, scenery, unique traditional customs and over a thousand different local languages have been attracting the world to visit Indonesia. Some most visited places in Indonesia are Jakarta which is a home to elegant skyscrapers, Bukit Lawang a tropical beauty, Gili Islands which has crystal clear waters and white coasts and the heavenly beaches of Bali. Bali has always been the most favourite tourist destination in Indonesia.

AYESHA FIRDOUS

Islamabad

Real estate developers

There has been sprawl housing societies all over the Capital city, Rawalpindi and Gujjar Khan. It is indeed a good sign of development that can fulfill the need for private housing in the country. However, we must also keep in mind that development should be guided by environmental impact assessments. Housing societies take up a lot of green areas as well. It holds a lot of importance as the environment is becoming a national concern.

Although it is the decision of policymakers and development authorities to determine the solution, yet one of the solutions suggested is to shift toward the development of high-rise buildings. This is not an easy alternative given the cultural preferences in the country. Owning a bigger house has always been a popular inspiration.

Real estate developers have given the solution in twin cities. High-rise buildings can prove to be a good option if international standards are ensured as well. These include the design, construction and maintenance as well as facilities and amenities that build a conducive environment for community life. Urban development is now shifting toward the creation of smart and environment-friendly centers that can lead to sustainable development. The policymakers of our nation have this burden of decision which cannot be delayed further.

WAQAS ASMAT

Islamabad

Democracy & Montesquieu

Democracy is one of the befogged subjects, it is a self-governance i.e. power resides in the people who delegate it to their representatives as a trust so that it can be exercised on their behalf. As per the Montesqeu theory “Separation of Power”, it is still pertinent to the context of the modern democratic system, where power must be separated among the state institutions to full the democratic means in running the state efficiently. The power ought to be separated among executives, ruling party, judiciary and military and none must interfere in others’ domains.

There is no denying the fact that Pakistan’s turbulent history is full of political woes, economic turmoil and conflicts that have plunged the country into crises.Presuming the Montesqeu theory can bring off the very democratic motives in the country. To recapitulate, democracy can be strengthened when state institutions remain in their constitutional domain.

ABDUL KARIM BUGTI

Sukkur