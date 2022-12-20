Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Women riding motorcycles

Pakistan is a conservative country where women do not enjoy as much freedom as is provided in western societies. Driving a motorcycle is one of the freedoms that was not available to Pakistani women until the recent past; as it was considered taboo for them to drive the two-wheelers.

However, in the absence of an efficient mass transit system and proper public transport, Pakistani women face many challenges on roads, while heading for work, education or household chores. Travelling on crowded buses and coaches is not without its perils for women as it not only means waiting long hours for buses but is also subjected to harassment in such places as well. In a country where a vast majority of the population cannot afford to buy cars or commute by cabs, the only mode of transportation deemed acceptable for women to drive on their own remains motorcycles.

It’s a reassuring sight to witness young girls and women driving motorcycles on the road. Nonetheless, I want to highlight a very important safety issue here which is that the majority of these women riders are not wearing helmets. In an event of a crash or collision, injuries sus-tained in motorcycles tend to be more severe and potentially fatal than in other types of motor vehicle accidents; thus taking safety measures while riding two-wheelers of utmost importance.

Research has shown that helmets reduce the risk of head injury and of death by almost half. Moreover, helmets also act as a buffer to filter out unnecessary noises that distract one from driving. Given these realities, it should be made compulsory for women riding motorcycles to wear helmets. However, before making it compulsory, relevant authorities must run a media campaign highlighting the importance of wearing helmets, regardless of gender.

UMAR KHALID DAR

Lahore

Corruption leads to destruction

Corruption is a cancer: A cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity. Corruption is a mindset which is developing in the new generation very fast. Corruption is the biggest obstacle in the growth of our nation. Corruption leads towards several problems. It weakens the accountability, it leads to incompetency, and raises disintegration. Furthermore, it weakens the accountability. Islam gives the message to be responsible in each and every walk of your life, but the people in the world are best to be irresponsible,due to which the accountability of most of the countries, is corrupt and weak. The local authorities, with corruption, failed to answer the high authorities of the destroy ness of the country.

Moreover, corruption leads to incompetency. Corruption effected the constitution, democracy, education and health dangerously which is a big incompetent of a country. Educational institutions don’t let the people to get a good education, is a big corruption.

However, corruption raises disintegration. Pakistan, being a very powerful Islamic country, is loosing power due to Corruption. The currency of Pakistan is getting devalued in the fight with Us dollar, due to handing corruption in it’s hands. The relation of a country or a nation gets weak with other countries due to corruption. The educational, health and other sectors are unable due to a sting of corruption. Thus, corruption raises disintegration in a country.

Therefore, corruption is a curse which only and only leads to several problems. Corruption destroys the economical growth of a country due to weakening the accountability of a country, due to leading a country towards incompetency and due to not having an integrate government.

SHAH JAN BALOCH

Absor Turbat

Concentrate on aviation sector

The International Civil Aviation Day was celebrated on 7 December 2022. Well, it was quite interesting to note that most English newspapers in Asia were carrying a lot of special reports on the occasion. Way to go indeed! In fact, a beautiful thought of air travel occurred to me after observing all those interesting reports out there.

First up, the joy of travelling is something mysterious and interesting, and even beyond. Of course, air travel has always been a step ahead because we are literally flying amid beautiful clouds, the Sun and Moon alike in the sky. More to the point, it is to be noted that travels are not just about moving or taking the people/passengers between various places. Rather, even transportation of goods/cargo actually involves a lot of travel instead.

This means that travels in the form of consignment and transportation have been majorly contributing to rigorous economic activities across the board. Way forward! What next then? On the other hand, there have been some unfortunate blots on the aviation sector in the form of fatal air accidents worldwide. This aside, there have been a lot more advancements in the modern aviation industry now – from high-end aeroplanes to well-equipped airports to efficient travel time.

The other day I had an opportunity to travel by bus in my native district of Tuticorin after a hectic schedule. And the joy and happiness I had out of it cannot be explained in words – just soothing my tired physical and mental faculties like anything.

Above all else, transportation facilities in terms of trucks and lorries have been playing a huge part in the movement of numerous agricultural products like paddy, banana, betel and much more in my native areas like Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

How rainbow forms

Formation of the rainbow on the sky after rain is the beautiful scene but there is a complete process behind its formation. Clouds are the main source of rain, so first have a look on the formation of clouds. Clouds are made up of water droplets. Within a cloud water droplets are condensing onto one another, causing the water droplets to grow. When these water droplets are get too heavy to stay suspended in the cloud, they fall to earth as rain.

The structure of clouds consisting of a visible mass of miniature liquid droplets, frozen crystals, or other particles suspended in the atmosphere of a planetary body or similar space. Water or various other chemicals may compose the droplets and crystals.

On the earth clouds are formed as a result of saturation the air when it cooled to its dew point. They are seen in the Earth’s hemisphere, which includes the troposphere, stratosphere, and mesosphere (are the layers of the sky). Nephrology is the science of clouds, which is undertaken in the cloud physics branch of meteorology.

SAHIBA ABDUL GHAFFAR

Via email