Voice of the People

Political instability

in Pakistan

I would like to express my thoughts on the current political crisis in Pakistan which has badly threatened Pakistan’s faltering economy. After the ouster of Imran Khan, the supporters of PTI and Imran Khan have been very furious claiming that there was regime change operation successfully done by the USA.

Imran Khan is on the streets protesting against his ouster and calling for long march towards Islamabad which will further fuel the situation. All the stakeholders of the country should sit together and announce general election in the country so a government with majority can be formed which can take firm decisions for the betterment of our country.

SYEDA KAYNAT RIZVI

Karachi

Real Estate Market

Telemarketing real estate sector, effective telemarketing is a highly specialized and professional field. Generating leads, making sales and increasing profits is the ultimate solution provided by the telemarketing process.

Telemarketing Respected for real estate explores a focused, dedicated and result-oriented approach. Understanding the market and becoming proficient and qualified entrepreneurs, is provided via contemporary and advanced telemarketing. Real estate telemarketers analyse the market to design and execute appropriate processes and procedures, which are accomplished with measurable and attainable goals. Renowned real estate firms offer a realistic purpose with a pragmatic approach to attain these objectives. Telemarketing is the ultimate solution for the real estate market for modern, out-of-the-box ways to reach clients and seal deals.

Telemarketing in real estate is a cost-effective way to go after fewer and better prospects with clarity about targets to pursue, and complete lead generation, sales development and closing deals for business development and greater revenues. Explore exciting new opportunities for greater investment choices in the real estate, relying on competent and innovative Telemarketing. To reach and connect with a broader spectrum of customers; be it by exploring new geographical areas and markets or retaining existing clients, it is a resourceful method. Time and cost-efficient way to get analysis done through feedback and response adds to business growth and expanding opportunities. It helps to define customer profiles, reach focused markets and resonate with them.

MARYAM NAWAZ KAYANI

Islamabad

Garbage in Karachi

Through the columns of your respected newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the serious problem of garbage in Karachi. When it comes to garbage, Karachi is the king of garbage heaps. The garbage situation in Karachi is getting worse day by day. Open sewage drains and garbage heaps are causing many dangerous diseases. Garbage heaps, smelly sewers and dirt roads are the distinguishing features of Karachi and these heaps lie in the streets for long periods of time.

No one can get past them. Even flies and mosquitoes breed freely. The city generates more than 12,000 tons of garbage every day. Out of this, only 4,000 tons ends up in landfill sites and the rest in vacant plots, grounds, Burns.

Garbage disposal and recycling are not done. Due to which infection and other diseases are spreading in some parts of the city. There is no administration, no one is taking serious steps to solve this problem.

Due to which the citizens of Karachi are frustrated and they need a solution to this problem. It is the duty of every citizen of Karachi to follow the rules like not littering on the streets.

Karachi needs serious attention and it is also a momentous concern for the higher authorities. Sindh government should consider this matter and take some appropriate steps to make Karachi clean and beautiful.

ABIDA FATIMA

Karachi

Screen time

It may or may not surprise you, but 99% of young children today spend more time in front of some sort of screen, whether it’s a computer, smart phone or TV than they spend playing outside, which raises a really important question- should parents limit screen time for kids? In my opinion, they definitely should. It’s the 21st century, and our smart phones and devices play a major role in our everyday life but do we really need it 24/7, do young kids, who should be out in the sunshine being active, need that much time on their electronics?

Teens these days are slowly withdrawing from various outdoor sports, hobbies and social interactions due to the amount of time they devote to social media and gaming. The American Academy of Paediatrics claims that children spend an average of 7 hours a day on what we call screen time, which includes TVs, computers, phones and other electronic devices.

Before iPhone was released, we could still see children running around the park freely and participating in numerous activities like hiking, cycling, camping etc., whilst nowadays kids get too caught up in the false reality they portray on the internet that they barely live their lives anymore. They need to learn that not everything is about what you post online.

ZULQARNAIN SAMO

Karachi

Water storage capacity

It is quite alarming that the per capita water availability in the country has decreased considerably due to rapid growth in population and depleting water storage capacity of our reservoirs because of the natural phenomenon of sedimentation. It is also a matter of great concern that Pakistan can store only 10pc of its annual river flow against the world’s average of 40pc because no major storage facility has been developed after the Tarbela Dam.

The Kalabagh Dam can be constructed in just six years, and would generate 2,400 to 3,600 megawatts of power; it would be able to store as much as seven MAF of water. If it is constructed, Punjab would get two MAF of additional water, while Sindh would get double of that, for irrigation.

Our government should build as many dams as possible so that water that accumulates in Pakistan due to floods or rains can be collected and we can generate electricity. If our government does not build dams, then in the coming days Pakistan will face many problems. I appeal to my government to collect the water by building a dam as soon as possible and to control the problem like electricity from this water.

UZMA MARYAM

Karachi