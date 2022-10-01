Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Hijab ignites fury in Iran

On 13 September, a young lady, Mahasa Amini, was travelling from Kurdistan to Tehran (Iranian capital) along her family. In the midst of journey, a special type of Iranian police, named as Morality Police stopped them, whose major assignment is to look after ladies and women merely, if they don’t transform themselves in complete hijab or veil, as was expected, Mahasa Amini was arrested and escorted to the police station for one hour of re-education. Her brother accompanied her, during investigation, suddenly an ambulance arrived and Mahasa was shifted to hospital because she suffered fatal heart attack, as claimed by Morality Police.

In the midst of operation, young 22-year lady died. Doctors call it a murder as some reports were leaked by hacker activists where her skull was perished, like some body beaten with a metal rod. Protests incepted in the whole of Iran against hijab law, women burned veils at several public places to exhibit their anger and sympathy for young Mahasa.

Government immediately carried out action, mass arrests, tear gas and even more than 30 people killed in police’s peace bringing action. In such massive aggressiveness, religious scholars who are adequate influential can be pivotal to display the hidden fact for wearing hijab or veil. The government of Iran should investigate honestly to expose pollutants.

SAJID ALI NAICH

Khairpur Nathan Shah

Myth about good school

There are so many myths revolving around us regarding good schools. One of them is that a good school is one which has a majestic, huge and tremendous building, having large classrooms, playgrounds, cafeteria, and so on, but this is not the actual definition of a good school, even though the above-mentioned things are the requirement of a good school, but having a gigantic building does not make a school good.

Another myth is that a good school is one where our kids get good grades, getting good grades is a good thing but we must think about whether our child is learning too or only getting high grades. Many of the students get good grades but many of the schools give grades to the students to make their parents think that their child is one of the talented students in the class and they do not pay attention to the learning of their child.

Parents must realize that grades do not define the potential of a child. Moreover, others give priority to the English language, they think that a good school is one where our child can learn English and can speak English fluently, and in this way, they do not give priority to the learning of their child and they do not care about their mother tongue their child speaks a foreign language fluently but can’t speak his mother tongue in this way we are making our mother language weak and it is lagging behind.

All these myths make the wrong definition of a good school. So, we must avoid these falsely defined good schools and school management must develop the schools which develop our children holistically, by developing them physically, intellectually, academically, socially, emotionally and morally.

UROOJ SABA

Pir Jo Goth

Climate change in Pakistan

I want to express my deep concern about climate change in Pakistan and how it is affecting millions of poor people. Climate change has put a lot of countries at hazard, and the risk is significantly larger for developing countries. Because of this serious problem, which is having a severe impact on area, South Asia has grown more disaster-prone. In general, climate change is accelerating and having severe consequences for Pakistan.

So far, the floods have affected over 33 million people. Over 110 districts have been declared ‘calamity hit,’ with severe flooding threatening Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There have been 1500 deaths and 949,858 people have been displaced.

The actual figures are expected to be significantly higher. More devastation is expected in the coming days, which could be unprecedentedly severe. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, around two million acres of crops and orchards have also been affected, with at least 304,000 acres in Balochistan, 178,000 acres in Punjab and 1.54m acres in Sindh. Damage to infrastructure has exacerbated humanitarian situation, as partial or complete destruction of over 3,000 km of roads and 145 bridges impede people’s ability to move to safer areas or travel to markets, healthcare or other vital services, and limits aid delivery to those in need.

Flood victims have lost everything they have: their homes, their jobs, and even their loved ones. Whether it’s donating a rupee or volunteering to rebuild damaged houses, there are several ways to lend a helping hand to those in need. Be sure that you are donate to reputable organizations like Edhi, Youth Club Foundation, Ashraful Aid and many more.

Unfortunately, some shameful organizations can crop up in the aftermath of disasters as ploys to steal well-intentioned donations. A recent trend among aid organizations is to provide a phone number and keyword for people to make a donation. The amount you give will show up on your next mobile phone bill. All donations to this fund will support recovery and relief efforts for flooding and monsoons in Pakistan.

ABDULLAH SHAKIR

Lahore

Focus on flood victims

These days, Pakistan is facing many structural problems. On account of the global issue of climate change, natural disasters such as floods have caused a lot of devastation in Pakistan. Due to this reason, homes, employment and valuable lives have got damaged.

The comfort of many houses has got burned. In these crucial circumstances, the situation of Pakistan is such that politicians are arguing with each other rather than turning their focus on the flood devastation.

Another problem is looming in the form of inflation in the country. Not only the flood affected people but also the people who survived the flood are very upset due to inflation. We must help each other not to increase the anxiety by making things expensive. At this time we should treat the migrants from affected areas like Ansar of Madinah. Those who are unable to get relocated should be supported either morally as well as financially.

ABIYAZ

Hafizabad