Voice of the People

GCU and politics

Government College University Lahore hosted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as a chief guest at an event better known as “ Taleem aur Hunar Sath Sath”.

The event was organized by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Higher Education in order to aware the young students about the importance of Information Technology.

However, instead of talking about IT education in GCU, Imran Khan could not stop criticising his political opponents such as PML-N leaders. It is Imran’s problem that he has always termed his critics as anti-Pakistanis and considered his supporters as patriotic.

In this session, the former Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, PTI General Secretary Hammad Azhar and other PTI leaders were present. It is a known fact that he was hosted by VC of GCU Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi and called Imran Khan his leader.

As a result, soon after the session, the wave of critics started to revolve around social media by Old Ravians and many other members of PML-N. Maryam Nawaz tweeted to remove VC of GCU and later on a hashtag #RemoveVCofGCU also became a trending topic on Twitter. Cutting the story short, the authorities concerned must have looked into the matter and keep away the academic institution from political chaos.

WASEEM KAREEM

Lahore

Emergency needs attention

Diseases have spread and caused deaths throughout the flood-affected areas in Pakistan, from Cardiopulmonary arrest, Myocardial infarction, Gastroenteritis and Pyrexia, to skin infections, Diarrhoea, Malaria, and now Dengue are haunting the alleyways. According to WHO, 180 health facilities have been wiped off among 900 severely damaged across the country. The rehabilitation process is underway but it is going to take a lot of time and effort. Displaced people far and wide throughout Pakistan are living in the open and shared spaces and will continue for the coming months, as the flood water takes time to settle. Serious health concerns are floating with the stagnant and unclean flood water. The scarcity of drinking water pushes people to consume and utilise the only contaminated waters available to them in flood-hit regions.

Relocation, rehabilitation and availability of basic necessities are the concerns of authorities and humanitarians alike. Makeshift medical facilities and emergency camps are doing the needful in a very limited capacity and need urgent reimbursements at all times until the situation subsides. Yusaeid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of AAA Associates, has contributed to the flood-affected disadvantaged segments. Medical practitioners, surgeons, medical staff and volunteers across Pakistan are helping the grave situation, but we all need to extend our share. AAA encourages people from all walks of life, especially big businesses, to come forward and join hands in helping the affected population with health and nutrition support.

MARYAM NAWAZ KAYANI

Islamabad

Flood and our governance

Pakistan is experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis in a decade, spurred by extreme torrential rainfall and devastating floods. Owing to mismanagement, Pakistan is suffering from economic problems, corruption, poverty, illiteracy, etc. Current situation is the big example of mismanagement that monsoon has turned into devastation and caused enormous loss of life and property.

In our province, there are still cities and villages under water. The displaced people have to undergo a lot of hardships and lack of facilities. There are reports that the people in the worst flood-hit and rain-ravaged areas have been complaining of very less help and assistance due to corruption, nepotism/favouritism. Authorities are requested to please take every possible step to mitigate the woes of the people.

KOMAL SAMO

Karachi

Israeli PM speech at UNGA

This is with reference to Prof Dr Maqsood Jaffrey’s article published in a sister daily a few days back. It is elaborate in catching the true intention of the original speech to UNGA by Israeli PM.

From day 1st my contention has been and still is that pursuers of Palestine & Kashmir causes lack of constructing a strategy of theirs to actualize world support via UNSC’s relevant rulings for peaceful affectee-Palestinians & Kashmiri peoples participatory settlement of these two disputes.

When we ourselves cannot tailor the strategy, then what is the use of verbal ethereal (not implementable) supporting words repetitions?

HAMEED SHAHEEN

Rawalpindi